The first mission of the August 1966 Long Tan campaign (see Files on GameBoardGeek) is based around the initial patrols despatched from 1st Australian Task Force’s (1 ATF) main base at Nui Dat, to search for Viet Cong units that had bombarded the base overnight, with Mortars, Rocket Launchers and Artillery.
This patrol is conducted by B Company, 6th Bn Royal Australian Regiment (6 RAR), but due to troops rotating out of theatre or going on leave, the Company is much depleted and consists of just a Company Headquarters, with attached Artillery and Mortar FOs, and one Rifle Platoon.
The map is relatively small – 4 Columns and 4 Rows - and Hills and Villages only have a 50% chance of appearing if drawn, to represent the flat nature of the patrol’s AO into the Rubber Plantation near Long Tan (NB – The playthrough was played using v1.2 of the Campaign so Paddy Fields are present. v1.3 of the campaign will remove Paddy Fields from the deck entirely as otherwise the close-nature of the historical battle is lost).
It was designed to be a fairly low-intensity scenario to reflect this phase of the historical action. To achieve victory, the Company must clear at least 10 cards and keep them free of enemy at game-end (10 turns).
Set-up
Terrain is drawn and laid out as per the Mission Briefing. Only the first row is flipped. There’s a village at C3 R1, but I draw a ‘1’ on the Random Number 2 column, so it stays (might be plantation buildings or something?).
Turn 1
It is the first turn, so no check for Higher HQ activity; Coy HQ draws a 4 for Command Points. +1 for No Contact, -1 For Green = 4
Coy HQ activates 4 Platoon HQ, the Coy 2ic and the CSM and saves one command. They draw:
4Pl HQ: 4 +1 no contact = 5
Coy 2ic: 5 +1 no contact =6
CSM: 2 +1 no contact +1 veteran = 4
4Pl HQ detaches a Fire Team from the two sections it is with, and sends them to separate cards on Row 1 (a Rubber Plantation and the village). The Pl HQ saves the last command.
Coy 2ic saves all 6 of his commands
CSM detaches a team from the section he is with and sends it into the Jungle on Row 1.
The general initiative draw is 3. As it is a patrol, this is halved and rounded down to 1. The Team in the village seeks cover, but fails to find any.
With the Teams forward, I can now see further into the AO, so flip some Terrain cards. The left flank continues with its open theme, with a Rice Paddy in Column 1 and another Open space in Column 2. The Open space lets me see through to Row 3 too, so I open up a bit more LOS – hmm, more open cards again - my left flank is looking very exposed!
There are no enemy, so the next phase where anything happens is the Evaluate Potential Contact markers. All three teams are on cards with PC C.
I randomly select which order to do the checks, and drawing 4 cards for each as we’re in No Contact. The first two Teams find nothing, but the third, on the Jungle in Row 4 pull a Contact card.
They draw a 2 on the contact, to just find ‘Signs of the enemy’ – phew! This is something new I’ve added in for this campaign, as the early patrols only made small contacts, whilst also uncovering the firing positions from the bombardment the night before… They’re around here somewhere, but for now, the Company just records the 0.5 of an Experience Point they get for finding the signs…
Nothing left this turn then, except to remove the Exposed markers from the three Fireteams that advanced, and plan my next move.
Are you playing with 1st ed. rules? I noticed you draw command cards all together. In any case, please continue: yours is the first effort for a detailed sessionof play, and I think you deserve at least "thank you!" for the time this involves.
No, 2nd edition.
Do you think you should draw them one at a time and expend, before drawing the next?
Rule 3.3.1C starts with:
"Draw an Action card for each PLT HQ or CO Staff activated
in the preceding Impulse, in any order you choose, and give it
a number of commands this turn equal to the modified (4.1.2)
Activated Commands number."
and the last sentence says
"You must finish spending Commands from one PLT HQ or CO
Staff unit before expending Commands from another such unit."
I read this as meaning you draw them all, but then choose the order you spend them, not being able to go back to a unit once you've moved onto spending points on the next one?
I can see how it can be read both ways though... If it was counter to the way I read it though, I would have expected the rule to end something like this:
"You must finish spending Commands from one PLT HQ or CO
Staff unit before drawing points for another such unit and spending them"
I have been wrong before though!!
How does everyone else play it?
EDIT: Forgot to say: Thanks for the support though!
True, could be read in both ways, but, because I have to spend command along the hierarchy, I prefer draw a single command card, and then expend the points.
I saw you have posted new turns opening another thread: perhaps should be better to use a single thread for the whole mission. Easier to read, to search and find. Tonight I have no time, but tomorrow I'll read the new turns. In the meanwhile, have fun, and remember to add enough informations to help novices to understand what you are doing in the battleground!
In the first edition you draw Command cards for everyone at once. But in the 2nd edition, there's this snip:
Quote:
4.1 Commands
[...] When an HQ or Staff draws for Commands it must use, save, or lose the excess before another HQ or Staff draws.
Ah, good spot! 🙂
I will amend my playing style 👍🏻
