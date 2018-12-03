|
Jason Cawley
United States
Anthem
Arizona
-
This is an overview of what to pay attention to in scenario 1, a pure tank company duel that introduces the system. Along the way I'll review important game systems and suggest the occasional change or variant.
First a minor point about the scenario book layout that I've seen confuse at least 1 new player. The forces for scenario 1 are on the page *after* the scenario basics (maps, set up, etc). The facing page has a force layout "key" just meant to tell you how to read the scenario forces, it isn't actually the force for scenario 1. You need to turn the page to see that. Coulda been better page choice for the first one...
The US gets 15 M60A3 tanks, the Russians 13 T-72 tanks. Each has an HQ section, the US of 2 and the Russians a single tank, then platoons that the game shows as 1x4, 3x3 for the US, and 3x4 for the Russians. The reality in this period is this OOB is a bit "off", trying to get a more even fight I suppose. For the historically inclined, I recommend changing this one to
14 US M-60s as 2 company command, 3 platoons each 4 tanks vs
10 T-72s as 1 company command, 3 platoons each 3 tanks.
That's how they actually trained to fight mid 1980s when this is set. The change may favor the US but the T-72 is honestly the better tank here, so its fine IMO.
You should pull the 2 vehicle cards, one per side, and compare them before playing. You don't want to learn the match ups that matter in the course of the game, "blind", you want to know the main points "going in" so you can maneuver and fight your company intelligently, on either side of this one.
The T-72 is faster, has a better gun, and has better armor.
Faster - the movement rate that matters is the one with the "T" for tracked, meaning off road not road movement. It is 5 for the M-60 and 7 for the T-72. That's how many normal hexes you go in one "Move" action off road, which is mostly what you'll be doing (with occasional extra MPs for hills, cover, etc, to be sure).
Better gun - the T-72 as a 125mm smoothbore with 2 capable ammo types, the APFSDS armor piercing, and HEAT high explosive anti tank. Look at the Offensive Information section of its card. The P, S, M, L, and E columns are different ranges, standing for point blank, short, medium, long and extreme range. Each ammo type you can fire has 2 rows, the first the range in hexes that counts as that range, which you read "or less", so e.g. 6 hexes or less is point blank range with the AP round. And the second the armor penetration of that round at that range, in armor points. Notice is it 110 at all ranges for the HEAT round. Since it penetrates using a shaped charge, it doesn't care how fast the round is still going when it gets there. With the AP round, it is starting high at point blank but declining as the range increases.
The M-60 gun lines are similar for its AP, and notice its medium range is 22 hexes, 2 longer than the T-72s 20 hexes. Useful if the range is exactly 21 or 22, because then the M-60 will count as "medium" range while the T-72 will count as "long" range, so the former will have a higher hit probability. But also notice the HEAT figure is lower. We will come to why in a second, but the main story is that HEAT won't work on the T-72 from the front.
Better armor - look down in the defensive information section. There are columns for different "plates" on the tank, by which I mean a location hit from a direction. TF means turret front, for example, and the T-72 has 90 armor defense vs a turret hit from its front arc. HF is hull front, and it has an 80 vs that.
Also notice to the left is says CE 1.25x for the T-72, while the M-60 says "KE or CE". KE means kinetic energy and you will see the same for the AP shot lines above. CE means chemical energy, which is how HEAT attacks. CE 1.25x means the T-72 gets 25% more armor factor vs any CE type attack, which here means 112 TF and 100 HF vs HEAT. The US HEAT only has 86 penetration - it isn't getting in from the front.
Also notice for the US AP round, the penetration at M = medium range = here 13 to 22 hexes, is 86. That is enough to penetrate the T-72 hull front, but not the turret front.
Notice there are 2 additional rows below the "level" row on the defensive information section. These are changes to the protection if the shot comes from below (in levels of elevation per hex of range) or from above. Shots from below raise the effective slope of the front armor, and notice this is a very significant boost for the T-72 in particular, because it already has a slope far from the vertical on its front hull armor. Notice that a rising medium range shot that hits the front hull now won't be enough, so the T-72 is "proof" at medium range against the M-60 if the shot is a rising one.
