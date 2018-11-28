|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
3,005 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
30 Days Left
Support:
Please select a support frequency
-
Sasha Martysh
Ukraine
Dnipro
-
Foreword.
Having printed the game and having read the rules, I sat down to play and unexpectedly plunged into the game for three days! In total, my first session was stretched for 10-12 hours, the main reason for this was, of course, event logging and slow sluggish fantasy during the gameplay. But still 10 hours, Karl!
Here I will not leave all my event log, but only those days which, in my opinion, are the most interesting.
Game #1
The commander and most of the group of our botanical expedition were killed during the attack of the natives. This morning we woke up and we were only six. We need to hurry to the ocean, where the ship awaits us. The road ahead is difficult: unfamiliar lands and hostile Indians await us ahead.
Day 1. Having started the movement to the southeast, we descended from the mountains to hilly terrain. We covered a good distance for that day.
...
Day 3. Only now we begin to understand the complexity of the task before us. After all, for the whole day we had only gone a few miles towards the ocean. There are still hills around us that are beginning to bother us. On the side, we found a settlement of local residents, but decided not to meet their eyes and spent some time trying to get around their village. However, this day gave us something interesting - a miracle of nature in the form of salt caves, the entrance to which we found by chance in one gently sloping hillside. We looked into the caves and were amazed at how bright salt crystals shine on the walls. It was a truly amazing sight.
...
Day 6. Day, meager on events. Most of the time, we just walked silently with fierce faces towards the forest. And by the end of the day we got to the target! We spent the night under the canopy of stately redwoods.
Day 7. The charge of our ferocity seems to be enough for another day. We have come a good way through the territory of the forest. At the same time we made several notes on the map, based on what we could see in the southeast. If the map does not lie, then there were so many hills that we hated. It is so difficult to walk on them - constant descents and ascents, even if they are not very steep, knock out. Nobody in the group wants to go that way.
...
Day 11. For the first time we met a friendly settlement of Indians. They invited us to rest and replenished our reserves a little. In addition, we were lucky enough to shoot a bear, which gave us a lot of meat. A good day. Too good!! I have a bad feeling.
Day 12. Thanks to the friendly-minded Redskins, we hunted well and made a good journey, moving to the next section of the forest in a short way. While we walked briskly to the southeast, our faces brightened and good mood enveloped us, gave us hope that our journey would end well.
...
Day 19. We get lost! Diego Mandoza offered to go along the path leading in an unknown direction, and as a result we lost all day, not one bit closer to the coast.
...
Day 21. This day is exactly 3 weeks since we began our dangerous path to the coast to our ship. This is half the time we have. After another 3 weeks, “Queen Sofia”, a beautiful Spanish frigate, according to a previously agreed plan, will be removed from the anchor and, considering the missing expedition, will set off on its way back to the shores of Spain. We need to get to it! Today we have devoted to hunting and mapping the surrounding area, because after yesterday's march, no one had the strength to move forward.
Day 22. Slowly moving through the jungle. Jungle is everywhere! As far as I know, the jungle is in the south and southeast. Discovered a settlement of Indians. Apparently, they are not very happy to us. We go around by their side.
Day 23. We are moving very slowly. At this rate, we will not reach the coast even in a year, and “Queen Sofia” will leave without us. Today, Dr. Sebastian gave us a disgusting tincture of different roots to prevent fever.
Day 24. Looks like we are stuck here for a long time. Again all day we dodged the jungle in search of a way to the east. Progress is negligible.
Day 25. We discover the third settlement of the natives in this jungles. So far, they do not attack us, we keep away from them.
...
Day 31. Finally we have moved along the river. Having built unpretentious rafts of chopped trees, we went a good way along the stream. All cheered up. There is hope in the team that rafting on the river will accelerate our movement to the coast.
Day 32. Our expectations were not met. We stumbled upon a waterfall ahead of the river. I had to get out of the boat and go south. Here was a huge lake.
...
Day 34. Food stocks are over. One member of our squad died of hunger. We, the hungry, left the lake behind us and went out to the plains.
...
Day 36. We are starving. Another companion died from exhaustion. We were left alone with Diego Mandoza. We have 6 days left to get to the ship, otherwise it will go to Spain without us. Mandoza doubts that we have time. He is silent and sullen.
Day 37. Hunted, so as not to die of hunger. Move a little. No talking with each other.
...
Day 41. It's over. I am writing this with all my might. The pencil falls out of exhausted hands, eyes close for fatigue. The stomach hurts from hunger. I sit under a tree in the shade, I hear the sound of a waterfall. Near, with closed eyes, lies exhausted Mandoza. Today he could not get up because of hunger. Then he will not go. Soon the same fate awaits me. Our progress along the river stopped by a huge, impassable waterfall, throwing water into a muddy marsh that stretched for many miles ahead. Even if we had the strength to continue the path, we still could not descend because of the waterfall, and then we would have to bypass the swamps. We have no chance, because "Queen Sofia" sails tomorrow!
Well, apparently this is the fate. We have to stay here forever - desperate Europeans, stupid brave souls, we who dared to challenge the wild nature of New World, could not withstand the tests that she sent us. Rest in peace, the first botanical expedition of 1572, rest in peace, good comrades with whom we walked so many miles through the jungle, rest in peace, noble explorer Diego Mandoza! I finish my diary. Now I’ll put aside a pencil, stick these papers into a bottle and leave it here, near Mandoza. If someone is lucky enough to find our bodies, let him tell our story to the world.
Alejandro M.
This manuscript was found in 157* year near the waterfall *** on the river ***. It was placed in a bottle, which was lying near a lonely skeleton under a large tree. Researchers who found it, after reading it seemed strange that of the two mentioned survivors was found the corpse of only one.
-
-
-
Edward Kowynia
United States
Bedford
TX
-
Nice report. I have played this several times myself but have not written the narrative portion. I enjoy some brief notes of the narrative while I play. Even so, fairly easy to get it to about 2 hours of playtime that takes me close to the ocean.
This is a pretty good little game in my opinion. Definitely worth the print and learning the rules.
-
-
|