Incredibly, a few folks were apparently bored enough to read all the way through the first installment, here:
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/2095733/rookie-report-aar-f...
This was not originally written with the intent of being published, it is simply a compilation of my weekly e-mail update to the other players- it may be hard to follow without pictures or maps, and for that I apologize.
----- 1942 -----
Background
The Axis forces of Germany, Italy, Turkey, Spain and Hungary control the entire theatre except for the USSR, Ireland, Sweden, Greece, Finland, Vichy France & French North Africa. The Middle East oilfields and the Suez Canal are in Axis hands. In the Mediterranean, only the Gibraltar, Malta and Tobruk fortresses are still holding out. The USSR has annexed eastern Poland, the Baltic states, Karelia and Bessarabia.
Britain is grimly holding out against two skilled and determined German armies in southern England, and public determination to continue the war at any cost appears to be holding. However, it is not at all clear that the UK can continue to both fight Germany and feed its people through the winter. The Royal Navy is completely immobilized for lack of fuel oil, and the Kriegsmarine dominates the Atlantic shipping lanes.
Meanwhile the Luftwaffe rules the English Channel and has shown it is able to protect critical supply routes from the air.
The US entered the war in December on the heels of the AFC scandal: immediate aid to Britain is expected and sorely needed but the US has few forces at the ready.
Germany and the USSR are at peace, but forces continue to mass ominously along both sides of the border.
JAN 1942
SOUTHAMPTON FALLS; US 4th FLEET ACTION; UK ASSAULT FAILS
A combined attack by the 3rd Pzr and 15th Inf forces the British back out of Southampton port, but not before the British caused major damage to the south docks.
The US 4th fleet, commanded by Admiral Ernest King, arrived in Dublin on Christmas Day, and immediately set up a blockade of southern England. They were partially successful interdicting supply to the German armies in Britain. Reinhardt prioritized the 3rd Pzr over the 15th Inf, leaving the 15th low on ammunition after their assault on Southampton.
Alexander organized the UK’s largest attempt yet to push the 3rd Panzer back, but made no headway against General Model’s XLI Motorized Corps and their well sited anti-tank guns. Severe weather limited the mobility of both sides, and British commanders seemed content to wage a battle of attrition against the Germans.
The Spanish siege of Gibraltar entered its 8th month.
Turkish, German and Italian troops continued their buildup in the Georgian mountains on the Turko-Soviet Border, and the Soviets shifted the 4th Shock Army to the area. Some sources estimate there were over 600,000 troops along the mountainous border by the end of the month, and tensions are rising.
FEB 1942
BATTLE OF IROISE SEA; TANGIER FALLS
In a bold move, the ITA 2nd Fleet sailed through Tangier into north Atlantic. Force H harried the Italians, and the US 4th Fleet was able to interdict the Italians off the coast of Normandy in the Iroise Sea.
The superior speed of the US battleships New Mexico and Idaho prevented the Regia Marina from breaking contact with the Americans, and a running battle lasting 36 hours ensued. Admiral Amedeo was eventually able to make port in Brest, France, with heavy damage. The older Battleships Andrea Doria and Caio Duilio are expected to take months to repair.
Admiral King was also able to sink or capture over 40,000 tons of German shipping, leaving the German armies in southern England badly under-supplied. Reinhardt again prioritized the 3rd Pzr over the 15th Inf, leaving the 15th very low on rations, ammunition and horse fodder.
In an unexpected move, Admiral Cunningham moved the Malta garrison to Gibraltar to relieve the battered garrison there. Instead of moving out to rest and refit, however, the Gibraltar garrison crossed the narrow straits to capture lightly-defended Tangier in Spanish Morocco. The UK now has complete control over the western entrance to the Mediterranean.
MAR 1942
ALEXANDER TAKES BACK ENGLAND IN 3RD BATTLE FOR BIRMINGHAM
On March 5th, the 3rd Pzr attacked the BEF, pushing into city center of Birmigham. Taking a page out General Reinhardt's book, Gen. Alexander quickly withdrew with few losses into the northern suburbs.
