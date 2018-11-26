HERE

About game:



This is a game about great gambit – or actually, the last stage of it –

Caesar plans to conquer the Gaul and earns ever-lasting glory (plus

political security 🙂 ) It depicts last chapters of that process – the

most volatile period, as this is the time of the Great Revolt.



In a base game we have possibility to see years 54-51 BC depicted in

three nice scenarios, with an expansion bringing years 58-55 BC to the

table.



The game follows well proven COIN (COunter INsurgency) mechanic as well

as its concept – we have ever-powerful Rome (Caesar), strong but weaker

direct opponents (Arverni, Belgae, Germans) and humble, but playing

their own agenda Aedui.



Who will outsmart others? Who will betray Allies in the best moment and

turn against them? And who will be smart enough to keep their friends

close but enemies even closer? These are the question which The Falling

Sky – Gallic Revolt answers very well!



Number of players:



1-4 – four is perfect – if you can get enough friends to play. But

version for 1-3 is also very well scripted and definitely COIN games are

one of the best suited for solitaire play.



Playing time:



We have here a bunch of scenarios, with base game bringing three and

Ariovistus expansion another two (if you count The Gallic War one). Some

of them also have shorter versions, so it can be anything from 2 to 8

hours, with an experience significantly decreasing the amount of time

needed.

So yes, this is definitely game you can play in one evening, especially

shorter set-ups.



Complexity:



The basic rules are pretty straightforward and easy to learn. It is

nuances – in abbreviated text or special exceptions – which might made

you reach for rulebook pretty often in the beginning. The Player’s Aid’s

are very helpful, but I will still rate this as medium-complex wargame.



What I like:



- Climate – as you can see based on games I play, my avatar/log

and session reports – I am a fan of Ancient History. And that game

really well depicts the time of Gallic Conquest!

- We have multiple scenarios which portraits various stages of

Gallic Revolt plus great expansion – Ariovistus.

- With many scenarios comes also replayability – this is also

thanks to ever changing deck of events.

- I like the asymmetric factions – there are some similarities,

but each fraction is very different and the usual COIN dynamic – with

hegemon and “insurgents” – is very neatly implemented.

- Different victory conditions – definitely, this is great

enhancement to the game. Also, the levels of points needed to reach

automatic victory are set in a way that there is no possibility of

“winning by chance”.

- Quality of components (thanks GMT!)



What I do not like:



- While in longer scenarios (like 54 BC and The Gallic War) we are sure

to use all or almost all cards, in shorter ones this can be only a

fraction of available events. And it can happen, that this makes the

game unbalanced towards one or the other side. I would rather see more

balanced deck for shorter games.

- Belgae in 52 scenario – well, just look at the Belgae

situation. It is historical but gives few options for victory. On the

other hand, this is a faction I am playing when teaching new players –

short scenario, and I can just stay aside from main event.

- The Gallic War switch from Germans to Arverni – yes, I know it

has to happen, that is how decks are built. Still, this is not my

favorite feature of the game.

- All the nuances to the rules, abbreviations, commas, and’s,

or’s, etc. I feel sometimes the form is more important then the merit.





For whom?





Of course, first and foremost for COIN series fans – truly, this is in

my opinion definitely the best usage of the system. Yes, I am biased to

ancient history, but the way it was adopted for that time is great.



All wargamers who like medium-complex games, with some aspect of economy

and fight will find that game very appealing.



While not the easiest of COIN games, I still think and recommend it also

for gamers who would like to learn COIN system – this is the best

adaptation for me, which can be used as hallmark.





More about the game:

VERDICT:



The Falling Sky + Ariovistus expansion is a complete game. It has all

the aspects I require from a wargame – climate, fight, interesting

capabilities, replayability, suspense, well incorporated random factor,

etc. And despite some drawbacks (in my humble opinion) this is a superb

and well made game.



Great job, thanks!



