|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
3,005 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
30 Days Left
Support:
Please select a support frequency
-
Danko Petrovic
Serbia
Beograd
-
Hello! You can read my other short reviews here.
COMPONENTS
I had two different version of the game at my disposal. Pocket and Light. Pocket version includes 16x16 board of pretty nice quality. Tanks are 3D printed and very, very small. Light version includes both 16x16 and 20x20 thin card board and plastic tanks of very nice size. General component quality is not very good, but respectable for the price. I didn't try Main Game version which should include higher quality components, generally.
Components from the Pocket version of the game
DESIGN
Very clear, but unfortunately, too clear. Art is almost non existent, and game really lacks some colours and details.
Lego man is pleading for truce and shows how portable this game is!
RULES
Before each game, players should decide which scenario to use (or create their own) and with which variant. Each scenario will include terrain configuration and tank positions, while variant will include objective for winning the game. Main variant will ask of players to either destroy opponent's Command Tank or to reach opposite side of the board with their own Command Tank. Other variants include Total Destruction, Capture the Flag and Escape with 3 tanks.
Once the board is set up, each player may move one tank during their turn and shoot once the movement is done. You spend movement points to go to adjacent (orthogonally or diagonally) space forward or turning 45 degrees. Alternatively, player may move tank backwards once (without turning or moving forward). Each tank type has different characteristics for movement, armour (front, back and side), gun and range. While heavy tank easily destroys any target in front of it, light tanks have incredible maneuverability.
Fun set includes other terrain types and new tanks
FUN
Tank Chess is not chess. This is very important to me, as I am really not a fan of chess and any other (pretty much) completely abstract game. It has some small similarities with its older cousin, like board and complete lack of luck factor, but other than that, Tank Chess is much superior game. It is as simple and elegant in its rules, but it is more fun, more variable, more dynamic and has some theme in it. Balance between different types of tanks is phenomenal and each one will play it's role beautifully on the battlefield.
REPLAY VALUE
Fantastic! Aside from many scenarios and few variants, game also has expansion called Fun Set that has many new terrain types and a lot of new tanks with special abilities. Replay value is great even for the preprinted scenario with the same tanks, but with all this variability, it's absolutely fantastic. Keep in mind that designers encourage players to create their own scenarios and variants, so we'll definitely see many user created content on BGG and probably designer's website.
Reference card with basic tanks and their characteristics
FINAL VERDICT
Although I would really like to see this game with prettier components and higher quality tanks and terrains, this game is so much fun, simple and thinky. Pocket version is your perfect companion on longer trips while at home, main version is much better because of larger and more practical tanks and maps. Also I backed this game on Kickstarter just to support local game designers, this game absolutely overcame all my expectations!
Lego Gingerbread Man with full sized tank from Light version of the game!
-
-
- Last edited Thu Nov 29, 2018 7:59 am (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Wed Nov 28, 2018 11:20 am
-
-
-
Yikes, those pieces are small. I pnp'd myself a copy of the full sized version and made up a counter-set with wooden blocks, they work really well.
Here is the counterset;
-
-
-
Danko Petrovic
Serbia
Beograd
-
Pieces are extremely small and light, so it is a bit fiddly to play, at least until you get used to it... Keep in mind that this is a Pocket version and larger Light version (I think it is full sized as the Main Game) has pretty nice sized tanks! I should probably post a picture of it, also
Your counters are great! Although, I definitely prefer 3D tanks variant, but this is cheap option that should work
edit: Added the image of full sized tank from the Light version of the game to the original post
-
-
- Last edited Thu Nov 29, 2018 7:56 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu Nov 29, 2018 7:53 am
-
-
-
LordBalder wrote:
Your counters are great! Although, I definitely prefer 3D tanks variant, but this is cheap option that should work
Thanks, I backed the pnp option during the kickstarter. The production pnp counters are pretty lackluster in my opinion. I don't know why they didn't include a set with the traditional top down look. It makes it much easier to learn the game.
-
-
|