The following day, the WDF mounted all-out assault on the depleted GER 15th Inf SE of Birmingham. The 15th fought gallantly, but with his troops desperately short of everything from 37mm ammunition to iron rations, General Hasse surrendered on Mar 10th. The resulting hole in the German line allowed the WDF to advance and completely surround the 3rd Pzr in Birmingham.
General Alexander took full advantage of temporarily isolating Reinhardt’s Panzer Army. English partisan groups had a notable impact on the battle for the first time, coordinating with Alexander’s forces and setting 3rd Pzr’s two primary fuel dumps on fire the day before the main assault. Although the Germans emptied every petrol station in the city, when the inevitable attack came on Mar 14, Reinhardt was unable to shift his forces or conduct anything other than a static defense. This finally allowed Alexander’s new A15 Crusader Mk III tanks, mounting a 57mm main gun, to gain the upper hand over 3rd PzKpfw mark IIIs.
The 41st and 73rd Panzergrenadier batallions conducted a stubborn defense supported by PzKpfw III and IV tanks in some cases sited to fire straight through lower levels of buildings. Nonetheless, the BEF troops worked their way street by street, and after 9 days General Reinhardt was down to 37 operational tanks and less than 3 battalions of men. He ordered the remaining 3rd Pzr to lay down arms on the 21st and formally surrendered to Gen Alexander the following day in Cathedral Square, ending the 9 month German occupation of Southwest England.
Celebrations erupted across Britain, although the citizens of Birmingham had a long task ahead to rebuild their shattered city. Ravaged by 7 months of near-constant fighting, few buildings over 2 stories still stood and burial details worked around the clock. Acknowledging General Reinhardt’s very proper and even generous treatment of civilians and captured British soldiers alike, the Graves Dept. announced they were determined to create an individual gravesite for every soldier killed in the battles for Birmingham, German and English alike.
APRIL 1942
GIBRALTAR FALLS; PEARL HARBOR ATTACKED; WAR WITH JAPAN
The Japanese launched a devastating surprise attack on the United States’ naval base at Pearl Harbor on April 10th. The US immediately declared war on Japan, and buoyant from their recent success at home, the UK followed suit the following day.
A month of quiet settled over Europe as heavy rains and unseasonably late frost covered much of the continent and both sides took the opportunity to refit after the 3rd Battle of Birmingham.
German and Turkish forces continue to mass ominously along the Soviet-German and Turkish borders.
The Spanish successfully renewed their assault on Gibraltar with the SPA 1st army leading and finally drove the Malta garrison from the fort. General Emilio Infantes took advantage of the relative inexperience of the new garrison troops recently shifted from Malta in drawing up his latest plan of attack. The Spanish made extensive use of diversionary tactics to unbalance the Malta garrison and punched through the British left wing using 2 battalions equipped with new German 12cm Granatwerfer heavy mortars to prevent reinforcements from moving forward. The siege of Gibraltar lasted over 10 months, and some British soldiers saw the sky for the first time since 1941 as they were marched into Franco’s POW camps.
MAY 1942
GERMANY ATTACKS USSR!!! FINLAND JOINS AXIS! KAUNAS, ODESSA, KISHINEV, CERNAUTI, LVOV, NOVOROSSIYSK FALL
May dawned dry and sunny as the Spring Rasputitsa faded into memory and the Wehrmacht launched the largest invasion in modern history, attacking across the entire Soviet border.
In the North, German forces pushed forward to into Lithuania, taking Kaunas, and Latvia, reaching the Duna river on the outskirts of Riga, and surrounding several Soviet armies in the forests around Brest.
The main effort was made in the South, however, as the 1st and 4th Panzer armies spearheaded the attack with heavy support from Stuka dive bombers and ME-109 fighters. Axis forces pushed forward 160 miles to capture Odessa on the Black Sea, routed 2 Soviet armies and captured 2 others as they overran Kishinev, Cernauti, and Lvov.
