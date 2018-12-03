|
After one play through (potential name for a series?), I'm ready to review Nemo's War second edition. Try to not judge by the number of plays, but for the analysis.
Introduction:
The effectively single player game puts you on the helm of the Nautilus to sail around the world, going on adventures, finding treasures, upgrading your vessel and fighting imperialism by inciting rebellions and sinking ships. The settings for the game were medium difficulty, deadly seas variant and science starting motive.
Specifically, the good:
There are a bit of interesting decisions and subtleties. They arise from getting and using resources, modifying dice rolls, action bar, ship placement and what to do after their destruction.
Theme, art and components look great.
There is a variety of different actions and motives to focus on, so you can go on adventures, hoard treasures, upgrade the ship, sink ships or place rebellion cubes.
Each game you will have different available upgrades and may lead to different motives being more valuable (which you can change midway).
Ship placement, adventure and action mechanisms are good.
Expansions are constantly being developed, so it will keep fresh for a few years.
Specifically, the bad:
Clear gemstones are hard to see. You could avoid using them most of the time but there can be times you could need the last few of them. One good contrasting color could have been enough, even for color blindness.
Forcing some combat and movement. The starting amount of hidden ships means the board will flood and you lose if you don't have a minimum of attacks. Around 66% of starting ships in the bag are civilian so they can be turned for extra time, but the game gives you more and more dice so you can't avoid sinking ships forever. Even with the different motives pushing you to do different things, you can't avoid sinking ships. Without specific cards that could allow you to stay in place, you need to move around to get different treasure gemstones, to incite rebellions, to finish adventure quests and to clear ships and to move away from cleared areas.
Score is easier to achieve by getting strong cards or combos for a particular motive. Since you can change it, difficulty then depends on getting said strong cards or combinations, as long as you have a minimum of competence to avoid losing and using those cards effectively to increase your score. It could also be that the wasted actions and points costs of ships used in the upgrades be a decent compensation to cards, but steam torpedoes are extremely strong for War and are worth much more the cost. It not only gives you an effectively free attack on seas with reduced amount of ships (or when combined with monstrous design and stalk attacks for 2-3 ships, or to effectively get +0 notoriety increase for 1 extra attack when using a string of bold attacks for 3-4 ships), but also lets you sink very strong ships bypassing their defense, instead requiring a ~100% chance of success, once emergencies are taken into consideration. That card needs to cost more to be balanced. The way it is, there is little reason to avoid changing to war if that is one of the available upgrades, which will mean an easy and monotonous game. You could ignore scoring, but score seems an integral mechanism tied to most decisions and elements in the game. Overall it felt like a cheap victory even though I had first time mistakes like not knowing how many times I should have circled the world optimally (I went around 3 times, but 2 should have been enough). Even in hard mode, the score would have remained the same, as I went for a very low notoriety early game to an explosion in notoriety after switching motive, and never used the treasure from the first gem in the adventure deck.
Setup, game and teardown are very fiddly and unnecessary. It could have been designed in a way to only need 1 pile of strong ships instead of 7 outside the bag, and to give you the special turn cards at certain points tracking the number of turns instead of making you build a deck and shuffle a few cards at a time.
Multiplayer feels like sharing 'one player' in regular games. More individually controlled ships could mean interesting cooperative and competitive variants. More crew to assign randomly to everyone can also mean more single player replayability.
The rulebook makes reading it a chore. Only when you get to play you realize it is easy, but reading it is so hard. Modifying the overall structure and wording of descriptions for clarity would make it better.
The score book is a waste of space and resources. Could have been cards and that would have been more easily expandable with the new upcoming motives. The score categories feel so arbitrary and easy to reach the best one. Scoring is a chore since you have to sift through around 100 elements looking for about 6 different things. The other score elements outside of multipliers have no reason to have different symbols, it could have been better with a universal VP symbol. If certain elements exclusively gave you a score, it would be faster, but most things end up containing at least one of most scoring categories, so you either need to go through them many times for each category, or waste time categorizing pure vs combined categories or waste time scoring each element individually. Doing scoring as you go is the worst option since you can change motives.
