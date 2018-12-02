‐ Time Left for 2018 Support - Our End-of-Year Geek support drive ends in 27 days! It has been your support, financial and otherwise, that has allowed this site to become what it is today. Our End-of-Year Geek support drive! It has been your support, financial and otherwise, that has allowed this site to become what it is today. Learn More I supported because… "Because starting my work day with 10 minutes of BGG makes every day just a bit nicer." - Lawrence (mavericklancer) + Please Support The Geek! Learn More GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000! 5,197 Supporters 27 Days Left Support: Annual Monthly One-Time $15 $25 $40 $70 $100 $ Please select a support frequency Rules



Nightfighter Ace: Air Defense Over Germany, 1943-44» Forums » Sessions Subject: Lt Diedrich Mission 2



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] ian cowley cowleyi) Australia Sorry all - been a while here is a second mission 2 synopsis. Lt Diedrich is flying a Do 215 out of Djion. This system makes it so easy to create a great story....



Cont...



We had a few days of downtime, The Tommies were considering their next move. We were called to alert as a storm rolled in from the West, but a major raid was pushing through the storm far to the north of our base in Djion, Hauptman Griese walked in and said,

‘Get going, Looks like somewhere to the North is going to get a visit, fly north and the ground controllers will fill you in on the way You might be lucky and get something on the way back from Peenmunde. Good Luck and good hunting’.

Lightning flashed away to the North and West and thunder muttered as I collected the rest of the crew. Voorman seemed not to be usual cheerful self and appeared agitated by the lightning. Drexler shrugged when Herbst asked if our black box radar will work in these sort of flying conditions. Herbst swore softly and said to me

“ surely they will cancel this mission?”

“ I don’t know” I said flatly without emotion.

We arrived at our aircraft and Drexler quickly relieved himself on the tailplane, Voormann nervously checked the nose armament, Herbst just shook his head and I gave him a pat on the back, and said hopefully “for luck”. Herbst shook his head and swore loudly that made Drexler Jump and hit his boot. A quick walk round and everyone settled. The wind was picking up and weather was not getting any better for flying, Both engines started and Herbst gave a thumbs up to let me know all was well. Schwartzmanner waved us forwards and a flare shot from the ops hut signaled it was time to go.

The radio squawked to life and gave up a heading and an altitude, 5 Degree flap, full throttle and we were away. We climbed away from the field and headed North towards the lightning. After 15 minutes we were now very close to the storm and the aircraft was being buffeted by the weather.

‘I’m turning of the radar set’ Drexler announced, “ This weather isn’t going to help so there is no point in breaking it before we get to where we need it…. maybe we can get above the storm.”

‘We have a full load of fuel, and our 215 is flying like a brick, start looking for a gap in the weather all of you.’

Drexler and Herbst dutifully peered into the gloom looking for gaps when there was a flash of lightning. Voormann was very subdued, no cheery comment since take off, and uncharacteristically silent. The Turbulence was getting worse and the clouds closed in, the props glowed with static electricity. I noticed we were all sweating even though it was now very cold. After a tense 5 or so minutes, we popped out of the cloud and the weather improved.

We arrived at our assigned station after what seemed an eternity, Herbst tapped me on the arm and suggested I drop the speed a bit to increase endurance, Drexler turned on the radar and waited for it to warm up, mumbling to himself Voormann seemed transfixed by the receding cloud with its light show.



“Voorman! Wake up! Get on the job…. We don’t want a mossie up our arse” I remarked in an annoyed tone.

“Ja Herr Leutnant, sorry Herr Leutnant!” Voorman responded crisply.

“Good man” I said.

We droned on,

“Herbst where are we? Get the ground control on the radio, find out what’s going on”?

While Herbst was trying to get someone, suddenly , Voorman Shouted

“Aircraft 3 Oclock! Over there!” and he pointed to emphasize the statement.

Sure enough, there was a large aircraft about a kilometer off the starboard wing and about 200m above.

I reflexively, throttled up and kicked the rudder to the right. The Dornier protested as I hauled her around to perform an S turn to bring us into a firing position.

I was about 500m behind and below and Drexler said

“Stirling” and he snorted. He was correct, a conventional tail, 4 exhausts. We must take care.

I pulled the throttles back slightly to reduce our closure rate.

“Voormann, anything behind us”?

“Nein Herr Leutnant”.

“we will close and open fire and make sure of this” Nobody responded.

I flicked on the gunsight and closed to under 100m and fired a short burst that hit the underside of the fuselage, a touch of the rudder and a longer burst into the wing. The Tail gunner returned fire but it was wild and presented no threat. There was a bright flash in the wing and flames appeared in between the engines now nicely lit by the rapidly spreading fire.

We all watched as the Stirling suddenly pulled up and then heeled over, the fire now engulfing the port wing. Drexler pointed at something,

“look! They’re bailing out! They’re going down! Ja! We’ve got one!

Herbst said, “Good Shooting Herr Leutnant”! and then quickly said ‘oh scheiss, we need to get back home our fuel state is critical”.

We reversed course and headed back towards base. The weather near our base had not improved and if anything had got worse with heavy rain from the storm front making visibility very poor. We searched around waiting for some help by calling up our ground controllers but weather conditions had stuffed radio communications.

Herbst tapped a fuel guage and said;

“We only have 5 minutes of fuel left, we need to get down now”.

I made a quick decision, “Who wants to bail out?” Voorman spoke first, ‘not me’.

The other two just shook their heads,

“ OK, we will start an approach.” I said.

Voorman suddenly shouted, “5 O clock, the flarepath,” I turned but the cloud swallowed the lifeline.

“ I swear I saw it”, said Voorman to the others tensely.

I kicked the Dornier to the right, chopped the throttled and told Herbst to drop flap and undercarriage.

“Herbst, read out the altitude, Drexler keep watch.”

Herbst counted out the decreasing altitude and at 100m the flarepath came into view but we were sinking too rapidly, I pushed the throttles forward violently to keep the dornier in the air but she responded sluggishly and hit the deck heavily and bounced into the air. It caught us all by surprise. I managed to get the plane under control and on the ground but we all had a few bruises. Drexler had cut his brow on the radar set. Voorman had wacked his cheek into the butt of his machine gun and Herbst had twisted his knee when he got out of the aircraft. I on the other hand dislocated a finger on the control column.

I was able to confirm that we had indeed shot something down and in Debriefing, our report had been confirmed by another aircraft. Hauptman Griese was pleased but remarked on the rubbish landing but called me to his office to give me the ribbon of an Iron Cross 2nd class and a wound badge for the dislocated finger He gave me a number of wound badges for the rest of the crew and said we could have a day off to recover.

We had opened our account.

