Be advised, though, that rising shots only get the extra row if they are close enough per unit of elevation difference. If the range is more than 6 hexes per elevation level, it counts as a "level" shot, so it isn't trivial to get "rising" defense line treatment. The same distance to elevation difference gives "partial hull down", meaning your tracks and some of your lower hull can't be hit (the shot would hit the ground in front of the tank instead). We'll come back to that.
Big take away here - at close or point blank range, level shots, either of these tanks can penetrate and kill each other reliably using their AP rounds. The M-60 armor is only 48 from the front and the T-72 can smoke that at any range; it is not going to have trouble penetrating, only hitting in the first place. Even at extreme range, it can reach for HEAT to get 110 penetration if it needs to and be sure the penetration side of things won't be an issue.
The M-60 cannot say the same thing. At medium range it only penetrates hull, not turret. At long range it penetrates neither, with neither AP nor HEAT. So the T-72 *outranges* the M-60 - primarily due to its tougher armor, not its better gun. In a medium range duel, the M-60 can kill it, but only with hull hits, which front aspect are 50% of hits. The T-72s will be "getting in" with 90% (the last 10% are track hits). So the T-72 is 1.8x more likely to kill in the 13 to 20 range envelope.
Let's talk a second about hit chances. The base hit chances at the various ranges vs a stationary target with no modifiers are 90% at point blank, 70% at short, 50% at medium, 30% at long, and 10% at extreme range. That's right on the AP fire chart as its middle "0 modifiers" line.
Now notice, on the M-60 card it says +1 for its size. This is not a good thing. It means the tall M-60 is an easier target to hit than the low T-72. Every shot, the T-72 gets to shift up a row for that easier target.
Over on the right of the charts and tables you see a table for sight types that gives modifiers at various ranges. The relevant thing here is that both tanks have an "L" in their sight type, which means they have laser range finders. That means they get to use the top row on that sight modifiers chart, which gives them +1 at short and +2 at medium range, for example. Those are more "rows up" on the hit chance chart.
To the right of the chart, you'll see things like "moving target" -2, overwatch fire -1, and NATO acquired target +1. If firing at the same target as last turn, the latter will be as useful as the big size of the M-60. The moving target may counteract the laser range finder in many situations, though in stationary duels nothing will be and the hit chances will be several rows above the defaults, giving 33 to 39% hit chances at long range, for example.
OK, next thing I want you to notice is that these effective ranges are quite long, especially for the T-72. At 20 hexes it is getting 55% chances to hit with every hit penetrating. The M-60 is getting comparable hit chances with only half its hits effective at those ranges, rising to 77% hits with all hits effective around 12 hexes range.
Moral - these tanks cannot live long in sight of each other, even clear across most maps. Remember the M-60 is moving 5 hexes a turn and we saw moving target just counteracts laser range finder. From long range to short will take 2-3 turns over movement with 2 shots occurring in the medium range envelope, each 50% plus to hit and 75% or better to kill (some track, some no damage results etc). It is suicidal to charge an equal number of T-72s with M-60s if they see you all the way in.
Next thing to notice - the scale of the armor "edge" the T-72 has over the M-60 at medium range is around 1.8 to 1. It also can have a 10% edge in to-hit terms from size, though not always once targets are acquired (evening that out). This means other things being equal, the M-60s can only afford to "duel" the T-72s at those ranges if they outnumber them 2 to 1, and preferably if they have both that and the first shot e.g. while the T-72s are moving, rather than the reverse.
You can see now why I said I consider 14 M-60s vs 10 T-72s still a perfectly fair fight.
Next, notice when shots are from the side, some of this equalizes. It is only the front armor of the T-72 that is thick enough to give the M-60 trouble at medium range. Still, some of the shots from a front-side 60 degree arc do hit the front aspect, and that benefits enough from extra "side angle" even the hull front can't be penetrated. See the higher TF and HF ratings on the right side of the T-72's defensive information card. If the TS or HS - turret side or hull side - plates are hit, no problem.