Overall valuation:
The theme, variance, decisions and broad appeal make this game replayable and enjoyable, but some design decisions feel antiquated. There is an unnecessary amount of fiddleness at setup, during game, scoring and teardown. Difficulty is more dependent on good starting upgrade cards rather than difficulty options, which is in my opinion the biggest source of randomness tied to outcome. The dice rolling felt okay and its randomness mostly irrelevant. It is only impactful when rolling 1-1 in some cases, which you can re-roll. Including individually controlled ships for multiplayer would be easy to implement given the mechanics already support this very well, and do a lot to improve its value for more people. Expansions focus on improving the variance, but do not help amend its flaws. It is hard for some of them to get fixed in the current ruleset, but I'm hoping a streamlined, clear third edition years from now could improve on that. It is a good game, but like most games, I am frustrated as it could have been excellent with just a few changes.
How often would I play? Once or Twice a year. Not enough to forget the minimum of strategy required for triumph and adventure cards so both feel novel again, but would probably be enough for it to feel as an adventure. So much fiddleness that playing it more often would be a chore. If a third edition were to implement recommended changes, it could potentially go to a 9, which is a ridiculously high score in my book, and could play as often as Once or Twice per month.
Would I recommend? For most people, yes. Regarding design, strategy and challenge (half its weaknesses), I am very demanding, which will be irrelevant for most people. The variety of mechanics make it appealing, while the only weakness relevant for most people is its fiddleness. The theoretical aforementioned third edition could make it an unquestionable recommendation.
Score: 8/10 Good for most cases. Has interesting strengths. "We were on the verge of greatness!"
Thanks for the review. I've been meaning to write one myself for a while now and just haven't gotten around to it. I just checked my score sheets and I've completed 12 plays now. I always play on the easy difficulty and my highest score is a 278 so I'm hardly an expert player. I did want to respond to a couple of your points though:
1. I actually find the game to be really easy to set up and take down. I just keep the white and light yellow ship tokens stored in the draw bag and all of the other bits are sorted in a small plano box. Everything fits snugly in the game box. Compared to a lot of other solo games I play, I never grumble over the effort needed to get this one to the table.
2. Steam torpedoes are powerful, but all it takes is one bad roll for them to lose their effectiveness. Therefore, I don't think I would confidently say that they make the game that much easier. If anything, I have found that the upgrade that allows you to move two spaces instead of one is arguably the most powerful in the game, and it's a starting upgrade for the Explore motive. Movement is a key part of any strategy, and the number of actions you save over the course of a game can be quite significant. Actions are by far the most important resource in the game.
3. I really enjoy the narrative experience that each playthrough delivers. Even though I've played enough games at this point to have seen all of the event cards, the random seeding of the event deck and the fact that you don't use all of the cards in each game makes it feel a lot different each time. In fact, I find myself caring less about the score I managed to earn and more about the story I was able to tell. One of my most memorable playthroughs ended in failure just before I would have drawn the finale card because I was unable to clear up ships in time.
I agree with a lot of your points. I've never even bothered with the multiplayer modes (they do feel a bit tacked-on), and there are always going to be games where the dice and cards play out more favorably than others, but I have never found the game to feel either easy or monotonous.
Arah wrote:
Forcing some combat and movement. The starting amount of hidden ships means the board will flood and you lose if you don't have a minimum of attacks. Around 66% of starting ships in the bag are civilian so they can be turned for extra time, but the game gives you more and more dice so you can't avoid sinking ships forever. Even with the different motives pushing you to do different things, you can't avoid sinking ships. Without specific cards that could allow you to stay in place, you need to move around to get different treasure gemstones, to incite rebellions, to finish adventure quests and to clear ships and to move away from cleared areas.
Opinions are almost always subjective. As such, your reasons for declaring each item under the "Bad" category as being "bad" are entirely yours. Thus I'll leave you to them without offering a counter opinion... except for one... I don't understand the "Bad" item which I excerpted above.
Can you elaborate a bit more as to why the task of sinking ships earns a slot on your "bad" list? I think it's a necessary & thematic element of the game.
Thx!
