After what I thought was some strange bot behaviour in my first two games as the Germans I’ve decided to post a turn by turn report of my most recent game. Please point out any mistakes that I may have made, playing solo by its nature precludes a second set of eyes on the rules/bots so some mistakes might have crept in.
As a matter of fact I’m already starting to catch mistakes as I’m writing this, so presumably there’s more that I didn’t catch…
The pictures always show the state before any faction moves, followed by the card number and name so that they can be looked up easily in the playbooks. Pictures are intentionally kept small on this page to make it easier to read. Just click on an image to see it in full size.
Note that I am playing with the Sudden Frost option. I am not sure if that has an impact on the bot behaviour, I just find it more enjoyable.
Card 1
#A36 Usipetes & Tenctery
Off to a great start as I implemented the event wrong… For some reason I thought that both shaded and unshaded event were in Morini, Nervi, Treveri so I placed settlements in Morini and Treveri, and 4 Warbands in Morini.
Obviously a huge setback to the Belgae that shouldn’t have happened.
The Belgae rallied in all of Belgica and Rampaged in Atrebates.
Card 2
#2 Legions XIIII & XV
Romans will use the event to grab 2 additional legions
Aedui Rally in Aedui and Mandubii, then replenish their resources with Trading.
Card 3
#A43 Dumnorix
With the Arverni about to go to war I do what I would consider the standard opening move for the Germans; March Warbands move from Sugambri to Treveri and from Ubii to Sequani. Sequani then gets Intimidated to prevent the Arverni building a citadel, removing the pesky Aedui in the process.
Belgae will take the Event (failing the die roll to pass for the next event that they are first on)
Arverni target the Romans in Provincia.
Rally places 2 Warbands in Provincia and a citadel in Aedui.
March moves 2 Warbands form Arverni to Provincia and 2 from Bituriges to Mandubii.
Raiding costs the Aedui 1 resources (any more would have prevented Ambush) and myself 2.
Battles result in 1 Aedui less each in Mandubii and Aedui (I forgot to flip the Warbands in Aedui, but I don’t think it had an impact on the game)
Card 4
#59 Germanic Horse
Romans will battle the Arverni but will not use a Special Action since Besiege is not needed and Scout wouldn’t move any Auxilia (equal Auxilia to legions thanks to the earlier event) The Roman war machine squashes the Arverni without any problems.
The Aedui cannot take the event due to the Romans not picking a SA, so they will Rally in Mandubii and Aedui followed by Suborning in Mandubii.
Card 5
#A56 Galba
Belgae take the event, replacing the Roman ally in Remi and then (by random choice between Atrebates, Morini, and Menapii) place an ally in Atrebates. Warbands are distributed between the three Belgica regions randomly, 2 each going to Atrebates and Nervii.
Germans are Battling in Morini and Sequani, ambush is not needed so I will place some Intimidate markers in Treveri and Nori rather than waste the SA.
The Arverni go to war once again, targeting the Aedui in Aedui.
Rally places 2 more Warbands there.
No Marches since they don’t have Warbands beyond those needed for control anywhere.
Raiding takes 4 resources from the Aedui.
Battle removes 2 Warbands from Aedui.
Card 6
#48 Druids (Forgot to take a picture)
Aedui will take the Event, Rallying in Mandubii for another ally followed by Suborning 3 more Warbands into the region.
Rome will Seize for 2 resources (no enemies with Caesar/Legions, too many Auxilia available to March, won’t place enough pieces to Rally) but cannot take an SA (Seize preventing Building and Auxilia still being unable to scout since there are exactly as many as legions) This will become a theme in this game.
Card 7
#62 Warfleet
Belgae will take the event, moving two Warbands from Atrebates to Veneti (random choice between Veneti, Pictones, and Arverni), placing an ally there.
Germans will March and Intimidate; Morini will March in place, all troops in Sequani will March to Mandubii, and 3 Warbands form Nori will take over protecting the Settlement in Sequani. Mandubii will then be Intimidated, removing two Arverni and preventing further Rallying by the Aedui (though unfortunately not Suborning)
Card 8
#A22 Dread
Rome will take the Capability (which became relevant exactly once, and even then it was barely an inconvenience for me)
Aedui will end up Marching (Rally won’t place enough Warbands, Raid is not triggered since they have 5 resources) moving their Warbands from Mandubii into Treveri, Sequani, and Bituriges (first two to get to my “allies”, latter randomly chosen), adding another warband to take control of Bituriges, and then I graciously agreed to a supply line to get the Aedui 6 resources. Hey, it beats them Suborning more troops!
