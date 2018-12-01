|
The Italian front sees some minor actoin this summer. The Cw is not strong enough to take on a full offensive against Venice, and the low morale in the Italian army makes their contribution uncertain. Similarly, Austria-Hungary has other fronts to maintain, and seeks to avoid unecessary losses aginst Italy, hoping that Italy will soon surrender anyway. The fighting on this front is an overall Austrian victory, as they inflict more casualties than they suffer themselves. Italy suffers another round of severe losses.
Eastern Front
Germany continues to press against Russia. They do not take that much ground, and Russian losses are moderate, despite the summer weather. But the problem for Russia is that it now has been the primary target for Germany for a year, and that has taken its toll. The Russian army is crumbling, and a slow withdrawal is ordered.
Balkans
Having conquered Serbia, the Central Powers are now positioned along the Rumanian border. A multi national force of Germans, Austrians, Hungarians and Bulgarians invade Rumania on July 12th, under the overall command of Falkenhayn. The invasion is motivated by the need for more resources, Rumania’s lenience towards the Allies and as a way to increase the morale strain on Russia, who gets the doubtful responsibility of directing Rumanian defences. The assault goes in from the south, west and north, with Bucharest, Ploesti and Iasi as the main objectives. The Austrians rapidly advance from the west, while a German-Bulgarian advance meets tougher resistance Se of Bucharest. But the decisive blow comes from the north, when Falkenhayn’s army, with extra supplies, breaks through the Rumanian defences in the mountains. Within this first impulse, half of Rumania’s army is either killed or taken prisoner. A Russian force taking up positions in Ploesti is also defeated, and Rumania’s fate will be sealed in the Autumn.
Caucasus.
Again, not much. A Russian assault ends in a draw, more or less.
Middle East.
The back and forth between the Cw and Ottomans/Germans continues. The Cw still isn’t able to capture Jerusalem, and will need further units brought in.
Pacific. Japan storms Rabaul, and with support from the Navy, takes the port.
At Sea
Relatively quiet, but the German SCS operating in the Caribbean is found and sunk.
On August 31, Germany sends Lenin back to Russia.
Autumn
Western front
German intelligence is worried about the reports of US transports seeking British ports in late August. This is taken as a sign of an imminent invasion, as the ports are cramped with Us units, including two Marines. The Cw also has transports and units in port. Having the initiative, and the weather being bad, Germany takes a naval action. The High Seas fleet goes out once again, on a daring mission. The Germans are now heavily outgunned by the combined Home Fleet, but by going out, they will either force the Allies to split their forces, increasing the chances of a balanced battle, or force the invasion to take place from the 2 box, as that is the highest section that all Cw units can reach. This will bring some positive mods to German notional units in target hexes. And it will allow Germany to support the invasion hex with shore bombardment. But admiral Tirpitz reslizes that it could be a death blow to the German Navy.
Ahead of the main force, two other SCSs sail out in the Faroes Gap to assist the subs in the hunt for Allied convoys.
As the Admiralty learns of the German move into the North Sea, they decide to put their entire fleet in the 2 box. The British manage to sneak up on the waiting Germans, catching them by total surprise. The naval battle that follows is a total British vidctory, 6 German SCSs are sunk, one is damaged, while 2 British SCSs are sunk, 3 damaged and one aborted. The Germans are ordered to disengage and head home to Kiel, probably the last time the entire fleet goes out. There will be no support from the German navy in the invasion that is likely to come next allied impulse, but at least they have forced the invasion to take place from the 2 box.
The Germans then move whatever units they can scramble to Schleswig and the areas around Wilhelmshafen, as that are the most lekly locations for the invasion to take place. Antwerp and Ostend are to well defended and do not provide much room for manoevering. Ludendorf is placed in command of German defences.
The Allies return to Western Europe on September 21st, when Anglo-American forces invade just south of the German-Danish border and west of Wilhelmshafen. Both invasions are spearheaded by US Marines, and both suffer heavy casualties, but manage to get ashore. Both beacheads are very vulnerable, and the lone surviving Us marine division in Schleswig is quickly overrun in a German counterattack, while the British 2nd Division manages to hang on by its finger nails west of Wilhelmshafen, but all other units are lost. In the next allied impulse, support elements are able to land and secure the foothold. But the entire Us marine corps is wiped out, and Parris Island is ordered to fix that. Now. An influx of new recruits fills the boot camp and new marine units will soon be ready.