Nice review. I have a few suggestions for some of the "bad" in your list though to help you enjoy it more.
Arah wrote:
Specifically, the bad:
Clear gemstones are hard to see. You could avoid using them most of the time but there can be times you could need the last few of them. One good contrasting color could have been enough, even for color blindness.
I definitely see you on this one. What I did is leave the colored crystals out on the oceans, and I reserved the clear crystals for the top of the adventure deck where the contrast isn't an issue. Try this out.
Arah wrote:
Forcing some combat and movement. The starting amount of hidden ships means the board will flood and you lose if you don't have a minimum of attacks. Around 66% of starting ships in the bag are civilian so they can be turned for extra time, but the game gives you more and more dice so you can't avoid sinking ships forever. Even with the different motives pushing you to do different things, you can't avoid sinking ships. Without specific cards that could allow you to stay in place, you need to move around to get different treasure gemstones, to incite rebellions, to finish adventure quests and to clear ships and to move away from cleared areas.
Near the beginning, economy of actions is very important. AND waiting before blowing things up is important. If you sink hidden ships, then you're "FIXING" only 1 placement die with your attack action. If you sink a flipped ship, you've "FIXED" 2 placement dice with your single attack action. Finally, if you've allowed a flipped non-warship to change into a warship, you've taken out 3 placement dice with your single action! But, it's a tightrope act. Wait too long, and you can't solve the problems in every ocean. Act too early, and you are wasting actions on attack. In addition, early attacks get you upgrade cards earlier via salvage... etc.
So, what you see as "Bad", I see as the very core of the strategy of the game. It's these blurred lines you have to navigate that make the game great.
Arah wrote:
Score is easier to achieve by getting strong cards or combos for a particular motive. Since you can change it, difficulty then depends on getting said strong cards or combinations, as long as you have a minimum of competence to avoid losing and using those cards effectively to increase your score. It could also be that the wasted actions and points costs of ships used in the upgrades be a decent compensation to cards, but steam torpedoes are extremely strong for War and are worth much more the cost. It not only gives you an effectively free attack on seas with reduced amount of ships (or when combined with monstrous design and stalk attacks for 2-3 ships, or to effectively get +0 notoriety increase for 1 extra attack when using a string of bold attacks for 3-4 ships), but also lets you sink very strong ships bypassing their defense, instead requiring a ~100% chance of success, once emergencies are taken into consideration. That card needs to cost more to be balanced. The way it is, there is little reason to avoid changing to war if that is one of the available upgrades, which will mean an easy and monotonous game. You could ignore scoring, but score seems an integral mechanism tied to most decisions and elements in the game. Overall it felt like a cheap victory even though I had first time mistakes like not knowing how many times I should have circled the world optimally (I went around 3 times, but 2 should have been enough). Even in hard mode, the score would have remained the same, as I went for a very low notoriety early game to an explosion in notoriety after switching motive, and never used the treasure from the first gem in the adventure deck.
I see how you FEEL here, and you're not completely wrong - your starting upgrade tableau really dictates the strategy you've got to pull off, and changes your game. E.g. if you don't have additional notoriety mitigation in the upgrades during a science motive game, you might be in for some trouble... but then, you can shift to using more incite actions!
HOWEVER, there's truth to what you say here. There IS a very inexpensive expansion that fixes this - Nemo's War (second edition): Nautilus Upgrades Expansion Pack - with it you get to select half of the upgrades that go in the deck, so essentially, you can now easily mitigate some of that randomness with deckbuilding. It also allows you to purchase a 2nd starting upgrade at start of the game (at great cost though). I recommend you try it if this point really bugs you.
Arah wrote:
The rulebook makes reading it a chore. Only when you get to play you realize it is easy, but reading it is so hard. Modifying the overall structure and wording of descriptions for clarity would make it better.
I actually disagree with you here. I think it's actually a well written rulebook compared to a great many I have read. But, this is subjective call.
