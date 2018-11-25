|
Colin Raitt
United Kingdom
Boston
Lincolnshire
Who will get their first?
Surprise Attacks
1 for each soviet front. They pick on lone defenders and all succeed. Engineers bridge the lower Oder, the Neisse and the Spree. 2nd Bielorussian and 1st Ukrainian stream through the gaps and fan out. The double envelopment is on.
Combat
5 battered divisions retreat to the capital. Frankfurt holds. German losses are staggering. Zhukov's indiscriminate methods come at the cost of 4 corps destroyed but 32 can exploit.
Exploitation
9th Army is pocketed at Halbe and mopped up before Busse can react. Berlin is surrounded and its garrison reduced to just 5J and 4ssPzG.
Dead Pool
3 in surprise, 30 for regular combat and 11 more during exploitation.