Soviet counterattacks, led by the SOV 3rd and 4th Shock armies eventually slowed the attack after heavy Soviet losses.
In a daring attack that shocked the world, the ITA 1st fleet, operating out of Samsun in northern Turkey defied Soviet naval defenses and crossed the Black Sea to land the 2nd PZR in Novorossiysk! Panic spread through the streets of Rostov, just 120 miles to the northeast with no Soviet forces nearby.
The Soviet line at the end of the month ran Riga/Vilnius/Brest/lower Dniester river. Soviet losses (killed and captured) were rumored to be over 400,000 troops, as 5 complete Soviet armies ceased to exist.
Finland, appreciative of German support during the Winter War and with promises of additional German aid to recapture Karelia, joined the Axis powers but did not attack.
JUNE 1942
BREST FALLS, NOVOROSSIYSK LIBERATED
Intense fighting continued across the entire front in June. In the south, 1st PZR took Dnepropetrovsk, while the 2nd PZR moved north and took Rostov. The Axis continued to show the flexibility and cooperation that have become their hallmark by shifting the ITA 1st fleet north to Rostov, delivering vital supplies to 2nd PZR through the Sea of Avov.
In the North, German armies surrounded and captured Brest and brushed aside Soviet resistance to storm Vilnius. GER 2nd and 10th INF and Afrika Corps drove remnants of multiple Soviet units into the Pripyat marshes.
The Soviets launched counterattacks across the entire front, with limited success in the north. In the South, however, the SOV 6th INF took back Novorossiysk and the 50th took up positions on the eastern neck of the narrow Kirch Strait, cutting off the ITA 1st fleet from the Black Sea and trapping it in the Sea of Azov. Meanwhile, a massive counterattack led by the SOV 4th Shock southward out of Kiev cut the supply lines to both 1st and 2nd PZR.
Soviet losses in June were estimated at over 450,000 troops. The Soviets have lost 8 full field armies to date.
In other news, the Spanish army launched two futile attacks across the Strait of Gibraltar against the former Gibraltar garrison holding Tangiers.
Bomber Command conducted their first 1,000 bomber raid of the war. The 12,000 lb. bombload of the massed Lancaster heavy bombers caused major damage in the Ruhr industrial heartland of Germany. Sir Arthur Harris, Air Chief of Bomber Command, said that many more such raids were planned and predicted that his heavy bomber force would break German morale within 6 months and end the war by spring.
JULY 1942
BATTLE OF KIEV, ITALIAN 1st FLEET DESTROYED; BRITISH FORCES RETURN TO TOBRUK
The Eastern Front saw the heaviest fighting yet and the Soviets lost a further 4 field armies. Estimates of actual Soviet losses in the first 3 months of fighting vary wildly, from 600,000 to 900,000 troops.
In the South, HUN 2nd Inf brilliantly maneuvered past the Sevastapol fortress and took up positions on the west side of the vital Kirch Strait. Meanwhile, the 2nd PZR moved south and attacked the SOV 50th Inf from the East. Trapped between the Hungarians and 2nd PZR, things looked grim for the SOV 50th, but the heavy but narrow-tracked PzKpfw IVs had difficulty negotiating the Marshland north of Novorossiysk, and the Soviet defenders held on, albeit with heavy losses.
Meanwhile, 1st PZR attacked westward and in concert with the 3rd PZR and 4th and 18th Inf, surrounded the SOV 4th Shock, 46th Inf and 62nd Inf in a huge cauldron battle. In possibly the largest encirclement in history, over 170,000 Soviet troops were penned in. Despite multiple attempts to break out, the Wehrmacht was able to deftly contain and decimate the 3 Soviet armies, with only a few battalion-sized units escaping. This huge battle also cleared overland supply lines to 2nd PZR. Mopping-up forces brushed aside minor local resistance and captured Kiev.
