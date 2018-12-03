HuxleyJP wrote:

I just checked my score sheets and I've completed 12 plays now. I always play on the easy difficulty and my highest score is a 278

1. I actually find the game to be really easy to set up and take down. I just keep the white and light yellow ship tokens stored in the draw bag and all of the other bits are sorted in a small plano box. Everything fits snugly in the game box. Compared to a lot of other solo games I play, I never grumble over the effort needed to get this one to the table.

2. Steam torpedoes are powerful, but all it takes is one bad roll for them to lose their effectiveness. Therefore, I don't think I would confidently say that they make the game that much easier. If anything, I have found that the upgrade that allows you to move two spaces instead of one is arguably the most powerful in the game, and it's a starting upgrade for the Explore motive. Movement is a key part of any strategy, and the number of actions you save over the course of a game can be quite significant. Actions are by far the most important resource in the game.

3. I really enjoy the narrative experience that each playthrough delivers. Even though I've played enough games at this point to have seen all of the event cards, the random seeding of the event deck and the fact that you don't use all of the cards in each game makes it feel a lot different each time. In fact, I find myself caring less about the score I managed to earn and more about the story I was able to tell. One of my most memorable playthroughs ended in failure just before I would have drawn the finale card because I was unable to clear up ships in time.