Card 9
#A5 Gallia Togata
Germans will battle in Mandubii and Sequani. In both cases the Aedui will retreat, leaving my forces unrevealed. Yes, I did grant the Aedui permission to retreat from Sequani into German controlled territory to achieve this, which might be considered a bit gamey. It seems to be within the rules though: “If defending without a Fort or Citadel and a Retreat itself would not remove any defending pieces, when they cannot guarantee inflicting at least half the Losses against the Attacker that they will suffer (regardless of how many pieces might be removed by the Losses).“
One can tell that it was getting late in this game session, as I forgot Ariovistus ability to double inflicted losses, and also left the resulting two survivors in Mandubii rather than moving them to Bituriges.
Belgae will Rally in Veneti and all of Belgica, then Rampage in Veneti. The Arverni Warbands moved to Pictones by random choice between there and Carnutes.
Arverni went to war once again, this time targeting the Belgae in Veneti.
Rally placed a warband in Veneti, 2 Warbands in Aedui, and a citadel in Bituriges.
Excess Warbands Marched from Aedui to Bituriges and from Pictones into Veneti.
Raid took 4 Aedui resources.
Battle removed one warband in Veneti and wiped out the Aedui in Bituriges and Aedui.
Card 10
#A35 Nasua & Cimberius
The Aedui gladly take the event to get some forces back onto the map.
The Romans Seize 2 resources and do nothing else.
Card 11
#A17 Publius Licinius Crassus
Belgae will once again fail the die roll to pass and take the current event instead.
Germans will Raid and Intimidate, not much of choice since I’m broke. I take 4 resources from the Aedui, 2 from the Belgae, and 3 more from the generic populace. Then intimate the 2 Aedui Warbands in Mandubii. I think the mistake to leave them there went in my favour since those Warbands were targeted for Raids by me and the Arverni… Not sure if the extra resources could have prevented what was about to come though.
Arverni will go to war yet again, targeting the Belgae in Veneti as there is no other at-war region.
Rally places a warband there.
No March happens since the Arverni cannot reach the target region nor any Aedui or Roman control.
Raiding removes 1 of my resources as well as 1 from the Belgae.
Battle removes the last Belgae warband in Veneti.
The next card flipped was Winter, which caused an immediate winter phase.
Card 12
#A63 Winter Campaign
Belgae will take the capability
Germans will March and Intimidate yet again. Mandubii will send 5 Warbands to Atrebates, and 5 more together with Ariovistus to Treveri. Morini will also send 2 into Atrebates. Both destinations were then Intimidated to prevent Rallying of opposition forces, Mandubii was targeted to prevent further Raids by the Arverni.
Arverni will return to war after the winter, still trying to dislodge the Belgae from Veneti.
Rally a warband in Veneti.
No March.
Raid takes 2 resources from the Belgae.
Battle removes the Belgic presence in Veneti, returning to peace for now.
Card 13
#A51 Siege of Bibrax
Aedui will take the Event
Romans will yet again Seize 2 resources and not perform an SA…
The Arverni are not at war for a change and will not do anything.
Card 14
#A37 All Gaul Gathers (another missing picture)
Germans will Battle in Morini, Atrebates (targeting Aedui) and Treveri. An Intimidate was added in Atrebates before the battle to ensure complete removal of the Aedui.
Belgae will pass for the next event.
Arverni are still at peace.
Card 15
#A58 Aduacti
Belgae find the event ineffective and instead will Rally, placing Warbands in Morini and Nervii, and Enlist to have me remove the Roman fort in Atrebates. (I forgot to have the Belgae pay resources for the Rally, but fixed that during card 17)
Romans will gladly take the event and Disperse Morini, Menapii, and Remi, maxing out their resources.
Arverni are still at peace.
Card 16
#11 Numidians
Aedui consider the Romans too strong to help them, so will Rally and Suborn in Aedui.
Germans will pass to grab the upcoming capability.
Card 17
#A31 German Phalanx
Germans take the shaded capability, one of the best ones in the game I think.
Belgae will Rally in Morin and Nervii, followed by Enlisting German troops from Atrebates to Carnutes (random choice between Carnutes and Veneti)
Card 18
#8 Baggage Trains
Romans will take the capability.
Aedui will Rally and Suborn in Aedui once again, spending the last of their resources.
Card 19
#A64 Abatis
Belgae will take the event, placing the Abatis in Nervii (random choice between there and Morini)
Germans will Rally in Sugambri, Mandubii, Treveri, and Sequani (removing allies from Sugambri after Rallying there)
Arverni return to war, targeting the Aedui.