Arah wrote:
The score book is a waste of space and resources. Could have been cards and that would have been more easily expandable with the new upcoming motives. The score categories feel so arbitrary and easy to reach the best one. Scoring is a chore since you have to sift through around 100 elements looking for about 6 different things. The other score elements outside of multipliers have no reason to have different symbols, it could have been better with a universal VP symbol. If certain elements exclusively gave you a score, it would be faster, but most things end up containing at least one of most scoring categories, so you either need to go through them many times for each category, or waste time categorizing pure vs combined categories or waste time scoring each element individually. Doing scoring as you go is the worst option since you can change motives.
I actually really like the outcome book. It's certainly "unnecessary", but I think it actually provides a lot of theme.
Scoring a chore? Well, I'm usually just happy that I didn't lose before I got to scoring!! So to me, it's like a victory dance! I can see how others might feel the way you do though - it can take a while to add up the score.
But, I don't think a universal VP amount would make it a better game. After all, the multipliers by motive make each motive unique! It's knowing you need to go for Warships instead of Wonders to get a good score in the "War" motive that makes it feel completely different than the "Science" motive.
Anyways, I don't want you to feel I'm coming down hard on your review. It is a good perspective. But I thought I'd color it with my own to help you or others enjoy it more with some interesting ideas.
HuxleyJP wrote:
I just checked my score sheets and I've completed 12 plays now. I always play on the easy difficulty and my highest score is a 278
Somehow I ommited that part. My play was Science + Medium + Deadly Creatures. Ended as War with 310. I attribute that to the overpoweredness of steam torpedoes with a bit of help of monstrous design +1 stalk attacks with another upgrade that let me shoot first without torpedoes. I nailed the notoriety, as it ended a few spaces shy of defeat, but my movement wasn't optimal, and also wasted the early turns doing science score things, so I wasn't satisfied with the highest score category.
HuxleyJP wrote:
1. I actually find the game to be really easy to set up and take down. I just keep the white and light yellow ship tokens stored in the draw bag and all of the other bits are sorted in a small plano box. Everything fits snugly in the game box. Compared to a lot of other solo games I play, I never grumble over the effort needed to get this one to the table.
In all my games I do the most humanly possible to minimize setup, in game and teardown play times. I know that setup can take reduced time with practice and good logistics. But what bothers me is not that, but the fact that more elegant solutions are possible. An excerpt written from elsewhere:
My definition of fiddleness is this: It is unnecessarily wasteful in time and small details that could have been prevented while preserving most or all of its strategic or other design implications, making it a less elegant game than it could have been. Particularly for this one:
Turn track fixes both fiddly problems:
-There are 7 small stacks of ships that need to be shuffled into the cup. This means extra lost time at setup, during game and after the game to separate and manage those stacks. It could have been just one with design focused on reducing fiddleness, without impacting strategy negatively, and keeping that granularity (even improving it) of more notoriety and turns elapsed = more combat ships. The alternative is to combine it with the turn track explained below, and introduce say one combat ship directly to the sea each turn after the first act transition. These tokens could have been made bigger and with a colored border to easily separate them after the game.
-Draw deck: A track could have replaced having to build a custom deck, and shuffling few cards (hate shuffling a few cards, it is very complicated to introduce both randomness and uncertainty in an acceptable timeframe solo, and the best alternative is to roll a die, but that is hard when that small stack is stacked with more small stacks in a deck). The easy alternative could have been: the track is whatever amount of turns the game lasts, and you track your turns. There are printed colored boxes along the track indicating when the next die or act comes along (and there is no need to actually have an act card, because everything the card does is already solved by both solutions).
HuxleyJP wrote:
2. Steam torpedoes are powerful, but all it takes is one bad roll for them to lose their effectiveness. Therefore, I don't think I would confidently say that they make the game that much easier. If anything, I have found that the upgrade that allows you to move two spaces instead of one is arguably the most powerful in the game, and it's a starting upgrade for the Explore motive. Movement is a key part of any strategy, and the number of actions you save over the course of a game can be quite significant. Actions are by far the most important resource in the game.
It actually doesn't take one bad roll. You have a reroll, so it is two.
Action economy is key, agreed. That is why I also mentioned they give you a free attack. So that card has two extremely good effects, which individually could be worth a lot:
-Get one free attack per turn.