Eastern front.
The Germans take Kaunas, otherwise there is not that much action in the east, as Germany has to contain the situation in the west and Russia is more or less unable to attack.
In Rumania, Bucharest is first surrounded on all sides, before a combined Austro-German assault. The result is 1 Rumanian unit lost, but a S is also achieved. Germany converts this to a R, and as there is nowhere to retreat, all defenders are destroyed. Bucharest is captured, and Rumania surrenders on September 30th. Falkenhayn is recieved by the Kaiser, who awards him with a Marshal’s baton and diamonds for his Ritterkreuz. For political reasons, awards are also generously handed out to high ranking Austrian and Bulgarian officers. The Central Powers now have secured the Balkans and valuable resources, and forced Russia to stretch its front line even thinner.
Italy
German and Austrian forces attack the Italians in Tyrol. Despite difficult terrain, they do kill an Italian Inf.
Other fronts see no major actions in this period.
At Sea.
German subs and raiders have no successes in ordinary battles, but sink a couple of Cps in the Strategic warfare segment.
Early Winter. The War widens.
German and Ottoman agents have been busy convincing the Shah of Persia that he would benefit from joining the war on their side. On November 3rd, Persia officially declares war on the Allies and a Cavalry corps crosses the Russian border and captures the undefended city of Baku. This is alarming news for Russia, as there are no Russian units nearby, and Baku is both an objective, home country city and the location of 4 oil resources. This will add heavily to the morale strain on Russia.
Eastern front.
Despite the Winter, Germany continues to attack. They are eager to close the Eastern front as soon as possible, so that they can focus on the Western powers. Attacks are succesful, and Russia is now unable to stem the German advance in the Baltic and Byelorussia. They retreat behind the Dvina. In Galicia, Austria retakes Cernauti, and Austro-German forces capture Chisinau in Bessarabia. But Russia retreats behind the Dniestr and seems to have consolidated the dangerous situation in this sector that developed after the Rumanian surrender. Russia looses 6 more corps in November and December, and have not been able to launch any attacks of its own.
Italy.
Cadorna returns, after having been hospitalized from a nervous breakdown since the fall of Venice. But he’s unable to come up with plans for any sort of offensive, and the British are still not strong enough to take offensive action by themselves. The best thing for Italy about this period is that the Central Powers also have no plans for any offensives on this front, hoping that time will wear down the Italians soon enough.
Middle east: Once again, nothing of interest happens, one attack by both sides, no change in the overall situation.
Western Front.
In early November, German diplomats report that Denmark is about to join the Allies, hoping to retake the territories lost to Prussia in 1864. The Allied fleet is out, with transports loaded with units. Germany declares war on Denmark and crosses the border, but the Germans are not able to reach Copenhagen in this impulse. In their next impulse, the Allies realize they have made a slight error, as Frederikshavn is farther away than they thought (Which means, I ignored the Scandinavian Coast Sea Zone, which is new to this game). They have to take a combined action in order to get their transports in place, and then Sir John French lands with 2 Us corps. The Cw uses its remaining naval moves to extract the Danish merchant navy and the pride of the Danish navy (I.e. their lone 2 factor SCS).
Germany also takes a combined action, picking up some units in Estonia and unloading them in Lubeck. But the turn ends before an attack on Copenhagen can be coordinated.
Asia:
Japan moves forces to the mainland, in case the situation in Russia demands some sort of intervention.
At Sea:
German subs are striking at the allied convoys, and manage to sink a total of 6 Cps (all Us) in November and December. 1 German Sub is sunk and another damaged. Luckily for the allies, they recieve a lot of Cps next turn, plus the 5 Danish Cps.
The invasion of Rumania:
The Allied invasion fleet.
The battle of Jutland. Ships laid out to get an impression. FD ships to the left are sunk.
