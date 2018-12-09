‐ Time Left for 2018 Support - Our End-of-Year Geek support drive ends in 21 days! It has been your support, financial and otherwise, that has allowed this site to become what it is today. Our End-of-Year Geek support drive! It has been your support, financial and otherwise, that has allowed this site to become what it is today. Learn More I supported because… "3rd year in a row! Support this site guys!" - KusHniR (kushnir) + Please Support The Geek! Learn More GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000! 8,213 Supporters 21 Days Left Support: Annual Monthly One-Time $15 $25 $40 $70 $100 $ Please select a support frequency Rules



We chose The Gorge, J13, as Craig didn’t want to go straight for American Tragedy. He does not have a lot of cave experience; apparently this was his 4th Cave game. That’s no matter though as the rules really aren’t difficult and rules wise he’s a go(o)d player.



I last played a cave scenario the week before at Bounding First Fire in Blackpool. Martin Barker and I played Clearing Kakazu, J17 as it was cave light and had a bit of armour. Before that my previous cave scenario was Agony Ateball and Angel in 2009, aar linked here https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/460922/agony-ateball-and-an... .



Its very rare for me to attack against caves as every opponent wants to take the marines, or more accurately, not take the spelunkers. This is indicative of weak, if not entirely absent, moral fibre.



It’s simply uncouth to play ASL and not play caves. It’s like being a Native American and not eating one bit of the buffalo. You’re in or you’re out guys. Stop fannying around.



Anyway. Craig chose the Japanese so he could spend his hours at work, at the taxpayers’ expense, doing a setup. I chose the Americans because that was the sole remaining choice.



Plus, having defended caves for years I’ve figured out how to attack em.



I should point out now that we didn’t finish due to family reasons (my family; Craig’s family prefer if he stays out all night). However, I’m an optimist and Craig’s a realist, so we undoubtedly agree that I won.



In looking at the scenario, the Americans have lots of time. This is essential (well done the play testers) when you see that most American moves are advance vs difficult terrain, minimum moves or suicide. 9 full turns gives you enough time to cross the 9 hexes of the map onto the victory hexes. The USA have the normal array of cave tools and one red herring HMG but no 60mm mtrs, which would have been handy in 45.



Roar is 16/4 pro Japanese and whilst I am confident that if we had finished I would have won, if an American player rushes or takes chances I can imagine some early concessions.



I can’t imagine the Japanese player conceding, I can imagine him on turn 8 looking at his remaining units thinking what the fuck am I going to do with a wounded 8+1 and two striped crews, but they would never concede. He may hide inside the gaming venue for three years after the game is over and finally be talked out by his previous CO, but he would never concede.





Lots of time, lots of obstacles. Whilst the terrain slows the Americans it also provides a lot of cover. Craig’s fire plan was very good. But lacked a little depth. His biggest mistake, apart from playing me, was to underestimate how easy climbing is. I’ve just finished a CG of PdH as well as a 4 day Omaha East event, so my climbing was good.



My OBA was pre reg’d up around G7, the first few missions, worked over the western most gorge, I don’t think it did any damage but revealed some caves. Craig was reluctant to put these caves on board, even though it was easy to work out where they were. The conversations went something like this (following a lowish OBA IFT roll…..)



Ben “is there anyone in this hex?”



Craig “I don’t have to tell you”



Ben “well I rolled a X on the XX column”



Craig “Yes they take a check, which they pass”



Ben “what type of check”



Craig “I’m not telling you”



Ben “you have to”



Craig “ok, it was a ptc”



Ben “ok, Craig, I know there’s a cave there, just put the cave on the board”



Craig “no it might be something else”



Ben “you don’t have anything else in your ob with +4 TEM”



Craig “Well it might be facing a different direction”



Ben “It can’t be, the only legal placement is here”



Craig put the cave on the map.





As the OBA revealed the defenders around the gorge the Americans advanced, slowly, along both gorges. Lots of searching and searching fire. I think by turn 4 I was approaching the 7/8 hexrow. I don’t recall killing many of Craig’s troops as I kept concealment and tried to avoid SAN 6. Which incidentally did nothing all game iirc.



I think by end of game turn 7 when we finished I had lost c.5 SE, Craig a similar proportion of his force.



There was the normal allotment of 2s and 12s. Japanese MGs seemed, as normal, to break and repair on alternate turns (Zen and the art of machine gun maintenance.)



Craig is more excitable over dice, wrist action and receptacle. Eventually he admitted that he didn’t want me to change my dice *again* as he likes having something to bitch about.



Highlight was the squad who spent 6.5 turns berserk



“Playing The Gorge yesterday. On T1 American a 666 take a mg shot from a pillbox in the far corner and goes beserk.



End of Japanese turn 7 he is still alive. Has crossed some of the most inhospitable terrain in ASL. Survived 6.5 turns of machine gun fire, entered and exited minefields 4 times. Has killed another Japanese unit on the way and has now made it onto the top of the ridge line. The MG that causes his berserk has now left the pillbox to meet him face to face.”





By turn 7 the majority of Americans were within an AM and an Advance of the victory hexes. There was one 9-2 stack that needed to climb and then move onto the ridge, but his moves were covered by American units who had previously climbed onto the ridge. I think I had drawn 1 red card so would probably have had OBA cover for the last two turns. Still had both FTs and 4 DCs left as well as both AE squads next to the ridge.





Mistakes Craig made

Not revealing a unit on American Setup to deny concealment. Not sure why he did that.



Underestimating the ease of climbing, not putting his HIP units above the cliffs to ambush tired climbers.



He used his minefields to cover two of the draws, they could have been better used on the cliff tops. The draws could have been covered by resid.



Wasting a lot of shots at the berserker, I was happy every time he took at a shot at a 6 6 10. Not sure why he did that.





Having mentioned Craig’s mistakes, I have to say that was probably the best game of ASL I’ve played in more than 20 years. Craig plays a very rule savvy game. To the extent that I think the rules sometimes drive him. I play a more freeform (LSD) game. I believe that if a rule is important, Craig will tell me.



18 5.00 Posted Sun Dec 9, 2018 7:24 pm