-When you attack, once per turn, you bypass defense with high chance of success.
HuxleyJP wrote:
3. I really enjoy the narrative experience that each playthrough delivers. Even though I've played enough games at this point to have seen all of the event cards, the random seeding of the event deck and the fact that you don't use all of the cards in each game makes it feel a lot different each time. In fact, I find myself caring less about the score I managed to earn and more about the story I was able to tell. One of my most memorable playthroughs ended in failure just before I would have drawn the finale card because I was unable to clear up ships in time.
I agree that tight plays can create very good experiences, that is why getting the highest score with a very powerful card, while knowing I could have used my actions 10% better felt cheap in my opinion.
bgm1961 wrote:
Can you elaborate a bit more as to why the task of sinking ships earns a slot on your "bad" list? I think it's a necessary & thematic element of the game.
Motives fix:
I know the game creates tension by making you deal with ships. However, it is the combination of two things:
1) There is the adventure and science motives.
2) There is forced combat.
The first complaint is thematic. You should be peaceful if you wanted to (expansion motive seems to improve a bit on this). Even the descriptions of them hint at peaceful endings.
Second complaint is mechanical. Tension could have been created with other elements such as lower scores.
Possible fix: Include sea creatures instead of imperial ships. They are placed hidden like ships, and when you get them you can also put the on the tonnage or salvage tracks. If the sea gets full you also lose. Said creatures can be peaceful or aggressive and dealt with differently. Peaceful ones give you science and exploration scores just for revealing them. Instead of an attack action, you try to catch them. Aggressive ones are like ships and you get to combat them.
While being totally irrelevant mechanically (though easily worked for it to be more relevant), it would feel far more thematic to go collecting deep sea creatures around the world for science and adventure instead of sinking ships.
mrsuitcase wrote:
Anyways, I don't want you to feel I'm coming down hard on your review. It is a good perspective. But I thought I'd color it with my own to help you or others enjoy it more with some interesting ideas.
I also don't want to come across as bashing it, I gave it a high score. It is just that when good games can have minor changes that fix a lot of things it can be frustrating, since they were on the verge of greatness.
So about some things:
-I agree ship placement is the best thinky part of the game. What I don't like is the fact that the game forces you to do combat even when selecting 'peaceful' motives (science could be war tech and it would be thematic to reverse engineer or build from spare parts, but there is still the adventure one). Expanded on this in the reply above.
-Universal VP recommendation is only for non-multiplier categories, like tonnage track bonuses. For multiplier ones, it would be better if pairs stuck to ships, cards and treasures to avoid rethreading or other time wasting actions. Another excerpt:
-Scoring 1: Excessive use of different categories spread among everything. There is no easy workaround to the current implementation, and could have been improved with design again. Ships should only have had war or freight symbols, and cards only adventure and science. Treasure only treasure and exploration. This way score is easier to calculate, because you only need to do 4 = one pass for each of ships, cards and treasures, and another pass for everything else that gives generic VP's (detailed below).
*It is possible and thematic for some ships to have treasure. But instead of them having both ship and treasure score (or whatever other combination), just let them have 1 category so they are easily sorted.
-Scoring 2: There is absolutely no need to have extra symbols that have zero functionality in game or after the game (like crew resource, negative points and tonnage track score bonuses). The alternative is to have a single generic VP symbol to scores unaffected by motive multipliers.
Amazingly thorough review for such limited exposure. Of course right away I checked to see if you appreciated the subtleties of Ship Placement (the most commonly misused rule) and you made special point of it. That is the single most important aspect that turned Nemo from a light Adventure game into a deep, strategic game (misuse often leading to Failure, "painting a Picasso" can easily generate 350+ super-Triumphs).
I certainly agree with some of your negatives (I leave those clear gems in the insert unless ABSOLUTELY needed), I find the set-up ultra-quick (can be playing in less than 5 minutes from the time I grasp the box), but then, I agree the scoring takes time, as does "the put away" (the reason it is so quick for me to start a game). Upgrade combos (or lack thereof) can make a big difference, but since I need some kind of private Victory conditions anyway (eventually 275 is just too easy), that is just one of many factors to consider when I evaluate how well I did (I once had a 362 that was disgusting in the multiple blunders I came up with).
