Paolo Dominoni
Italy
Milan
-
Thanks to Kris (and his wife, who gave him the idea to create EiT) we now have another fine game in the tradition of Twilight Struggle, 1989, 1960 and Labyrinth.
As a fan of all these GMT productions (TS and 1989 being my favourites) I was very happy to know from my friend Andrew that Compass had decided to thicken the 2-player-card-driven-non_military game type and I was eager to play it ASAP.
We used the first game as a test, in order to check:
- how basic mechanics were transferred to EiT
- new mechanics (basically the scoring phase and the endgame in case of War breakout)
- card events and relative distribution
In the second game I had the Liberal and after the first 5 turns things were going pretty well:
- ahead by 6 VP
- domination in France
- domination in Russia (authoritarian player had only 1 non battleground city)
- one battleground short of control in the balkans (authoritarian player did not have presence)
- presence in Germany (that's always a tough one for the liberal)
- ahead by 1 space in the Naval Track (I could play a card for OP and event once each turn)
- a great starting hand (including Balkan scoring)
Unfortunately for me the authoritarian played as first card a liberal event that raised tension to 6 and called for a crisis roll which caused the outbreak of the war (partecipating countries as follows: Germany and AH vs France and Russia - no Balkans).
War modifiers:
+3 for the liberal --> rolled a 3 for a total of 6
+2 for the authoritarian --> rolled a 5 for a total of 7
As a result:
- the total VP went down to 2 for the liberal (4 VP for the war winner)
- the liberal lost Italy (authoritarian already had Constantinople)
- after all the dices were rolled and region were scored the authoritarian won by 15 points (!)
We had some doubts about the final scoring procedure (we were surprised that a single die roll could change so drastically the outcome of the game) but maybe it's something that was specifically planned in order to give the losing side some chance to win the game. If possible I'd like a comment of Kris on this (maybe he suggests adopting optional rule 8.4.4 once you are experienced enough in the game?).
In the next games we plan to focus our attention on tension and war status events in order to gauge the acceptable risk in terms of war modifiers before triggering the outbreak of WW1!
- Last edited Tue Dec 11, 2018 8:55 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Mon Dec 10, 2018 4:55 pm
Kris Van Beurden
Belgium
Leuven
Vlaams-Brabant
I understand you are a bit disappointed at getting a 17 VP swing (after taking into account the Great War VP) bringing a winning position to a very much lost position. Am I correct in judging you lost presence in Germany after the Great War losses, and it is this point swing + the point swing in Austria (presumbly controlled by A-H) which caused the high point swing?
The truth is, while the authoritarian won the game here, he "shouldn't" have. With the modifiers being what they were, he had to roll 2 higher than you (about 28% chance) to even get this situation. Most likely, in this situation for the Liberal player, the Authoritarian player would have lost the game.
The great war is as swingy as it is to be able to "punish" a liberal who is ahead as you are if he would willingly start the great war (adding a low percentage chance to being blown-out). So, the idea is not exactly to let a losing player still win (although it was a welcome effect) but to let a winning player still lose (so as to be a bit scared of causing a great war)
Paolo Dominoni
Italy
Milan
-
Thanks for your reply Kris!
I had presence and 1 battlgeround in Germany but my opponent had almost all independent countries so he could score them multiple times with each scoring region (some independent he had at the start, others he added via the War Losses Procedure).
In AH he could not get domination because I had a bunch of countries.
Anyway as my friend Andrew pointed out we still have the optional rule 8.4.4 to try.
I'll post other game outcomes in the following days (Christmas Holidays are coming after all )
Andrea Scubla
Italy
Milano
Hi Kris I'm the lucky Paolo's opponent , first of all thank you for bring us a new good game.
Of course this are the first impression after only two games so we have to understand how to bring the game in the third era (until now war started on turn 6)
Maybe the independent country are really very important and we underestimated their weight.
Also we have to try with mobilization cards which (if I understand correctly) avoid the war losses step.
Anyway really good and interesting game.
- Last edited Tue Dec 11, 2018 9:49 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Dec 11, 2018 9:48 am
-
Kris Van Beurden
Belgium
Leuven
Vlaams-Brabant
Yes, independent spaces are very, very strong. When you first mentioned it sounded like your board position was quite dominant, but if the Authoritarian controlled many/almost all independent spaces, then it sounds like you were almost tied in board position prior to the Great War.
Treat, during play, independent spaces as battlegrounds that do not count for control over a scoring region - that's the best way to understand their importance.
