|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
8,213 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
21 Days Left
Support:
Please select a support frequency
-
-
Using Optional Combat Rules.
Must have a quest activated before leaving a settlement.
No time limit, first one to 3 quest points wins.
All "First to Discover" quests have been removed.
Month: Christmas
Week: 1
Weather: Cold
“What! A goat outside dancing the jig? Ha!” The man burst with laughter. His rotund mid-section bounced and his eyes teared with delight. Others nearby, at least those who could hear him over the raucous stamping, hollering and pipe playing occurring by inn’s large fire, joined him and raised their mugs high in salute to the hilarity. The large man wrapped his arms around that of a companion whose face had been plastered to the cold glass of the window. His cup had fallen over limply in his hand and deposited its contents in a puddle. “What’s next, I guess we’ll spy Farmer Peter’s pigs playing the fiddle at the market, eh!” bellowed the large man with a grin warmer than the fire lighting his face. “Come on!” and he dragged his friend away from the window.
Outside, at the edge of the light spilling onto the frozen and rutted yard beneath a star speckled sky, the Satyr watched the slack-jawed, wide-eyed face pull back from the window. He chuckled and took a draught from his wine-skin. Then he hopped and kicked this way and that once last time before pulling his bear skins close over his shoulders, picking up his sack and spear, and continuing his walk through the night.
Ranger:
The Ranger activated the quest “A Candle in the Darkness” and began his journey to the Chapel. Along the way he found the Harpy’s Tree, from which he looted the Heart of the Vampire and the Good Book. The appearance of the Harpy drove him away, and he found the Hut with the Dragonmen in a swamp to the east.
Satyr:
The starting location with the ghosts proved very problematic, as the valley was flanked on one side by the Caves and on the other by the Borderland, which the Satyr discovered has the Tomb (guarded by the Lich) and goblins. The biggest problem with the Caves, is that he has no safe way to enter the Caves tile without first drawing both ghosts to the Curst Valley 3 clearing. He’d need two cave phases at the outset of his turn so that he can hide then enter the Cave. The problem of course is that, once entering the Caves, he very well may find himself in a situation from which he’d prefer to flee – only to find himself running headlong into the Ghosts. So going into the Caves was not a good choice at this point. He tried to ambush the Ghosts, and succeeded in killing only one before being badly wounded by the second. He used his “walk the woods” ability to escape from the trap on the low road of the Curst Valley tile.
Week: 2
Weather: Icy Winds (5-day week)
The icy wind cut into the exposed flesh on the man’s face as it rattled across the rocky outcroppings of the ledge upon which he had made camp, and where he now knelt. As the rising sun turned the horizon from black to a deep blue, he raised a leather bound book in both hands, kissed it, and held it high. The earth moaned, a sudden charge in the air caused the small hairs on his neck to stand on end, and a single bolt of lightning suddenly struck at the mountain peak not far to the east. Some thing far to the south shrieked.
Satyr:
The Satyr rested, then headed towards the three woods tiles to the south. In the Cliff tile, he found the Lost Castle and a number of treasure sites, PLUS the 50 gold chit. Finally some good luck, after the first week’s having been wasted.
Ranger:
The Ranger found the Chaos Gate in the Ledges tile, as well as a couple tough monster-summoning chits. Worst of all, the Minotaur’s Maze is blocking his route forward. The Ranger cannot afford to get trapped in that Maze, with all the other monsters that could be summoned. So he used the Good Book and his magic chit to enchant the tile, providing the purple magic he needs to cast his Whistle for Monsters spell. He’ll use this to make this tile a bit safer before moving forward. The greatest danger here are the Goblins. The two patter sound chits could quickly summon far too many at once. The Ranger is immune to the Demon, and he can kill the Minotaur (I think). So the Ranger needs to move the two sound chits away. The Maze is a fly in the ointment because if he stops movement on it, then he must succeed in “finding” the Maze before he can move off that clearing. And with the winter’s movement requirements in the mountains, there is no way for the Ranger to hurry past the Maze’s clearing without stopping. He also peered and found the Smoke W chit in the Oak Woods, so he may find some assistance there if needed after finally passing over the Ledges and through the Caverns.
TBC
-
-
|