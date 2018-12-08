|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
8,213 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
21 Days Left
Support:
Please select a support frequency
-
Scipio O.
United States
California
-
End of Day 1, which saw initial fighting around the Chambersburg Road and Oak Ridge. The Confederates were slow to arrive, and the objectives fell back only slightly. Hancock and Howard hold a strong position on Seminary Ridge.
///
A Confederate attack around 6AM runs into the Iron Brigade holding the flank between the ridge and the town of Gettysburg. Johnson's threat to the Union right around Culp's Hill appears blunted by the arrival of Sedgwick's troops from Baltimore.
///
Late morning on Day 2. Persistent attacks have pushed the Union back. Johnson has just lost an assault from Sedgwick on his position at Benner's Hill, after half of his command fell under a hail of Union artillery at Stevens Knoll in the prior hour (after a multi-hour turn that saw the Union draw four Reserve artillery tokens).
///
1pm. The Union has been driven off Seminary Ridge, and a possible disaster looms for surrounded Federal forces in town. Sedgwick's attack has the rebel left in disarray. The current Union line is unlikely to hold but they hope to fall back to the stronghold of Cemetery Hill. Both armies have taken substantial casualties.
To be continued.
-
-
-
David Martin
United States
GENEVA
Illinois
-
Are you playing with the advanced rules for double-obstructed terrain?
-
-
-
Scipio O.
United States
California
-
Day 2 4pm - Confederates take the position below Cemetery Ridge at 2pm, bringing the blue star objective into their field of fire and flipping the burden of attack to the Federals. Reinforcements are brought up in a subsequent turn. The ridge itself is powerfully defended, including by the Iron Brigade and artillery - actually flipping the objective seems more than the CSA can likely achieve.
///
5pm - Running out of tokens but still with enough firepower and reinforcements to get a critical hit on a defender in the valley, the Union counterattacks and pushes the rebels back down the hill. The battered Union is bolstered by their final command: Slocum. Scattered forces are stalemated and stuck in town.
///
At 6pm, the remnants of the Iron Brigade move up and repelled a CSA attack, holding the hill for the Union, joined by Hancock. The final Confederate reinforcement, powerful McLaws, finally arrives.
///
As night falls at 8pm, a final desperate CSA attack takes heavy losses from artillery. McLaws, just 1-strength after taking fire crossing Stevens Run at McDonald's farm, manages to defeat a 1-strength Hancock. But both are eliminated, leaving the Confederates without a field of fire on the objective. With only a single token in his tray, just the one unit was able to participate in the attack on the occupied position.
///
With just a single attack-capable unit left in their army, the rebels concede.
-
-
- Last edited Mon Dec 10, 2018 3:57 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Dec 10, 2018 3:42 pm
-
-
Scipio O.
United States
California
-
Nope. Tried that only once so far.
-
-
-
Randy C
United States
Chicago
Illinois
Robert L Howard (Medal of Honor recipient)
-
As soon as I read the note from Simmons about Fully-Obstructed Positions - "these rules improve the historical modeling of obstructed terrain..." I knew I had to use them from the get-go.
-
-
-
Bob S.
United States
Grand Rapids
Michigan
-
They really impact play and can raise the tension even more at times.
-
-
-
Bob S.
United States
Grand Rapids
Michigan
-
Thanks, scipio! This reminds me that it’s been a year (two?) since my last extended solo-session and report. I’ll have to bring this out again this coming holiday.
-
-
-
Peter Gibson
New Zealand
Auckland
-
How does it play solo? I've read lots of commentary about the dissatisfaction with the rules but that doesn't worry me. I'd like to try it if its an OK solo experience.
-
-
|