srd5090 wrote:

Ashiefan wrote:



As a WiF curious guy rather than a player, it feels like the Central Powers have done pretty well. Certainly better than they did historically. Is there really any doubt they will win?

Hi Jim. As someone who has played (is playing) both FA and WiF, I'll say Fatal Alliances is a great place to start. It's how I got involved originally.The Allies can win by reducing the number of CP objectives held. It is a tough hill to climb. The CP will get some from Half-value Japanese held objectives unless they full join the Allies. The CP also get half-value objectives for objectives controlled by the Reds in the Russian Civil War. Then all the full value ones directly controlled by the CP themselves.If this wasn't a solo game (because obviously it's hard for Jon to surprise himself) I would have the Allies follow through with an invasion of Iraq. I'd also send what units that could be spared to the Whites in the coming Russian Civil War. Any political points would be going to Japan to bring them into the Allied fold fully. Lastly, the Balkans/Greece would need to be supported in order to drive Austria-Hungary morale down.All of that MIGHT be enough to reduce the VPs. But it will be a tough slog. The Americans should go through the Med to Greece at this point rather than lose more Marines in Denmark/Northern-Germany.The Allies may not have enough units to go around to all these important fronts.What a great game.