Simon's report pretty much covers J/F:
"The Italian garrisons in occupied France stood out, even if some of them are OOS. The Italians were also active in the Western Desert, Tony pushing forward and using a top heavy approach to the invasion of Egypt with a couple of HQs in tow. Greg continued to try and thwart Axis efforts in the Med, patrolling with the RN in the E.Med and unsuccessfully trying to take on Tony’s CPs, losing a Sub in the process. Bomber Command starting hitting targets in Europe, denying Sheldon 1BP, so it will be a long road at this rate. Sheldon also took the opportunity late in the J/F turn to send the KM into the Baltic, in case the weather looks favourable for Barbarossa in Mar/Apr!!!
China went from bad to worse as the OOS Communists struggled to fix the line, with Nationalists in the north heading south at the behest of US advisers who looked despondently on, contemplating a war in the Pacific with most of the Kwantung Army in the Pacific rather than in China. The weather did limit Tony’s advance, but the weather also cruelled Simon’s attempts to fix the front as units were flipped and OOS, leading no matter what to easy meat for the Japanese. Chinese Communists scrambled to contain the Japanese breakthrough but with the death of Mao there was some moving and lots of flipping, Simon even trying to extract the two northern most Nationalists to help plug the hole. So much for the Communists being the fighting types (historically the Communists did sweet FA for most of WWII, spending most of the war harbouring their resources for the post war fight with the KMT). In the south Tony rolled a double 1 for a grounds strike on Stillwell and his escort, stopping any Chinese move along the IC border, but the weather/terrain is so bad it limits what Tony can do here anyway. Tony also shot down 2 Chinese FTR, one being a +1 to Simon….all that hard work to build up some sort of air defences for nothing, though the subsequent Japanese attack was a failure.
[In the following gaming session, the] Allies took what was expected to be the final impulse for the J/F ’41 turn. More Soviet fiddling to complete the perfect defence, including occupying Vilnius to help ensure any Soviet losses in the Baltics can be counted as cadre losses. No such luxury for units in E. Poland, but as there is only 1, not a big issue. The heroes defending Russia in Romania of course will get the cadre bonus.
Greg kept the Cwth convoys lines nicely chocked and Egypt well garrisoned in response to Tony’s moves in the Western Desert.
Turn did not end and Axis continued to build up in Eastern Europe, Sheldon not even bothering to leave FTR to guard German factories. Tony’s Italians inched more reinforcements forward towards to Egypt. In China, Tony opened the breakthrough further by killing units on the flanks of the hole, including the 8th Rte Army."
So, a longer than expected turn with pretty lousy weather. A couple of breaks in the weather were enough to complete the rout of the Chinese. They'll be unrecoverable after the next turn.
The Chinese theatre, looking pretty shaky...
Russian preparations are nearly complete...
Entry chits...
Sun Dec 9, 2018 8:07 pm
Posted Sun Dec 9, 2018 4:03 am
Is there a 7-3 ChiCom unit stacked with a Nationalist unit?
Also I think there is an Hungarian unit in Slovakia (Minors do not cooperate with each other unless both are '39-start already aligned).
Anyhow Japan seems to be amazingly set - with Lanchow and Chengtun in reach! And if Lanchow goes, that's a lot of ChiComm units that are going to law down arms I suspect!
-
You're right about the errors, but both were corrected in the following impulse (we've already played the next turn).
Japan spent offensive points and it paid off with the death of Mao and shattering the communist defences. It clearly can't be normal as there was a chance the "o" points wouldn't pay off that big, but China seems very fragile.
Sun Dec 9, 2018 8:02 pm
Posted Sun Dec 9, 2018 8:01 pm
The word I use for China is 'brittle'. With good defense getting a good at attack can be hard - but it is difficult for them to recover; they have few mobile troops or aircraft to help recover. Often the placement of their reinforcements gives them the most mobility.
With WiFCE one tactic, if you play with cadres, is for Japan to make low odds attacksbut take losses with Mil or Gar and then effectively lose only one BP. The idea is sooner or later you get a lucky roll (which isn't lucky if they do enough of them) and the get a breakthrough.
Another tactic is using o-points, which can be risky as the consequence of a bad roll is higher. Fortunately for China Japan can have trouble staying in supply to sustain an attack.
It looks like there may have been some inaccuracies by the Chinese here, like LAN-Chow being empty, but defending against an attack by Japan using o-points can be hard.
Breunor wrote:
With WiFCE one tactic, if you play with cadres, is for Japan to make low odds attacksbut take losses with Mil or Gar and then effectively lose only one BP.
You only get the cadre bonus BP if you lose the unit in its home country.
Jon Karlsson wrote:
You only get the cadre bonus BP if you lose the unit in its home country.
Option 36 gives the cadre bonus also abroad if an HQ is in range.
Yes sorry when I said 'with cadres' I meant with option 36 since the regular cadre rule isn't optional.
