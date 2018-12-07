GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
For many years The Battle of the Bulge was my GOTO Bulge game. My wife gave it as a birthday present back in 1987 (I had given her 3 titles and frankly this was the one I really wanted).
Battle of the Bulge 81 (Avalon Hill) game recruited me back to board (war)gaming after having dwelled in computer gaming ever since Strategy and Tactics talked about porting their board wargames to 4 K TRS 80 home computers... (no joke here).
---- NOW the GOOD NEWS ------
Enemy Action: Ardennes is a SOLO game out of this planet.
It does NOT use Combat dice ! Hurray !
Made by John H. Butterfield (Ambush! and so many other solo gems...).
This game is ... simply incredible and it does not even deserve a critical review:
Just a grab of the first 2 impulses of this game is enough to sit and dream/read/think about how wonderful this so well known battle was put into card board ....
Playing as the Germans I opened with an assault on the US 28 Inf Div south of St Vith with the LVIII Corps. The US 112 Regt could pull back but was disorganised. 16 Pz Regiment could take the bridge accross the Our river, although my attackers were hit too.
My second impulse on this Dec 16th 1944 was the famous attack on the "Bloody 110" which stood in front of Clervaux and dug in behind the same Our river. GE 2Panzer Div supported by elements of 26th Inf Division was doing the attack.
In order to make this attack I needed to play the corresponding card of the following command card of the XLVII Panzer Corps, and I added 2 combat support cards with "Press the Attack" and "Artillery".
But first ... I had to check though if hidden Allied units were not present (and after a sigh of relief ... they weren't - the pulled Allied card only had an Air support action which was not in order on Dec 16th...)
This allowed me to pull a maximum of 8 chits to pull from a 60+ cup and the end result was seen below.
NO combat DICE used at all in this system BTW.
I had some bad results with these chits, most were not valid even. The end result was that the Bloody 110th could fall back - organised - to Clervaux and with no serious losses. 2 Panzer Regt could cross the Our while the 39th German Inf became disrupted and took some losses.
Since I had used 2 impulses with enough cards played it was up to the AI bot.
The AI bot played it very conservatively. Only US 2 Div dug themselves further in to the North.
For my second impulse I now have 6 further cards to play and I can use up to 5 points before it is back to the Allied bot...
What tension this is ...
The DEPTH of this game is absolutely STUNNING.
To those who want a challenging real operations and historical SOLO game this game simply blows all strategic games to pieces.
Warning: You have to be a hardcore history gamer though and not be the feint of heart.
John Butterfield pushed the LIMITS of boardgame design with this product. His earlier D-Day at Omaha Beach and other D Day designs are much needed before progressing to this GEM.
This game now sits comfortably in my position 4 of all times now. Only preceeded by Conflict of Heroes: Eastern Front – Solo Expansion, The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game and Arkham Horror: The Card Game.
But frankly even these other games can never touch the historical correct analysis of this latest Butterfield gem.
Look up his other SOLO games right here: John H. Butterfield
Martin Åkerlund
Sweden
Vallentuna
I agree with pretty much everything you say: it's a fantastic game. The sheer number of choices you have to make every turn is staggering. All three modules are great, although I prefer the 2-player variant.
I noticed a couple of odd things about your opening actions. You know that you can activate more than one formation in an impulse, right? In the first "surprise" impulse on the 16th you would typically activate at least two . Perhaps the attack by the XLVII Corps was your second activation during your first impulse? If so, the surprise rules still apply (don't check for hidden allied units etc.).
Combat losses for the attacker must be distributed evenly and if you choose to disperse units as an attacker, you must always disperse all of them.
Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
I had the VdH action in my first action too along with pushing the 112 Regt back.
I played correctly but my recount was a bit mixed up. The 2Pz impulse came after the AI bot which dugged in with its 2 Div to the north. So the attack towards Clervaux was certainly in the second impulse, hence my check for Allied surprises.
Randy C
United States
Chicago
Illinois
Robert L Howard (Medal of Honor recipient)
Love the game too!
I noticed your combat chits are in pristine condition. I have played the game many times and my combat chits are pretty worn. A couple are difficult to read.
I still have the 2nd set to use. And may buy a 2nd copy of the game. At a per hour of play cost, the game is cheap!
