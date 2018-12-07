GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
Lützen mini-campaign -or- The Wittgenstein re-write
Lützen mini-campaign, solo play, small AAR. Used the maps from Napoleon at Leipzig 5e.
The set up presents a grand view of the Weißenfels to Leipzig road, and the area east of Leipzig. This is interesting because the Imperials were marching on Leipzig, while Wittgenstein’s plan was to concentrate his forces to attack a portion of the Imperial army while it was strung out on the march.
Kleist would jab and distract the enemy from his position at Leipzig while the devastating gut punch would be delivered by Blücher, Wittgenstein, and Tormassov’s main army. While the Imperial army was doubled over in pain, Wittgenstein’s abundant cavalry could get behind the enemy and rabbit punch him into senselessness.
The Tsar and König could then relax and enjoy Napoleon’s discomfiture while the liberation of Germany proceeded apace.
The Wittgenstein re-write
Pyotr Khristianovich will not use his historical disposition of forces, which had Blücher’s troops in the first line. Instead, (the most excellent) Yorck and Berg will form the first line, while Blücher’s troops will form the second line. The goal is twofold.
1. Avoid march confusion and march collisions during the approach to battle.
2. Annoy Gneisenau.
Yorck is already crossing the Elster, his troops in high spirits and singing loudly as they go.
Contact
Marshal Ney’s 5-division mini-army, called IIIe Corps, immediately clashes with Wintzingerode’s forces along the Rippach. The Russians are pushed back from the defile. Wintzingerode, with Delay orders, decides to concentrate near Starsiedel, pulling in his infantry for a brief stand.
Ney vs Wintzingerode the Cunctator
Ney changes his Probe orders to Attack orders and launches two divisions at the Russian position. The gunners of the Otechestvo exact a heavy toll on the young conscripts of IIIe Corps, and several fierce Imperial attacks are repulsed with loss.
Starsiedel taken
Ney puts his superior numbers to use and orders turning movements around the Russian position, while personally leading another direct assault on the village. Wintzingerode withdraws his guns to safety and follows that up with a full retreat. Ney takes Starsiedel and begins to reorganize his corps for his next move sometime tomorrow.
- Last edited Fri Dec 7, 2018 6:51 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Mon Dec 3, 2018 3:38 am