The Soviets clung to their philosophy of defending by counterattacking. The 9th and 36th Inf re-took Dnepropetrovsk and again threatened overland supply to 2nd PZR. Then, in bold move that must have surprised even the German High Command, the SOV 34th Inf completed a 200-mile march to launch a surprise attack on Rostov against the small rear-guard from the 2nd PZR.
Forcing the city in a night attack, the Soviets took the Regia Marina completely by surprise, with steam down and skeleton crews aboard. The Battleships Littorio and Giulio Cesare and heavy cruisers Trieste and Zara managed to push off from the docks before Soviet boarding parties arrived in force, and after raising steam tried to force the Kirch Strait, but only the Littorio, the Trieste and a few light cruisers made it through, suffering heavy damage in the process.
The Germans made little progress in the North, as they advanced on Minsk, Riga and Tallinn, and the former Afrika Korps crossed the Duma river. Heavy fighting continued in the Georgian mountains along the Turko-Soviet border without significant gains made by either side.
In North Africa, the 2nd New Zealand division occupying the Tobruk Fort had been the only Allied forces in North Africa since the fall of Egypt in July 1941. Rommel had not had time to send a corps west to clear out the fort before the preparations for the amphibious attack on Novorossiysk, and OKW had simply said “let them rot”. Although almost completely unsupplied, Lt Gen Freyberg had taken to trading with the locals for food.
A year to the day after the defeat in Egypt, the revived British Expeditionary Force landed in Tobruk, returning UK influence to North Africa.
AUGUST 1942
TALLINN, RIGA, KHARKOV FALL, BATTLE OF NARACHANSKI FOREST
The Germans continued to push forward, although at a reduced rate from their early successes.
German forces in the north pushed through Soviet defensive lines to overrun Tallinn in Estonia and Riga in Latvia. ITA 8th Army advanced as far as Lake Piepus. Meanwhile, the 4th PZR pushed the Soviet 27th army deep into the Pripyat Marshes and out of reach of resupply.
The Soviet 2nd Shock Army spent 3 weeks digging in to the broken ground of the Narachanski forest and incredibly managed to repel a massive two-week assault by the German 10th, 11th and 17th INF.
SEPTEMBER 1942
STUNNING GERMAN ADVANCE, 200,000+ CAPTURED; BRITISH RE-TAKE TANGIER
Army Group Center regrouped after the failed August attack on the Narachanski forest and launched one of the most stunning series of attacks of the war. The 4th Pzr lead a huge double encirclement and trapped the SOV 2nd Shock, 11th and 37th armies in the forest, cutting off their lines of retreat. Over the next 2 weeks, the German armies successfully reduced the pocket. One division and several smaller groups escaped, but the Soviets lost an estimated 160,000 troops in the Narachanski forest during the month.
The Wehrmacht then displayed their hallmark ability to exploit breakthroughs. The GER 10th and NOR armies advanced 175 miles, brushing aside scratch Soviet resistance and crossing the northern Dnieper river at the outskirts of Smolensk in late Sept. The ITA 8th army fought through stiff opposition and captured Velikiye Luki. A ‘La Nazione’ correspondent, reporting from the front, surveyed the victorious Italian troops as they ransacked the wine cellar at the Yubileynaya Hotel and was unable to find a single Italian soldier who could pronounce “Velikiye Luki”.
Meanwhile, Army Group North surrounded and pinned down the SOV 3rd army and pushed the Soviet line back into to the swampland south of Leningrad.
In the south, Colonel General Vitez Gusztav Jany led his famous Hungarian 2nd Infantry across the Kirch Strait using commandeered fishing trawlers and swept up the east side of the Sea of Avov to approach Rostov from the East, while Guderian’s 2nd Pzr advanced 100 miles to attack from the West. However, the SOV 38th Army, recently equipped with the new M1942 45mm anti-tank guns, was well entrenched in the western approaches to the city and beat back 2 consecutive attacks by 2nd Pzr.
