Roll low!
You are a paradox to me, a contradiction You're a predicament for me, and a prediction
-
A recent playing of a C&C Napoleonic scenario of a battle using the Spanish expansion was not only a great game experience that came down to the wire, but a good way to find out more about a smaller battle of the Napoleonic wars that is relatively obscure.
One of the great things about war gaming is if you have an interest in history it's a great way of understanding what went on and why. After playing the battle of Ordal Cross on vassal it immediately led me to find out more about it.
My first point of reference was Charles Oman’s classic history of the Peninsular war but strangely the section dealing with the battle of Ordal Cross is actually quite limited in detail.
Looking on Wikipedia a great deal more information including a detailed order of battle and it also lead to a site called the ‘Napoleon Series’ that has photos and real insights into what went on. This is obviously a real labour of love for the creator and a great resource.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Ordal
https://www.napoleon-series.org/military/virtual/c_ordal.htm...
After reading some more historical background it becomes apparent that the scenarios in C & C Napoleonics are based on the best available research and the designer manages to define the key characteristics of the battle within the scope of his design.
C & C may seem simple, but it is far from it.
Historical Background- from the scenario notes
The battle took place in September 1813 I the area on the East coast of Spain, around 20 miles due West of Barcelona and was a continuation of the campaign by the British to cross the Ebro river in the west, advance on Tarragona and ultimately Barcelona.
In late June of 1813, Suchet was informed of the French loss at Vitoria and started his Army of Aragon’s retreat North. Lord Bentick, a rather inept British commander, followed timidly, for Suchet’s army was unbeaten after several battles. Bentick ordered Adam’s British advance guard along with Torres’ Spanish to occupy the heights above Ordal Cross. The position was extremely strong, and Suchet was still believed to be in retreat. Adam posted his best unit, the Inniskillings, in the abandoned trenches near the cross itself.
Ominously, no vedettes were posted.
Suchet had determined the best defence was a good offense and had turned back south to attack. Shortly after midnight on the morning of September 13th, Suchet’s troops crossed the Bridge of Lledoner in the gorge near the Allied position undetected.
First contact was made when a Spanish cavalry patrol discovered the advancing French column. Soon after, the entire pass was engaged in a fierce night battle. The Allies made a series of bayonet charges against the French advance, and extracted a heavy toll with their gunfire, but Suchet expertly kept moving troops forward and extending his lines. The Allies were steadily forced back. After three hours of fighting the last entrenchments fell, and with Adam wounded, the surviving Inniskillings and Spaniards retreated, but most were captured by Suchet’s pursuing cavalry.
The historical map is sourced from Napier’s History of the Peninsula war.
This map clearly shows the heights on which the Allies were camped and the large French column of Suchet approaching the bridge. (The map orientation is spun 180 degrees in the screenshot of set up from Vassal below)
In the battle the Spanish troops were roughly handled, but gave a good account of themselves, which played out in our refight of the battle.
In the replay the French elected to open fire and attempt to drive away the forward defenders who are in hilltop fieldworks. The opening French volley routed the Spanish cavalry off the map and caused both Spanish and English defenders to move back from the fieldworks as they appeared too exposed to enemy fire.
The French left flank then pushed forward into the woods, but this invited the British troops to counterattack and with the aid of a number of bayonet charge cards, the Allies on this flank rapidly drove into the French and bested them in fire and melee combat.
In the centre, the allied artillery and rifles commenced to take a toll of the French with some long range fire, but eventually the French massed their troops in the centre and right flank and pushed forward, eager to engage the Spanish in melee combat where they have a clear advantage.
Fortunately for the Spanish, they were holding two tactical cards equivalent to ‘first strike’ so that when the French closed, the Spanish Grenadier battalion was able to eliminate a French line unit before its attack and the Spanish line also gave a good account of itself before being overwhelmed by the French line. The game system models the various national characteristics well as the Spanish were reasonably dependable troops as long as they were not required to manoeuvre in close proximity to the enemy
In the end it was a narrow French victory, but the replay had some remarkable similarities to the actual battle outcome.
The field of battle at the end of the game.
Another nice balancing touch for the Spanish is the use of the ‘Guerrilla’ rule, which allows then to cancel an enemy command card if they have tokens available. In this game it enabled the allies to wipe out the French left before the French could counterattack, so proved to be very effective.
All in all this was an enjoyable and surprisingly well balanced scenario and well worth a replay at some time in the future.
Vote Often!
Thanks for the nice, concise, history and AAR...
Very nicely done! Thanks for posting.
