Andrew Nick
Canada
TORONTO
Ontario
-
Scenario 44 - Stalingrad of The North
This scenario was agonizing w.r.t. the Russian setup: the Bolshevik is given just too few mortars and leaders to set up ideally such that the initial approaches and the town itself are covered, so I put everything Up Front (Yay! My favourite game!)
Then I went to get lunch, while Nazi-boy Sahm set up his Gestapo freakshow. Upon my return, I noted w/ much chagrin, as per the following still photos, that ze Germans start out w/ a mortar of their own. D'oh! Stoopid, stoopid, STOOPID!! What is wrong w/ me?!
As expected, Sahm got right down to it, and tore up my own mortar group, dispatching both the mortar itself and one of my precious leaders. In addition, Sahm put most of his eggs in that basket, as that side of the board had the most protected approach to the town for a Teuton intent on a quick flanking manoeuvre to liberate his SS brothers in the town. Sahm quickly shifted the bulk of his forces to take advantage of my weakened position there, as my HMG was pointing the other way. Fortunately, I was able to pivot in a timely manner and I mirrored Sahm's move w/ said HMG, which bought me enough time for fortune to work its magic on my behalf.
Sahm advanced hard on my HMG position, intent on taking it out through close combat. He cut a swath of terrible fury through many of my units like a hot knife through butter on his way to the HMG nest, but then the magic started to flow through my card deck. He was stymied by wire more than once in his manoeuvres, and I managed to fortify my own position w/ foxholes. In the meantime, reinforcements rained down upon me: replacement mortars and leaders, and even a radio! In addition, Time! triggers appeared quicker than what is typical in a CC scenario, and before long, Sahm had, indeed, entirely run out of it (time, that is … ).
Afterward, we discussed alternate setups for the Commies, which would have protected them from an initial barrage from the Iron Cross, but would have allowed significant unimpeded advance towards the town by ze Germans, something I am usually, often to my own peril, loathe to permit.
This is one of the best scenarios around, and we both remarked that we are eager to try again.
Christopher Hill
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
-
I made the same mistake once in a random scenario. Set up my guys as far forward as possible and got shredded because I forgot my attacking opponent had the initiative and thus got to fire first. I think it took me about four turns to draw a recover card and by then it was too late....I love Combat Commander!