Rally places an ally in Carnutes and 2 Warbands in Aedui.
March moves forces from Bituriges to Aedui, but not into Carnutes since it isn’t the target, not Aedui/Roman control.
Raid costs me one resource.
Battle causes 4 losses to the Aedui.
Card 20
#A28 Admagetobriga
Aedui will pass due to lack of resources and inability to Raid.
Rome will take the event. The only target are the Aedui…
Card 21
#A27 Sotiates (no picture for this one)
Germans will March from Treveri to Atrebates and from Sugambri to Treveri (note, I missed that this cost me control of Sugambri, but I think it didn’t have an impact on the game) followed by intimidating Morini and Carnutes.
Aedui will pass for the upcoming event.
Belgae will take the event, tanking the Roman score and causing an Arverni phase;
Arverni target Germans in Carnutes
Rally is ineffective due to intimidation.
March brings forces from Veneti and Pictones to Carnutes.
Raid costs me 2 resources.
Battle removes 3 German Warbands.
Card 22
#52 Assembly of Gaul
Aedui will Rally and Suborn in Aedui. Due to the low resources only 2 Warbands are placed.
Roman will Seize in Provincia, not realising that this has no effect…
Card 23
#46 Celtic Rites
Germans will pass since there simply isn’t anything I want to do right now.
Belgae will take the event and decide to March from Nervii to Atrebates (random choice between there and Morini) I forgot to switch the control marker, but it didn’t have any impact on the game.
Card 24
#A20 Morbihan
Germans will Ambush the Belgae, causing 14 losses.
Romans will ineffectively Seize yet again.
Arverni will go to war, targeting the Aedui.
Rally places 2 Warbands there.
March Brings 3 Warbands from Arverni.
Raid costs me 2 resources.
Battle removes all Aedui in Aedui and Germans in Carnutes, returning the Arverni to peace.
Card 25
#A21 Vosegus
Aedui will pass due to lack of resources.
Belgae will March out of Atrebates and into Treveri (random choice between Treveri, Morini, and Nervii) They will then Enlist my forces in Atrebates to March in place. Awfully nice of them to still help me out after what I just did!
Card 26
#A30 Orgetorix (Also missing a picture)
Germans will Raid in Atrebates, Nervii, and Treveri from the Belgae, as well as in Morini, Mandubii, and Nori from the populace.
Aedui will Rally in Aedui.
Card 27
#15 Legio X
Romans will take the Capability
Belgae will March from Treveri to Sugambri, followed by Enlisting a Rally in Ubii (random between there and Treveri)
Card 28
#A29 Harudes
Germans will take the Event, placing Warbands and Settlement in Nervii (note, due to component limits some Warbands where removed from Morini)
Aedui will pass due to lack of resources and Raiding not providing at least 2.
Card 29
#72 Impetuosity
Belgae will Raid in Nervii and Sugambri, followed by Enlisting to hide my Warbands in Treveri (random choice between there, Morini, and Nervii)
Aedui will Rally in Aedui.
Next card flipped was Winter, ending the second year.
Belgae use Winter Campaign to Rally twice in Nervii and Sugambri. I was not quite sure how to implement the “2 Commands and/or Special Abilities” for the bot, this seemed to be the most reasonable option.
Card 30
#71 Colony
Belgae will take the event, placing the marker and ally in Sugambri.
Aedui pass.
Germans Intimidate in Morini, Atrebates, and Nervii. Then they Battle in Nervii, ignoring Abatis due to German Phalanx (at least I think that it counts as an event effect)
Card 31
#O38 Diviciacus
Aedui will take the Event. I had some trouble choosing where he should be placed, it seems that it would be a random choice between all regions?! He ended up in Aedui, sometimes luck results in a reasonable outcome. Of course, Provincia would probably have been a safer choice…
Romans will Seize for no effect and then Scout into Aedui, using Diviciacus ability to leverage the Aedui Warbands, as well as into Sequani (latter two Auxilia were distributed randomly)
Card 32
#68 Remi Influence
Belgae find the event ineffective, Rally won’t place enough Warbands, they have too many resources to Raid, and won’t March since they cannot take control, so they will Raid after all. They will then Enlist my forces in Nervii to March in place.
Germans will March out of Nervii, 2 Warbands into Morin, and Ariovistus with 3 Warbands to Treveri.
Card 33
#39 River Commerce
Aedui will Rally and Suborn into Aedui
Romans will Seize and not do an SA yet again.