Here's right before the battle:
The invasion:
Denmark invaded, Allies support, Pershing establishes his HQ on German soil:
Eastern Front, January 1918:
Italy, January 1918:
Persian Gulf, January 1918. Baku in Persian hands, the Cw is gathering forces for something...
Wolf packs, October 1917. They sank 3 Us Cps in this battle, but escorts sank one of the Subs.
Morale, December 1917. With some luck, the Central Powers could shut down both the Eastern and Italian fronts in January/ February 1918.
Last edited Sat Dec 1, 2018 2:06 pm
Posted Fri Nov 30, 2018 7:02 pm
-
-
-
Things are heating up in the West. The Germans really need to boot the Allies off the mainland if they can. This isn't WWII USA, but they can provide a lot of support for sure.
If the CP can knock out Italy and Russia, it will be nearly game/set/match I would think. A garrison will need to be maintained in Russia, but the pressure will be off there and all O-Points can be spent kicking the Allies off the beaches. France is coming back into the war sometimes in 1918, yes? It will be a pain to put forces there again, but at least all the other fronts are closing.
The Allies could maybe knock out OE via Iraq landings and pushing on. Germany's morale is so high I doubt they will collapse for the auto victory.
The western allies had to do some offensive action, and an invasion was the only way to do that at this point. They are considering abandoning the beachead in Germany, as the only major effect of that landing has been a bonus to German production and any offensive out of the beachhead seems very difficult. The units may instead be relocated to Denmark.
Italy and Russia will fall soon. Italy managed to hold at level 1 on Nov/Dec 1917, despite subversion from the Central Powers. Russia dropped two levels in both Sept/Oct and Nov/Dec, and if that repeats itself in January/February, they are out. That will give Austria-Hungary some much needed time to recuperate. They were as low as 5 on the morale chart, but took no losses in the last turn and managed to increase one level.
There are also other concerns for the Central Powers. Greece is getting closer to the Allies, and a closure of the other fronts will give Austria time to relocate to its southern flank to meet that threat. There are no available allied forces ready to support the Greeks at the moment, but Britain has surplus units at home and may ship them to the Med next turn.
For the Allies, they really need to increase the pressure on the Ottomans, and a Cw landing in Mesopotamia is likely to happen soon. The Cw also needs to get some momentum to their war effort in Palestine and cause the Ottoman morale to drop, it has been stable for some time now.
France will be able to join the war again in July/August 1918, regardless of the garrison ratio. France has slowly been rebuilding its army, but it is not that strong, and Us/Cw support will have to be ready to support France when it goes to war again. However, France will be able to call out its reserves again.
The war at sea has been intense. Germany has been aggressive, and caused severe trouble for the Cw. Several turns have resulted in reduced Cw production because of shipping losses. And Germany continues to produce and repair Subs, and still sends out surface raiders. The odds are swinging towards the Allies however, but in 1917 alone, the Allies lost a total of 33 Cps, or 4,1 million tons of shipping.
I still think the game is relatively open, but at the moment the Allies are feeling the pressure. Russia and Italy will be out, but France will be back, and it may come down to how the Russian civil war goes. This presents the Allies with another possible theatre to commit to, but I guess they will have to, because, as you point out, a German collapse within the next one and a half year seems unlikely, and the objective count will probably decide who wins.
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Ashwin in front of Tiger 131
As a WiF curious guy rather than a player, it feels like the Central Powers have done pretty well. Certainly better than they did historically. Is there really any doubt they will win?
-
Ashiefan wrote:
As a WiF curious guy rather than a player, it feels like the Central Powers have done pretty well. Certainly better than they did historically. Is there really any doubt they will win?
Hi Jim. As someone who has played (is playing) both FA and WiF, I'll say Fatal Alliances is a great place to start. It's how I got involved originally.
The Allies can win by reducing the number of CP objectives held. It is a tough hill to climb. The CP will get some from Half-value Japanese held objectives unless they full join the Allies. The CP also get half-value objectives for objectives controlled by the Reds in the Russian Civil War. Then all the full value ones directly controlled by the CP themselves.
If this wasn't a solo game (because obviously it's hard for Jon to surprise himself) I would have the Allies follow through with an invasion of Iraq. I'd also send what units that could be spared to the Whites in the coming Russian Civil War. Any political points would be going to Japan to bring them into the Allied fold fully. Lastly, the Balkans/Greece would need to be supported in order to drive Austria-Hungary morale down.
