Forgotten Axis: Rumania, 1941-42 Review



Mark McCandless

New Orleans

Louisiana This is a game on an unusual subject, the Rumanian army, fought on unusually shaped battlefields. The Jakimivka battlefield has a big long lake down the middle, which can be utilized by Soviet BKA (floating T34 based boats) to land troops and to attack by themselves. The Kuban Gateway scenario has a peninsula divided by large lakes and filled with swamps, rivers, and streams that create just a few access routes to the Evacuation Beach. Two of those routes are landing beaches for a German division and a Rumanian division, both almost all infantry with some artillery. The rules are short, but have some interesting features: moving and attacking with one division at a time, randomly—the next could be Soviet or Axis until all have moved. This makes keeping your divisions together highly important, and allows infantry to attack occasionally but not always against an enemy willing to retreat to avoid battle. A coordinated retreat is difficult and dangerous with a closely following enemy. An optional rule has a mechanism for morale I thought so good I didn’t follow my usual practice of playing a basic game first—I felt it made more sense to include this rule. As divisions lose strength their morale goes down and performance becomes lackluster. If they kill enemy units morale goes up and with it their abilities.



So far, so good. I haven’t much time to play, so these days I look for the simpler, shorter games on subjects that haven’t been done to death, and thus picked this game out of my stack of S&T issues. I collected all the Q&A on grognard.com and tried the Jakimivka scenario first. The first thing I noticed was that rivers weren’t included in the Terrain chart, though they have several unique aspects in the rules. I assumed their affect on combat was the same as streams, due to an inference from a Q&A response—which also suggested that attacks across bridges are not halved—an inference I would not naturally have gotten from the rules, or, for that matter, logic. Furthermore, it was hard to distinguish a river from a stream—I assumed the thicker ones were rivers. Then I noticed three instances where bays cut across hexes leaving land on both sides. All the rivers and streams carefully follow hexsides—why not avoid confusion for bays? It only mattered in hex 1102, but still it seemed a cursory check of the map would have found this. The terrain chart has the effect of attacking across sea or a bay hexside as “none”, same as clear terrain. This I refused to accept as an allowed attack at all—if streams cut attack strength in half, a bay ought to do more.



I recognized that the Rumanian army was weaker than the Soviet, so planned to stay on the defense until the German LSS division arrived. I tried a rather aggressive defense, giving up land slowly, and fighting back to save trapped units. Nonetheless, the Rumanians were in tatters by the time the Germans arrived. The LSS division was just too small to make a difference at that point. I thought this odd, so I checked the Victory conditions—the Soviets start with 10 VP already behind their lines at Melitopol—so the onus of attack is on the Axis. I compared the force totals: The Rumanians start with 71 attack/85 defense factors in 49 steps. They have 23 units that can move in both movement phases, though 15 only move half. They add 44 attack/57 defense factors in 21 steps (14 moving twice) of the LSS on Turn 5 for a total of 115 attack/142 defense in 70 steps. The Soviets start with 173 attack/ 211 defense factors in 106 steps at the beginning of the game, of which 21 units can move in both movement phases. Moving both phases is important as these units can generally attack in a turn and move away, whereas infantry can only attack when they start their turn adjacent to the enemy. Looking at these odds, it’s clear that it would be hard for the Axis to successfully attack and take land from the Soviets, especially if they pummel the Rumanians while the Germans are off the board. But worse—the Axis only gets 1 point for destroying a Soviet battalion (a 2 step unit) while the Soviets get at least 2 points for destroying an Axis step. I cannot fathom how any playtester could have played this scenario and not complained bitterly—I have to believe the game balance got changed substantially between playtesting and publishing. At this point, I was almost ready to give up on the game—the shoddy balance, rules and maps with obvious omissions (no armor symbol, amongst others, the wrong Anti-tank symbol in the list of unit types when there are special abilities for armor and anti-tank units). A table of all the unit symbols with whether they are motorized, cavalry, or non-motorized and whether they are armored, recon, artillery, naval transportable, or anti-tank (does the Anti-aircraft unit have anti-tank capability? They only have a ground strength role in the game) would be valuable, But the Kuban Peninsula map looked interesting.



I played the Kuban Gateway scenario twice. The first time I tried to sink 6 Soviet naval vessel steps—and succeeded, allowing the German 46th and the Rumanian 3Mtn to land. I decided BKA units were not naval vessel units for this purpose, but that is completely arbitrary—the victory conditions treat them differently but the naval transport rules treat BKA’s as a subset of naval vessels. I did assume they could transport infantry units. I decided as the Soviets to hang on to the territory rather than evacuate (protecting 57 victory points in cities). With considerable luck and good use of the extra mobility of the Rumanians, the Axis won handily. Looking at the Victory conditions it became clear that if the Rumanians do nothing, they win unless the Soviets evacuate at least a quarter of their force. Furthermore a probability analysis of the air units ability to kill 3 naval vessels was but 18% by Turn 12—the latest that is worth much--allowing a landing on the beach on turn 13 and a move to a victory point city on turn 14, so I decided my strategy for both sides was flawed in the first game and tried again, this time with the Soviets trying their best to evacuate as many as possible in a speedy but careful withdrawal. The score was 85-82 and could have easily gone the other way—tremendously well balanced. This scenario saved the game for me—it’s unique terrain, situation (Rumanians attacking west), goals, and good game balance made this a worthwhile expenditure of my time.