This means the M-60 only marginally improves its medium range underdog status by some of its shots being front-side "flank" ones. It is still an underdog.
At short range, either one is 70-77% to hit and nearly all kills. If you get within 12 hexes you are at knife fight distances, and these tanks are just old west gun fighters - first to "draw" wins. In this game that can just come down to winning the initiative die roll. Be careful about closing to such ranges, therefore. If he's got 4 tanks in a platoon fist or pair of hexes and you choose to move that close, you can expect 3 of your tanks doing so to die to their fire if he wins initiative.
Last little bit. Remember that range 21-22 narrow window I mentioned above? At that range, the AP shot is "long" for the T-72, meaning maybe 39% to hit, while it is "medium" for the M-60, meaning maybe 60% to hit, range finders and size included. The latter times hull hit chance is 30%, times not ND behind armor effect around 27% effective hits. The former not a track is around 35, not ND around 31.5. The T-72 is maybe 15% better still, but much closer to even, and within a 4 to 3 odds match up. In that narrow window, 4 M-60s can duel 3 T-72s on something like equal chances.
Now a few basic fire and movement principles to understand, to apply all of the above in practice during a game.
If you can win the war by just firing from right here, you should just pull triggers for all you are worth.
If the other guy is going to win the war from right here, you can't just pull triggers; you must change the conditions of the fight instead. Which means you must move, not fire.
Changed conditions means things like many on few - if 8 of my tanks can see 3 of his and none of their friends can help, I can overcome even a 1.8x effective hit edge to his 3. They can also just be temporary expedients - better to break visual contact entirely by parking behind that hill than subject yourself to an even numbers duel in which he is 1.8 times as likely to kill per shot as you are.
In MBT, every time you have to move to "get out of dodge" you give the other guy "one free shot", because that turn he gets to pick "fire" and you have to pick "move".
I just showed you the kill chances are high, absolutely. You cannot afford a lot of "free shots" given to the other guy and expect to survive.
This all means you have to drive quite careful in terms of when you let initial LOS happen, and you can't charge into uneven situations where the other guy has the edge. If you have M-60s and you're moving second, and you see where his T-72s ended, and you just drive even numbers to a spot where each can see the other at 17 hexes range, say, then you are doing it wrong. You'll get killed and you'll deserve it.
Flip side, if you've got fast T-72s with a "move" order and you are going second, and can see where his M-60s ended, set up duels at medium range. Yeah he might win initiative, and he could hit with half his shooters and kill with a quarter of them. You should kill back with half your shots. Just don't drive into a many on few and you're good.
Those pointers should both get you started on scenario 1 and let you see something of the depth of this game.
Brian McCue
United States
Unspecified
Unspecified
-
I want to play this scenario double-blind.
Thomas Butchers
United States
Fredericksburg
Virginia
-
Yeah this and your email has helped a lot! Not that I'm a tactical genius but I think I now have a good handle on the basic game and will try to get a few battles in this week (solo as no one else in the house will play it) then see about trying to digest the advanced game rules. I know the tables used will come with time but that is just a basic fact.
I can see this vaulting up of ASL for me at the moment. Nothing wrong with that system but I only have the three starter kits and this is a full blown game, so I don't have to try to find Beyond Valor at a decent price.
Maybe I should treat myself to an early Christmas gift and get either FRG or BAOR.
Jim Day
United States
Ellicott City
Maryland
-
Believe it or not, during playtest, the US won Scenario 1 slightly more times than the Soviets. Go figure.
Jefferson Krogh
United States
San Leandro
California
-
Quote:
Be advised, though, that rising shots only get the extra row if they are close enough per unit of elevation difference. If the range is more than 6 hexes per elevation level, it counts as a "level" shot, so it isn't trivial to get "rising" defense line treatment.
This is news to me...where is this in the rules? I must have missed it.