The GER 1st Pzr, General Ernst-Felix Fackenstedt commanding, swung northward and shattered the brand-new SOV 1st Tank Army at Kursk. Although lavishly equipped with the newest Soviet tanks, Lt General Romanenko’s inexperienced troops were simply no match for the veteran German mobile forces. Defying military convention, Fackenstedt split his three corps and while one engaged the Soviets in a frontal assault, the other two found weak spots in the Soviet line and ‘rolled up’ the line to the center. Romanenko’s troops were overrun in just 4 days, and 1st Pzr continued its drive on Orel. The 1st Pzr eventually outran its own supply services and was stopped at Orel by the SOV 12th Inf.
In the Mediterranean, the Gibraltar garrison, supported by French Free Forces and partisan groups operating out of Oran, re-took Tangier in Spanish Morocco.
OCTOBER 1942
RASPUTITSA; SPAIN RE-TAKES TANGIER
Fall rains set in across the East starting Sept 28th. Fighting across the entire German-Soviet front slowed to a crawl. The failure of the Rostov assault in September became problematic for the HUN 2nd Inf, as they became cut off east of Rostov. Without enough fuel to break out, Gen. Jany formed a defensive cordon and rationed his dwindling ammunition as the Soviets probed his lines.
In Spain, the UK was unable to maintain supply lines to the hard-pressed Gibraltar garrison, and the highly-decorated Spanish 1st Infantry crossed the strait and pushed them back out of tangier and into the high mesa east of the city. The garrison ended the month down to 30% of its establishment strength amid rumors of enlisted men going AWOL in the mountians.
NOVEMBER 1942
US RE-TAKES GIBRALTER; RASPUTITSA CONTINUES
The US Task Force displayed masterful timing and mobility early in the month by landing just outside the Gibraltar and storming the fort, quickly overwhelming the skeleton defenses left behind by the SPA 1st invasion of Tangier.
Soviet forces made probing attacks all along the line, pushing forward up to 30 miles in some areas. 3rd Pzr held on stubbornly to Briansk despite threats to its flanks, and the ITA 1st lost contact with neighboring 20th and 4th armies as it held on in Kharkov.
The only significant action in the east was the SOV 4th Tank’s attack on the HUN 2nd Army. The SOV 4th Tank was still working up from their initial mobilization and had not yet received any of their KV-1 heavy tanks or completed gunnery training. Nonetheless, the Stavka recognized that Gen Jany’s HUN 2nd was in a desperate position cut off east of Rostov, and so the 4th was shipped to Rostov. With their T-34 medium tanks still unpainted from the factory, the 4th detrained by battalion and went straight into battle. Over 2 weeks, repeated although poorly-coordinated attacks wore down the brave Hungarians and used the last of their scant supplies. Goering promised to airdrop critical ammunition but the harsh weather limited the Luftwaffe JU-52s to just 58 sorties between Nov 15 and 30, and many of the ammunition crates were dropped blind through heavy cloud cover and landed outside the shrinking Hungarian perimeter. Colonel General Jany was forced to lay down arms late in the month, allowing the SOV 4th Tank to push into Rostov and ending the saga of Hungary’s most prominent formation.
November 1942 saw the high-water mark of the Axis powers. By the close of the month, the Germans and their allies Italy, Turkey, Spain, Hungary and Finland had conquered 11 countries and controlled 2,960,000 sq. miles of territory.
As the Fall rainy season came to a close, Eduard Wagner, the Quartermaster General of the Wehrmacht reported to OKW on Nov 27th that “We are at the end of our resources in both personnel and material. We are about to be confronted with the dangers of deep winter.”
DECEMBER 1942
USSR COLDEST DECEMBER ON RECORD; SOVIET WINTER OFFENSIVE
Temperatures across the USSR dropped rapidly in the first half of December, reaching a record low of -44F in the Moscow region on Dec 12. This had severe impacts to both armies across the front, but a much greater impact to the less-prepared Germans, who had spent much of October and November shipping wool coats and winter boots to the front, but now suffered a host of unforeseen problems.