All of that MIGHT be enough to reduce the VPs. But it will be a tough slog. The Americans should go through the Med to Greece at this point rather than lose more Marines in Denmark/Northern-Germany.
The Allies may not have enough units to go around to all these important fronts.
What a great game.
Last edited Sat Dec 1, 2018 6:38 pm
Posted Sat Dec 1, 2018 6:38 pm
srd5090 wrote:
Ashiefan wrote:
As a WiF curious guy rather than a player, it feels like the Central Powers have done pretty well. Certainly better than they did historically. Is there really any doubt they will win?
Hi Jim. As someone who has played (is playing) both FA and WiF, I'll say Fatal Alliances is a great place to start. It's how I got involved originally.
The Allies can win by reducing the number of CP objectives held. It is a tough hill to climb. The CP will get some from Half-value Japanese held objectives unless they full join the Allies. The CP also get half-value objectives for objectives controlled by the Reds in the Russian Civil War. Then all the full value ones directly controlled by the CP themselves.
If this wasn't a solo game (because obviously it's hard for Jon to surprise himself) I would have the Allies follow through with an invasion of Iraq. I'd also send what units that could be spared to the Whites in the coming Russian Civil War. Any political points would be going to Japan to bring them into the Allied fold fully. Lastly, the Balkans/Greece would need to be supported in order to drive Austria-Hungary morale down.
All of that MIGHT be enough to reduce the VPs. But it will be a tough slog. The Americans should go through the Med to Greece at this point rather than lose more Marines in Denmark/Northern-Germany.
The Allies may not have enough units to go around to all these important fronts.
What a great game.
Steven has covered much of what is to say about this game, I just wanted to add some supplementary comments.
The Central Powers have done well in this game. But it is still a bit early to say that they are going to win. As Steven said, if Germany holds until the last turn (May/June 1919), the game is decided by the number of objectives held by the Central Powers. If they control at least 16 (19 if Italy has joined the Central Powers) objectives, they win. There are 21 objectives in Germany, Austria-Hungary and the entire Ottoman Empire. There are also some German-controlled objectives in Asia and the Pacific, but these must be written off, as they will be lost.
So if the Central Powers are able to defend their initial territories, they will win. In additition, they will probably control some conquered objectives.
But while Germany is potent and hard to take down, its allies are more fragile. It is not unlikely that both Austria-Hungary and the Ottoman Empire will be knocked out of the war before the game ends. Austria-Hungary is not that far away from disatser, but may be saved if Russia and Italy are knocked out soon. And the Ottomans will probably not hold another 9 turns once they start to loose minor capitals to the Cw, even if Germany sends more support.
But even then Germany may win if Japan is kept out of the Allied camp. However, in this game, Japan has already reached +9 Allies, and as I read the rules, fully joined the Allies. So none of their objectives count for the Central Powers.
That leaves the Reds in the upcoming civil war in Russia. Red controlled objectives count for the Central Powers. While Germany may not assist the reds militarily in the civil war, the Allies may support the whites with troops, and they are planning for it.
And the Us is in the war, which is a problem for the Central Powers. The Us is not that superior in production yet, and nowhere near its potential production in a WIF game, but still, the Us is almost building its force pools out, only ptoblem is getting all the units to Europe.
The Allies' greatest concern is how to press Germany (if France had not surrendered, the Allies would probably already have been superior on the Western Front), and the number of current fronts and potential future fronts to maintain.
Germany's greatest achievement in this game is definetly the defeat of France, and that may well have been the decisive moment of the entire war, but nobody in Berlin dares take the victory for granted. And France will be back in late summer 1918. If Germany hasn't knocked out both Italy and Russia before that, I think they may very well loose the war.
Both sides seem to be well informed about their enemies' plans (yes, it IS hard to surprise myself).
Last edited Sat Dec 1, 2018 8:28 pm
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Ashwin in front of Tiger 131
-
Appreciate (both) of the explanations. Based on your session reports and Steven's youtube videos, I think I'm going to get this game even if I have little chance of playing it ftf.