Card 34
#A38 Vergobret
Germans will March 2 Warbands each from Sequani into Treveri, Treveri into Sequani, and Atrebates to Veneti. Ariovistus moves from Treveri into Atrebates, followed by Intimidating in Veneti.
Belgae are stuck at pass; They still can’t place enough Warbands, Raid doesn’t provide any resources, and Marching can’t take control anywhere.
Arverni will target the Aedui in Aedui.
Rally places 2 Warbands there, nothing in Veneti due to Intimidation.
No March since target can’t be reached and Veneti is not Aedui/Roman control.
Battle inflicts 8 losses on the Aedui, wiping them out yet again.
Card 35
#47 Chieftain’s Council
Aedui pass due to lack of resources.
Belgae pass due to ineffectiveness of all commands.
Romans Seize.
Looks like the bots are thoroughly stuck…
Card 36
#A57 Sabis
Belgae pass.
Germans pass, nothing I need to do right now.
Aedui Rally in Aedui.
Arverni target Germans in Veneti.
Rally places Warbands in Aedui.
March brings Warbands from Carnutes to Veneti.
Raid takes 2 resources each from me and Romans.
Battle removes Romans in Aedui and Germans in Veneti. The Arverni are at peace once again.
Card 37
#4 Circumvalation
Romans take the Event; moving their entire army into Aedui.
Germans will March 2 Warbands each; Mandubii to Bituriges, Nervii to Treveri, Morini to Atrebates, Atrebates to Carnutes. Ariovistus moves to Mandubii. Carnutes and Bituriges are Intimidated.
Card 38
#7 Alaudae
Aedui take the Event, placing the units in Provincia (random choice between there and Aedui)
Belgae are still stuck at Pass.
Card 39
#A26 Divico
Germans will finally Settle, placing settlements in Atrebates, Mandubii, and Bituriges (removing one from Nervii) Then 6 Warbands will March to reclaim Sugambri.
Romans will Besiege and Battle the Arverni in Aedui, a very one-sided fight results in the complete elimination of the Arverni presence. (I forgot to flip the Auxilia, but I don’t think it matters)
Card 40
#A23 Parlay
Belgae will March from Sugambri to Nervii.
Aedui will take the event. I was unsure if the German or Roman forces would move, randomly decided that the Germans would move. It would have cost me control of one settlement if the Romans moved, but I would still have been in a winning position.
Next card flipped is Winter, bringing this game to an end before the final German/Roman confrontation could happen.
However, even if the game went on I doubt that would have come to pass either; I would have Marched and Settled to stay above 0 victory, leading to Caesar chasing Ariovistus through Celtica.
While the blunder on card 1 obviously had a lasting impact on the game, I think it would have gone down a similar path without it; my previous two games always saw the Aedui driven to extinction, and either the Belgae or Romans very hard pressed. It seems that as long as the Germans stay at 5 points and only go to a winning position before the final winter the Romans are quite content to stay in Provincia. If they do March out, an Ambush, or even simple Battle if they are without a fort, will quickly dispatch the half without Caesar; Battle where Caesar takes priority over the other troops Marching to safety. Weirdly enough that leads to the Germans wanting the Romans to do well enough to get at least 7 legions so that they will split up.
The Belgae are an invaluable Ally to the Germans; Enlist rallies and hides your forces. Occasionally they will March away, but often they end up somewhere helpful in my experience. The Belgae will also execute events against the Aedui and Romans. After my first two games I already consider Veneti Uprising to be a No Belgae Bot event, but maybe this needs to be extended to all events placing Arverni if playing solo as the Germans.
Aedui have always gotten the short end of the stick, generally due to events placing Arverni forces in and around their home region. Even if they do not get hit with shaded Dumnorix, Aedui March tends to walk right into Arverni regions, causing them to be at war and eat up Aedui resources.
German Intimidate is very convenient for removing individual Aedui that threaten to Suborn, as well as preventing more Aedui from appearing on the map.
My original plan was to try again as the Romans, but I think I’ll wait a bit with that. Taking notes to allow for a report like this is quite exhausting, I spent at least twice as long on this game than on the previous one, and I’ll need a bit of a break to not lose the joy of playing this beautiful game. If I can find a way to take less detailed, but still useful, notes I’ll post a session report of future games at some point.
Or maybe the rumours are true and a Vassal module will be done soon so I can play against other people instead.
Very interesting report Niko. Thanks for posting it. I haven't had time to sift through it yet, but I see you made short work of the bots, and especially the Aedui. I'm thinking I may post a Roman's version soon on video. Maybe I'll start that later this week when my wife is away for a few days.
I too hope the Vassal module is out soon and will gladly take you on when it is.
