My background: Sociologist, data analyst and lover of history, especially the world wars and post-WW2 Africa. State-of-Siege series fan, two decades of experience in turn-based computer wargames.
What is this game about: you are the prime minister or leader of Rhodesia. The country is a British colony at the start of the game, but can become an independent (racist/minority-rule) Republic and, later on, an integrated country. The fact that all these changes occur or *can* occur, depending on your decisions, within just 16 years/turns can give you a clue as to how fascinatingly complicated the situation is.
Coming back to the basics, your country is on the wrong side of history and demography. A white minority of some 200+ thousand is trying to control a vastly larger black population. This did work in the late 19th century and in the early 20th century, but guess what, it's the 1960s-1970s, there is strong outside pressure for your skewed political system to change but strong internal pressure (i.e. white voters) for you *not* to. Be too liberal and you lose elections. Be too conservative and you become a pariah, with only the South Africans to back you up (and there is a chance via dice rolls that a non-apartheid regime comes into power there, so you might end up really really alone).
Add in the mix two terrorist/quasi-military sets of black opponents (ZAPU and ZANU, funded by the Chinese and Soviets), and you can see why the situation might be, uh, somewhat intricate.
What is this game like: Every turn you follow, in order, steps described to you on a chart. You check whether some things are "on" or "off" (for instance, do Republicans have control of the US Congress? Is Kaunda the ruler of Zambia? - he is someone who is favorable to you and who will trade with you). You toss dice to determine some of the outcome of events (example: who wins the elections in Great Britain? do ZANU terrorists manage to influence the locals in the Midlands?). You track resources, for instance income. You make strategic and meaningful choices (do I try to recruit a new military unit or do I save the money for future endeavors?). You also implement (or not) policies or laws, which usually imply a tradeoff. By that I mean that you often create via these policies the opportunity for something great down the road, something that will bear fruit within a few years, but some of the voters or some of the politicians in Rhodesia or both don't understand the bigger picture and oppose you. Conservative, somewhat more primitive policies are easier to implement, but they will bite you later. Oh, yes, they will.
It all makes sense and it's wonderfully interesting. There is a sense of dread at the end, not because it's boring but because it's simply extremely difficult to juggle all the variables. In a fun way, if you know what I mean.
Historical value: I had read a lot about Rhodesia before starting to play the game. I think it captures wonderfully the dilemmas of the rulers from that period. The impact of the fall of the Portuguese colonial empire is masterfully introduced in the game. From what I had read, it made a huge difference for the fate of white Rhodesia. And you will feel it too.
My experience: 10 points (Catastrophic Defeat). I liked the game nonetheless. The first few turns everything was rosy. The picture got noticeably worse as things wear on. Towards the end I was dealing with a painful and bloody civil war, my military being very efficient, almost heroic, but essentially overwhelmed by Mugabe's troops. While this was going on, I was trying to get the (fragile) democratization process going (Mugabe was opposing it). And, as awkward as it may sound, I *felt* it, the emotion I got when I saw my (previously happy, rich and peaceful) provinces turn into warzones was quite amazing. And that's one of the reasons we play games I guess - we want (among other things) great stories.
Your mileage may vary, for instance the armed struggle at the end might have very different coordinates.
What could be better: In my opinion, when it comes to events, this game cries for cards instead of references to the manual (which you will be refering to endlessly). As an owner of 1989 and other GMT Games.. games, I could literally shed tears at the thought of what they could do from that point of view. That notwithstanding, production values are solid.
Also I ended up writing down separately, on paper, things like my budget and my population, I didn't feel there was enough space on the turn track for those counters *and* election counters *and* other information which is printed there. No biggie.
Duration: a couple of fascinating hours for each session from beginning to end. Have a lot of coffee ready (and cigarettes, if you're a smoker).
Favorite moment: trying to establish a connection with a certain black politician for several years, eventually ahem ($$$$) enducing him to join the government and, the following year, discovering that 1) a civilian plane has crashed as part of a terrorist attack; 2) that politician is responsible for it, after which he fled (back) to a neighboring country. (Both 1 and 2 were determined by dicerolls via two separate tables, so either could have been very different). Awesome.
Last edited Fri Dec 7, 2018 4:15 pm
Posted Fri Dec 7, 2018 8:59 am
Thanks for posting this. Wasn't aware of this game, now I'm very intrigued and it's on my watch list.
Robert Leonhard
United States
West Virginia
-
I agree--very engrossing game. Just when you think you have a handle on what the events are, an atrocity occurs, and you discover a new batch of possibilities. Really fun and educational.
After much umming and ahhing I eventually pulled the trigger on this game. I have yet to play it, however, this review has suggested that it will deliver both on game play, theme and my own expectations.
Will hopefully break this out this weekend.
Thanks for the review. Another thumbs up here. I am on Turn 5 of my first game. A couple of additional points:
1. The rules are tight. I only had two questions (both posted in another post and both answered quickly). This is probably my number one requirement for war games; clear rules. I will play any topic, any game, with good rules.
2. The designer notes are appreciated, especially for a topic like this that I expect many of us (at least in the States) have limited knowledge of.
3. I like that the designer specifically spelled out the player's role in the game. He makes the point that the player is the leader of Rhodesia but is NOT Ian Smith (kind of an alternative history). This makes it easier to comprehend what you the player is trying to do. Sometimes the role of the player in a war game is somewhat ambiguous. Not here.
4. Politics, combat, economics, uncontrollable outside influences, its all here.
Well done.
RC
One thing that struck me once I read your reply and especially the last comment is that yes, there is literally nothing that could be added to the game in terms of content. It covers all the bases of being the PM in that time and place, it's very complete.
CharmCity wrote:
3. I like that the designer specifically spelled out the player's role in the game. He makes the point that the player is the leader of Rhodesia but is NOT Ian Smith (kind of an alternative history)
Did he mention what Ian Smith's "score" would have been, had all the events that happened in real life happen in the game?
I guess I am curious as to what extent the game rewards or punishes you for following/deviating from the course of history.
(PS I grew up in Southern Africa during this exact time-frame.)
