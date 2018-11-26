|
Michal K
About game:
About game:
This is a game about great gambit – or actually, the last stage of it –
Caesar plans to conquer the Gaul and earns ever-lasting glory (plus
political security 🙂 ) It depicts last chapters of that process – the
most volatile period, as this is the time of the Great Revolt.
In a base game we have possibility to see years 54-51 BC depicted in
three nice scenarios, with an expansion bringing years 58-55 BC to the
table.
The game follows well proven COIN (COunter INsurgency) mechanic as well
as its concept – we have ever-powerful Rome (Caesar), strong but weaker
direct opponents (Arverni, Belgae, Germans) and humble, but playing
their own agenda Aedui.
Who will outsmart others? Who will betray Allies in the best moment and
turn against them? And who will be smart enough to keep their friends
close but enemies even closer? These are the question which The Falling
Sky – Gallic Revolt answers very well!
Number of players:
1-4 – four is perfect – if you can get enough friends to play. But
version for 1-3 is also very well scripted and definitely COIN games are
one of the best suited for solitaire play.
Playing time:
We have here a bunch of scenarios, with base game bringing three and
Ariovistus expansion another two (if you count The Gallic War one). Some
of them also have shorter versions, so it can be anything from 2 to 8
hours, with an experience significantly decreasing the amount of time
needed.
So yes, this is definitely game you can play in one evening, especially
shorter set-ups.
Complexity:
The basic rules are pretty straightforward and easy to learn. It is
nuances – in abbreviated text or special exceptions – which might made
you reach for rulebook pretty often in the beginning. The Player’s Aid’s
are very helpful, but I will still rate this as medium-complex wargame.
What I like:
- Climate – as you can see based on games I play, my avatar/log
and session reports – I am a fan of Ancient History. And that game
really well depicts the time of Gallic Conquest!
- We have multiple scenarios which portraits various stages of
Gallic Revolt plus great expansion – Ariovistus.
- With many scenarios comes also replayability – this is also
thanks to ever changing deck of events.
- I like the asymmetric factions – there are some similarities,
but each fraction is very different and the usual COIN dynamic – with
hegemon and “insurgents” – is very neatly implemented.
- Different victory conditions – definitely, this is great
enhancement to the game. Also, the levels of points needed to reach
automatic victory are set in a way that there is no possibility of
“winning by chance”.
- Quality of components (thanks GMT!)
What I do not like:
- While in longer scenarios (like 54 BC and The Gallic War) we are sure
to use all or almost all cards, in shorter ones this can be only a
fraction of available events. And it can happen, that this makes the
game unbalanced towards one or the other side. I would rather see more
balanced deck for shorter games.
- Belgae in 52 scenario – well, just look at the Belgae
situation. It is historical but gives few options for victory. On the
other hand, this is a faction I am playing when teaching new players –
short scenario, and I can just stay aside from main event.
- The Gallic War switch from Germans to Arverni – yes, I know it
has to happen, that is how decks are built. Still, this is not my
favorite feature of the game.
- All the nuances to the rules, abbreviations, commas, and’s,
or’s, etc. I feel sometimes the form is more important then the merit.
For whom?
Of course, first and foremost for COIN series fans – truly, this is in
my opinion definitely the best usage of the system. Yes, I am biased to
ancient history, but the way it was adopted for that time is great.
All wargamers who like medium-complex games, with some aspect of economy
and fight will find that game very appealing.
While not the easiest of COIN games, I still think and recommend it also
for gamers who would like to learn COIN system – this is the best
adaptation for me, which can be used as hallmark.
More about the game:
Session reports: Falling Sky
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures from my
session reports / owned game.
First, the cards:
Faction displays (the augmented ones!):
The board:
Expansion set:
VERDICT:
The Falling Sky + Ariovistus expansion is a complete game. It has all
the aspects I require from a wargame – climate, fight, interesting
capabilities, replayability, suspense, well incorporated random factor,
etc. And despite some drawbacks (in my humble opinion) this is a superb
and well made game.
Great job, thanks!
See you in another game review!
PS. Following Lucius Cornelius Sulla, a real example from whom Caesar drawn, can you really be The Best Friend and The Worst Enemy to your opponents?
Regarding shorter game imbalance, did you try the new "even initiative option" from the scenario setup page of the Ariovistus rulebook? I wonder if that would go some way towards improving your experience?
I deliberately chose not to use this last time I played. I was playing solo with the mindset of "life isn't balanced"...
Indeed, that can solve the issue! I also received note on Twitter by Volkho that there is such possibility. Thanks for pointing that out to me.