Jason Cawley
United States
Anthem
Arizona
-
Jim - if new players just charge to short range, then it is a pure knife fight with random first shooters by initiative the biggest single factor. The US 15 vs 13 numbers edge will then assist them to win those more often that not; the only thing the Soviets get in their favor at range 12 hexes or less is that +1 size modifier for the tall M-60.
But all of that is only if the Soviet player doesn't understand he wants to keep the engagement range longer than that.
Also, my post above assumes players are using the advanced armor game. If only using the basic game and no variable armor penetration, then the T-72 is just rated an average 85 from the front (90 turret and 80 hull averaged), while the M-60 is a barely sufficient 86 penetration at that range with APFSDS. With no advanced or optional rules, that turns into "always effective at medium range".
Brian McCue
United States
Unspecified
Unspecified
-
Kobold Curry Chef wrote:
Quote:
Be advised, though, that rising shots only get the extra row if they are close enough per unit of elevation difference. If the range is more than 6 hexes per elevation level, it counts as a "level" shot, so it isn't trivial to get "rising" defense line treatment.
This is news to me...where is this in the rules? I must have missed it.
Me, too, though I have wanted a rule like this because I am skeptical of the rising-shot idea at long range, on account of ballistics.
Joel Tamburo
United States
Justice
Illinois
-
Nice post! I overall like MBT a good deal. That said, I do wonder at the Soviet Grades in the scenarios; it seems too high.
Lest we forget tactical training and readiness were the bane of the post WW2 Soviet Army. Every time the USSR sent its forces into a combat situation there were major issues with unit performance and even basic coordination. It even led to the Soviet Army creating a plan for massive reforms which Russia later implemented in much modified form (several times no less).
I've tried a couple of scenarios where I dropped the Soviet Grades one level (so if the scenario said Seasoned - Excellent I used Regulars). It had a very nice effect; it didn't make them incompetent but it did make them feel less like supermen.
Fernando Sola Ramos
Spain
Pilar de la Horadada
Alicante
The Panzer Pusher gives you prestige!
-
One of the things not mentioned in the otherwise outstanding Jason's analysis of the scenario is that the M-60 company gets 2 CHQ units. This is decisive if using the Command Span rule, as the Americans can go for two different objectives at a time without running out of Move commands, while the Soviets must concentrate only on one objective at a time.
This also means a tactical advantage for the American player when going against the T-72s if he opts to go for one objective, as he can maneuver half of the company to the flank of the T-72s while the other half concentrates on pinning down the Soviet tanks.
Another thing not mentioned is the use of terrain. The terrain configuration of the scenario favors the American tanks. Although the American player needs to be careful when moving, it is fairly easy to maintain the duel in the Short or even the Point Blank range envelope for the most part of the game. This negates the armor advantage of the T-72s.
All in all, this scenario is very fun and interesting because you find better armored Soviet tanks against a theoretical weaker American force that has two CHQs, which give it a tactical advantage, and a configuration of terrain to be exploited by the M-60s, without forgetting that the Americans get two extra tanks that in the final part of the scenario are also decisive. In this case, when I've played this scenario, these "soft" factors have prevailed over the "hard" factors of gun/armor ratings.
Jim Day
United States
Ellicott City
Maryland
-
Quote:
Be advised, though, that rising shots only get the extra row if they are close enough per unit of elevation difference. If the range is more than 6 hexes per elevation level, it counts as a "level" shot.
That's news to me also.
Jim Day
United States
Ellicott City
Maryland
-
JasonC wrote:
Also, my post above assumes players are using the advanced armor game.
If that's the case, the M60A3 tanks can use direct fire smoke and their thermal imagers to their advantage.
The Carrier
United States
Pennsylvania
-
mongoose27 wrote:
Quote:
Be advised, though, that rising shots only get the extra row if they are close enough per unit of elevation difference. If the range is more than 6 hexes per elevation level, it counts as a "level" shot.
That's news to me also.
Whew! Thought I missed something in the rules for the WBC tournament last year. I like this idea, but it isn't in The Book.