Luftwaffe ground crews, operating on improvised forward airfields, resorted to building bonfires under the engines of ME-109s and Ju-87s in an attempt to warm them enough to be started. Panzer Divisions found that if they did not keep their tanks idling through the night they were unable to start them in the morning, but this burned through fuel at an alarming rate. In addition, all manner of oils and lubricants were less effective or froze solid in the extreme cold, rendering turrets unable to traverse and transmissions unable to change gears.
Worse, support services found that the German locomotives could not maintain enough steam pressure once the temperature dropped below -30 degrees (Soviet locomotive boilers were insulated for this reason).
Soviet probing attacks in November had left the 3rd Panzer Army holding a tenuous forward salient in Bryansk, without supporting infantry nearby. General Erhard Raus (who replaced Gen Hans Reinhardt after the latter’s capture at the 3rd Battle of Birmingham) repeatedly insisted that he needed to be able to withdraw to a more defensible position, but by the time OKH finally gave permission, temperatures had become so cold that his Panzer divisions were virtually immobilized.
The Soviet 62nd Inf pushed forward on Raus’ left flank, cutting him off from the GER 6th Inf, and on Dec 14th the SOV 62nd, 4th and 2nd Shock armies launched an all-out assault against the besieged Panzers. Soviet forces massed over 1,000 heavy artillery guns and for the first time in the war coordinated closely with local Partisan groups. True to their legendary reputation, the 3rd Panzer fought back furiously, repulsing multiple attempts by the 2nd Shock to cross the Desna. However, just as in Birmingham the Pzkpfw IIIs and IVs were unable to maneuver and the ammunition supply became critical. An estimated 60% of his troops were suffering from some degree of frostbite and only 8 tanks remained operational when Raus was forced to capitulate on Dec 20. For the second time in 9 months, the 3rd Panzer Army ceased to exist.
This left a 100-mile gap in the German line around Bryansk, and the SOV 3rd and 1st Tank armies, until now held in reserve, poured through, threatening to completely cut off the GER 1st Pzr and 12th and 20th armies holding positions around Kursk.
Farther South, the SOV 13th, 37th and 5th Tank crossed the Donets and pushed the ITA 1st Inf out of Kharkov, and the SOV 11th Inf exploited the resulting 40-mile gap by racing 250 miles across snow-covered terrain to the outskirts of Dnepropetrovsk on the banks of the Dnieper, cutting the sole rail link to the GER 4th Inf and 2nd Pzr outside Rostov.
These actions combined to cut supply to the 5 easternmost German armies during the depths of the coldest Russian Winter on record. Stalin, in a rare published conversation with Cordell Hull referred to those 5 armies as “captured” and went on: “Their technique is excellent, but this time we have them. We have them surrounded and we will crush them.”
In Spain, the US mobile Tsk Force pushed the SPA 3rd garrison back across the Gualdalquivir River, as the GER 11th Inf arrived to support Franco’s efforts.
In Egypt, the BEF and 1st RAF held the banks of the western Nile against a multinational force of the TUR 3rd, ITA 10th and SPA 2nd armies.
In Italy, Mussolini revealed the newly reconstituted 1st Fleet. Italian workers labored for months in secrecy to repair the battleship Littorio and Heavy Cruiser Trieste that escaped from Rostov in July. The Regia Marina has used these, plus several Light Crusiers, to form the nucleus of a new fleet. Speculation abounds that they are modernizing the WWI battleship Conte di Cavour and rushing completion of the Roma to bring the fleet to full effectiveness as a battle group that can take on the Royal Navy.