I very much like needing to fight to survive...even when playing "soft". The Nautilus and Captain Nemo of Verne's work are just "an inspiration" for Taylor and Emrich's vision here -- being too "faithful" would make a boring game, and I personally like a world where the evil Imperialists would do anything to get their hands on such awesome technology...or... (especially the British) destroy it. No matter how benign intention, Nemo must fight back (shades of the SF classic "Startide Rising"... where the entire universe comes to blows over awesome, long lost, technology). Also (as has already been pointed out), the "soft" Motives can reduce the number ships needed to be sunk dramatically by careful timing and letting the board "mature".
Yes there is one Upgrade the greatly improves the chances for War...but it isn't Steam Torpedo -- its Magnetic Mines (which is mainly luck to gain). Your multiple references to Torpedo's "avoiding defenses" worries me that you are not "being shot at" before you launch torpedoes (these sure aren't WW1 torpedoes). Yes you may get an easier kill solution on the Invincible...but you always have to risk getting shredded by her fire first (one of the most common rule mistakes). Given that my Nautilus is operating at +5 DRM when primed, Torpedoes are an expensive luxury...for War -- my deadly Torpedo/Explorer however (efficiently using a scalpel to execute carefully arranged marus) is my highest scorer ever (410). But Magnetic Mines, cheap and TRULY "defense penetrating", that can result in staggering scores for War also...if you get them (if you don't, War is the least of the scorers).
While I would never say Nemo is the "best" game I have ever played in my 47 year wargaming career, it is my "favorite" to play -- 4+ years of playtesting (and many "just play for fun" games) and 100 or so games later, I remain amazed at all the "little touches" that still spring up optimizing such a surprisingly deep game (again, you have to aim a lot higher than 275 to appreciate them). But it is "different" -- and can readily see people disliking elements. I also have elements "that I would have changed" if I had been designer/developer -- but those are "small potatoes" to the key (to me) elements that I had a great deal of influence in. Which helps make the game my favorite...and why others should take my opinion with a grain of salt. My real quest in filling BGG with posts the last year and a half is make people see the true game before passing judgement. I think you have done a remarkable job with only one play...but there is more "under the hood" to learn.
Arah wrote:
After one play through (potential name for a series?), I'm ready to review Nemo's War second edition.
Uuuuh no you're not. You're ready to form a first impression opinion and still have a lot to unravel.
Quote:
It actually doesn't take one bad roll. You have a reroll, so it is two.
I'm not sure what you mean here. There are ways to get rerolls but they're not a guaranteed option and most of the time they come at the expense of something else (e.g. sacrificing a crew member or discarding a treasure).
One good thing to come out of this review is I think I have been playing Steam Torpedoes wrong. I did not think DRMs applied to them, I thought the rule on them presented a special case with a fixed target number.
Now I am seeing how some people get such high scores!
Edit. No, I was playing it correctly, and the author of the review was playing it incorrectly. From the Nautilus Notes FAQ:
“p.19: Torpedo Attack: A Torpedo Attack follows the normal Attack procedure (i.e., if you are targeting a Warship, it fires first!). The Torpedo Attack dice/die roll is always unmodified when rolled. However, 2d6 dice rolls, if your Torpedo Attack was a 2d6 dice roll, can be “saved” by Emergency Help (p.26).”
I've played this over 20 times and have only had 2 triumphs so far (though to be fair I've houseruled it to not allow motive switching because it feels like cheating to me).
Either you're a lot better than me or you played something wrong.
vacuumdude wrote:
I've played this over 20 times and have only had 2 triumphs so far (though to be fair I've houseruled it to not allow motive switching because it feels like cheating to me).
Either you're a lot better than me or you played something wrong.
The author was playing an important rule wrong, namely applying DRMs to torpedo attacks so they hit warships on anything but snake eyes, instead of 6 or higher.
The author mentions "with another upgrade that let me shoot first without torpedoes" which I assume means Magnetic Mines, so some definite luck as well.
vacuumdude wrote:
I've played this over 20 times and have only had 2 triumphs so far (though to be fair I've houseruled it to not allow motive switching because it feels like cheating to me).
