Europe in Turmoil (EiT) has been out for a couple of months but it hasn’t yet had a written review. I think the game deserves more attention so I will attempt a brief review.
I have only played the game twice so far, so I am only a novice with the game but I can offer some initial impressions.
General description:
EiT is very much based on GMT’s Twilight Struggle (TS) and 1989. That is no bad thing, Twilight Struggle has been a highly regarded game since it was released in 2005, GMT has kept it in print and it is listed as one of their best sellers of all time. So it is a good heritage to base a design on.
The first time designer, Kris Van Beurden, has closely followed the system of those two games for the basic game engine. What he has added is the theme of the game, more than anything for this system that is a question of the cards and their events. For EiT and its predecessors it is the story created by the historical events, as much as the basic play, that really makes the game.
The interesting decision Van Beurden made is in the struggle that he has chosen to represent. You might expect a 2 player game about the lead up to War to represent the players as the Central powers and Entente powers. That angle probably requires a multi-player game where each country seeks to advance it’s own cause through alliances. Instead EiT casts the 2 players as the forces of Authoritarianism vs Liberalism.
So the Authoritarian player represents a range conservative cause across Europe, from the strict monarchism of a ruler like Wilhelm II to the religious and cultural conservatism of peasants from France across to Russia. The Liberal player represents ideas such as parliamentary democracy, new artistic expression and the rising power of industrial workers in central and Western Europe.
The point of the game is not to build an alliance of nations to win a coming world war. The point is to win an early version of the culture wars, to shape Europe down one path or the other. The game can end with the calamity of the World War but it doesn’t have to. If the game does end because war breaks out then the outcome of the war will affect each players’ final position. An Entente victory in the war will aid the Liberal cause as a Central Powers’ victory will aid the Authoritarian cause. Think of the war, if it happens, as an extra big event in the game, like any other event it changes the game situation and will benefit one player but it does not simply determine who wins the game.
When I first heard about EiT and its focus I was not sure. The period very much appealed to me but I was not sure about the nature of the struggle it represented. In TS it is not hard to see the struggle as the USA and the USSR vying to be the number one world power. The contest may have been expressed in ideological terms and many of the flashpoints may have been about very local issues but primary driver was two empires in conflict. As a player you can identify who you are.
In EiT each player’s identity is not so specific, you represent a range of causes with some shared ideology but no single or central driver. None the less the struggle was very real. Think of the current era, commentators look at Brexit in the UK, the election of Trump in the US and the rise of Right wing parties in Europe as having common roots in populist politics. No one is implying that there is a single country or group driving these events but the culture struggle is common and events in Europe, the UK and the US do affect each other.
Once I started to play EiT the player role worked for me. Playing the Liberal side I could see myself as representing Silesian coal miners looking for Socialist change, Viennese intelligentsia promoting the art of Klimt and the psychology of Freud and Russian democrats trying to modernize their government. Ranged against me were the forces of Chancellor Bismarck, the ossified Habsburg dynasty and the Russian Orthodox Church. All disparate forces but playing it as a binary contest works.
For me, EiT succeeds in capturing the flavour of Europe in the decades before the First World War. It was complex world, partly locked in Europe’s past but also sign posting major changes that would drive the coming century and in many ways it disappeared forever with the First World War. Decades ago Barbara Tuchman set out to show this in her book The Proud Tower. EiT takes you back to that world and immerses you in the issues of the day.
Game play
EiT plays very smoothly. Even though it uses a tested engine, a game that has 110 card events can suffer if it they are not well designed and tested. I have found the cards work very well, after two plays I have not hit any problems with contradiction or ambiguity. My experience with simulation games from first time designers is that they often have great ideas but the games feel unfinished, that is not the case here. EiT plays straight out of the box. There are living rules but they are minor clarification changes not bug fixes. So far there has been no card errata, which speaks for itself.
System
I will be brief here. If you don’t know TS or 1989 there many reviews/replays that explain those games very well and I recommend that you have a look at them if you want to get inside how the system works.
The briefest description for those who haven’t seen TS is that players are dealt a hand of cards each turn. Players alternate playing 1 card at a time. When you play a card you can either use a number on it for action points or play an event the card which will make a change to the game situation. Action points can be used to place influence points on a space on the board. A space may represent a geographical location such as Paris, a Monarch such as Kaiser Wilhelm or a group such as the French Army. Events can do all sorts of things but most work for only one side. If you play a card with your opponent’s event you must take the action points while they get the event. Some mandatory cards require a scoring round to occur for a listed country. Players tally up who controls spaces in that country and points are awarded. At the end of the game all regions are scored again. The game will end if a player gets to 20 points (they have won), after 10 turns (the points leader wins) or if World War One breaks out.
There are images of the map and sample cards on BGG which will make more sense of this very brief description.
Conclusion
I hope EiT is successful, it deserves to be. Compass Games have been very active with their production schedule of late but I don’t think they are as well known as GMT who published TS. I think if EiT had been released by a better known publisher it would be getting more attention now. That is not a slur on Compass, in fact I hope this may be a breakthrough design for them which gives them a wider profile.
If you have played and enjoyed TS or 1989 I can recommend EiT to you. I think it plays every bit as well as TS, I can’t comment on the balance after only 2 plays but I have no concerns about it either. If you haven’t played either of those games but you are interested in the historical era and like medium complexity games with tight game play I can recommend it to you too. Grab it now while it is print, Compass haven’t done a lot of reprints of their games so don’t miss out.
That is a well written and thoughtful review. Lots of debate presently going on here on BGG and Consimworld about the fact that the game play is based on ideologies and not nations. You really get it and explained the whys and wherefores exceptionally well.