THE CURRENT OUTLOOK DEC 31 1942
Stalin’s boasts notwithstanding, the German forces at the Donets river line at Rostov and Kursk appear to be in a dire position. Even the Wehrmacht’s near-mythic ability to create supply lines seemingly out of thin air must surely be put to the test by the recent breakthrough by the new Soviet Tank armies and the unearthly cold gripping much of the USSR. In Egypt, the UK continues to fight against an increasing number of Axis armies and appears to have lost all hope of re-taking the vital Middle East oil fields. The Western Allies have re-taken Gibraltar and made a major investment in Southern Spain with 2 full field armies and the 9th AAF, but it is unclear what they will be able to accomplish, especially with the veteran Spanish 1st army at their rear in Tangier.
----- END 1942 -----
Another great AAR. Thanks.
I know you had already mentioned it was your first game and you made rules mistakes, which is fine. For future reference,
- You can't move through a strait if either side of it contains an enemy city, fort, or unit. See 4.2.4.1.
- Active countries of a faction are not allowed in each other's countries. For example, Axis Italians are not allowed in an active Axis Turkey. Note the word, active. In that example, if Turkey was a conquered Axis country, Italians would be allowed in it. See 10.3.2.
Sal
Thanks, Sal! And you are a very attentive reader!
For the strait issue, I think we only straight-up (haha) missed that once.
The thing that happened repeatedly (and this is crazy, I know!), is that the WAL and Axis kept trading Gibraltar & Tangier. So one faction would have a port on one side of the strait and the other faction would have the port on the other side. Since both ports are in both sea zones, we played that one could end a naval unit's activation in the friendly port, and then activate again to make another move starting from that port. I'm not confident the WAL always paid attention to stacking limits, but most of the time the strait wasn't completely closed.
As far as cooperation limits, we forgot about that completely for more than half the war. It turned out okay- a new player trying to run Germany can use a little help. I just figure the Axis were a VERY cooperative and trusting group of dictators for a while. Predictably, they eventually got suspicious of each other and stopped being so cooperative. :devil:
We really did a very thorough playtest of "how fragile is the game balance if multiple rules are forgotten & misapplied by a group of new players?". You will be happy to know that the overall game balance is very robust in this regard. :D
-Aaron
Last edited Tue Nov 27, 2018 4:37 pm
-
Such a great story! Looking forward to more!
For those curious, we are using the Modified Weather and Russian Guards rules found here:
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1990736/use2-playtest-modif...
With the exception that we made Russian Winter only last 2 months and we gave it the effect that the Soviets treat the weather as severe, but are simply not halved, as suggested by Bruce Tillotson about halfway down the page here:
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/2054126/soviet-union-41-44-...
I unfortunately can’t really give meaningful feedback about the Russian Winter rule because it is our first game, it was 1942 not the more normal 1941 or 1940, and Germany made a tactical error in the December turn. (Unfortunate timing!) The way things worked out in our game, I’m very glad it was not more powerful or longer.
I have read a bunch about the eastern front, however, and overall the revised weather rules “feel” right... will post more in the thread above when we finish our last winter.
Last edited Tue Nov 27, 2018 11:37 pm
-
Quote:
Since both ports are in both sea zones, we played that one could end a naval unit's activation in the friendly port, and then activate again to make another move starting from that port. I'm not confident the WAL always paid attention to stacking limits, but most of the time the strait wasn't completely closed.
Ah, but that is quite legal. Good call. You're also right that such a maneuver cannot violate stacking.
Sal
Post pictures! images, even if crappy looking are a good way to visualize whats going on with just a glance. im glad your enjoying the game. it is quite unique when compared to other ww2 strategic games
Last edited Wed Nov 28, 2018 3:21 am
-
zombiemaster22 wrote:
Post pictures! images, even if crappy looking are a good way to visualize whats going on with just a glance.
Agreed. Unfortunately, this is just a compilation of weekly emails I sent to the other players- I originally didn’t even think about posting it. :-( I have a pair of pics from ‘43, and we are currently playing ‘44 so I’ve been taking pics regularly.