I have played most of my games "Motive switching" to playtest just how advantageous that game aspect can be. The "choose an additional available Upgrade" option at the beginning of Act III was a direct result -- giving sufficient compensation for players that remain "steadfast". Still, when "playing for fun", my "go to" ploy is to play my favorite Motive (Anti-Imperialism) by starting out as something else (usually War -- Periscope fits my strategy far more than Double-Hull). As Motive-switching has been integral to the design from the beginning (and radically increases the number of viable play approaches), I personally don't consider it "cheating"...but can understand why others might (thematically I wonder most about the crew -- how would they react if thought they were signing up for the sake of Science...and then Nemo started sinking everything in sight).
The great thing about Nemo, is you can just get better and better, such is the innumerable ways you can subtly improve your game with experience (which is ridiculously vast for me -- Nemo is now my clear most played game). You do have to "create your own interest" once 275 becomes commonplace however -- I normally have no interest playing a "beat your score" game, but Nemo has been a complete exception to my personal "ethos".
Quote:
Either you're a lot better than me or you played something wrong.
The reviewer definitely was playing Steam Torpedoes wrong -- I think his warship targets were not "firing back" and "Chuft" has inferred he was adding DRM's. Torpedoes are NOT over-powered in Nemo (now -- they once were) -- War is a "volume killer" that wants to form a "death trinity" (Periscope, Strengthened Prow, and either Monstrous Design or Electric Crew Armor) -- such a Nautilus has little interest in adding Torpedoes.
I actually can see having a strong, valid opinion after one played game. I have been given playtesting assignments (where it's a "job" and I have no "joy of discovery" ambition) and then read everything available (on BGG or otherwise), played my first game, and then re-read everything again. But I would never "go public" with that knowledge -- too much chance I got something wrong, too much chance I didn't appreciate the luck element properly (players almost invariably think they received worse luck than they truly did). Of course I have the designer and/or developer readily available to "bounce ideas off" and repeated games can't help but increase clarity (and a proper appreciation of the TRUE luck factors become more apparent...not all dice rolls or card/chit draws are remotely equal).
I had an astounding successes my first two Nemo playtests (April 2014) -- but that iteration had a huge exploitable flaw, I was doing something wrong (forget now what), and my perceived "a little lucky" was in reality "a lot lucky" both games. So I began my voyage with this fantastic game -- because it is so easy to "not know what you don't know", it offers a tremendous scope for continuous learning and improvement (one can now take a considerable "short-cut" by perusing all that BGG has to offer).
One last point concerning Nemo's perceived "fiddliness" -- many variations of structure were tried, but the current version was far and away the most popular...to the small circle involved. I like the "fire and forget" method of construction -- no tedious turn record keeping, and the warships increasingly grow in strength and number in effortless fashion. It is lightning quick to set-up, IF, you take the time to organize the game in the "take-down". I can see other methods appealing to other people, but "one big pile" of warships would result in inappropriately strong ships appearing early...or a strict order that would be harder to "assemble" than the clear "color-coding" currently. But that is all rather subjective...well...except those clear gems.
GameBreaker wrote:
The reviewer definitely was playing Steam Torpedoes wrong -- I think his warship targets were not "firing back" and "Chuft" has inferred he was adding DRM's.
I am going by this statement:
"steam torpedoes are extremely strong for War and are worth much more the cost. It not only gives you an effectively free attack on seas with reduced amount of ships (or when combined with monstrous design and stalk attacks for 2-3 ships, or to effectively get +0 notoriety increase for 1 extra attack when using a string of bold attacks for 3-4 ships), but also lets you sink very strong ships bypassing their defense, instead requiring a ~100% chance of success, once emergencies are taken into consideration. "
That would be true if a +3 DRM was being used (97% chance), but without it, it's a 72% chance, and I don't think the author would confuse that with 100%.
(There's only a 37% chance to succeed in even just three torpedo attacks in a row - and one failure permanently lowers the success chance from 72% to 17% from then on.)
