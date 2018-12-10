|
Matthew Fedel
United States
Winston-Salem
North Carolina
-
Here in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, we got hit by nearly 15" of snow, which basically shut down the city for Sunday. My wife came to me after we put our daughter down for the night and asked if I wanted to play Memoir '44. Who am I to say no?
The snow inspired me to get out my winter map board play a scenario from the Battle of the Bulge. My wife is a relatively new player, having only recently just taught her to play, so I opted to play the simplified version of the scenario from the Memoir '44: Winter 2007 Scenario postcard. The scenario AAR' show it to be fairly balanced , with the Germans winning 57%.
https://www.daysofwonder.com/memoir44/en/memoire_board/?id=1...
I decided to include some extra rules on top of the original scenario rules:
Action 26 - Winter Weather - All armor units could only move 2 hexes. Scenario Rules already excluded Air Power cards. We opted to just remove the card from the deck.
Winter Combat Cards - Added in the Winter Combat cards from the Memoir '44: Winter Wars expansion, but utilized the revised Combat Card rules found in the Memoir '44: Through Jungle and Desert map pack.
I know the scenario was designed before these rules came about, but I figured we'd give it a try and see how things turn out.
Game One: Playing As Allies
I started with a four card hand, and two Winter Combat cards. I had a probe and assault center, which would help keep the middle lively, and an Out of Fuel and Reinforcement Combat card. The Germans moved first and immediately moved straight toward the crossroads in the center. Two German infantry units remained in the right and made space for the elite tank units to move up. I halted one elite German armor with a out of fuel card. I focused on using my artillery to shell the approaching units with my Probe 2 center, played reinforcements combat card. This brought in some Combat Engineers to which I deployed to help support the right flank of the Crossroads. Luck was on my side and I kept drawing cards for the center, which also meant the German player didn't have the center cards. By the third German turn, they pushed in close to the crossroads, and I responded with the Assault center, which allowed me to maximize my dice on the advancing Germans. I didnt manage to kill any units, but severely weakened several, including a regular and elite Panzer unit. One of my artillery pieces rolled a triple flag, causing an German infantry unit to retreat back to their baseline.
Opening turns, the Germans come right for the crossroads.
The center descended to the slugfest. The germans kept their armor back and continue to shell the crossroads, eventually killing the entrenched infantry units in the front. My center cards ran out, and a probe left and infantry assault, I swung the armor and infantry unit from Fraiture around the trees. My wife played her Out of Ammo combat card and sent my Sherman back to the baseline, but the infantry managed to get into firing position and clean out the weakened infantry and panzers there, leaving only one elite panzer unit and infantry unit in the center. And the score at 4 to 2.
German shelling eliminates the infantry at the front line of the crossroads
At this point, I moved up my Shermans from the baseline and shelled the remaining infantry unit with my artillery. My final turn brought the Shermans within range to kill the enemy infantry for a 5-2 victory.
Game One: Playing As Axis
We switched sides of the table, and I took over as the German side. My opening hand included cards for each of my flanks, and very little in the middle. Taking the lessons I learned from the previous game, I played more cautious, using up my left flank cards to move up my artillery and infantry there. Both infantry on my left began to pick on the lone Sherman unit there, keeping them back with a flag, and destroying one figure. my artillery unit did great and weakening the enemy infantry units at the front of the crossroads. I then switched gears and moved my right flank up, keeping my tanks 3 hexes back and shelling the enemy, and creeping my infantry along the border between the center/right sections and the trees. I played an infantry assault card to get in close and attack the crossroads. The allies then played an assault center and then an artillery bombard and really weakened most of my infantry making the attack.
Making the attack on the right flank of the Crossroads
With a Move out card, I managed to eliminate and take the front village of the crossroads, and circle one of my infantry units from the left flank around to the rear of the village via the left flank while the other knocked on the lone Sherman unit there. The Allies brought up their units from Fraiture to the woods, and eliminated the two attacking infantry units on that side. I used my Out of Ammo combat card to send one of the artillery units to the base line. The infantry I had used to circle around the back, close assaulted, rolling a flag and a grenade killing them outright, and bringing the score to 4-2.
The noose tightens on the crossroads. The writing is on the wall for the defenders.
The allies responded by having the defenders of the crossroads fire, rolling stars and flags. For my final turn, I sealed the victory by playing an armored assault card, and bringing my tanks into range of a single infantry figure in the open, killing them for the win 5-2.
After Action Thoughts:
*I actually really like this scenario. I know the upgraded version found in Memoir '44: Winter Wars includes cool units like Heavy Anti-Tank Guns, Half Tracks, and Tank destroyers, but something about the simplicity of this version was enjoyable!
*The key to the allied success seems to be keep the artillery firing as much as possible and creeping the support units toward the center. The four card hand limit really limits options, so whatever you have in hand you need to focus on getting into a supporting position, and focusing your fire on units in the open.
I know this scenario wasn't designed with the Winter Combat Cards in mind, but it was still enjoyable to play. I'm not sure if my experience helped me win, or if the combat cards tilt the gameplay in favor at all. Has anyone had success in keeping balance when adding in combat cards to older scenarios?
*The dice really favored me in both matches. I rolled grenades like it was cool.
*My wife is demanding a rematch.
Mayor Jim
United States
Fort Wright
Kentucky
Vote Often!
Sorry to hear about all the snow...good AAR report, thanks. Oh, and don’t lose your wife
Matthew Fedel
United States
Winston-Salem
North Carolina
-
MayorJim wrote:
Sorry to hear about all the snow...good AAR report, thanks. Oh, and don’t lose your wife
Thanks Jim! We have a strict “we’re not married while playing games” rule.
Doc H
United States
Nashville
Tennessee
Quote:
My wife came to me after we put our daughter down for the night and asked if I wanted to play Memoir '44.
I just can't get my head around this. I couldn't read any further on your post because this is so mind-boggling to me.
Matthew Fedel
United States
Winston-Salem
North Carolina
Doc_H wrote:
Quote:
My wife came to me after we put our daughter down for the night and asked if I wanted to play Memoir '44.
I just can't get my head around this. I couldn't read any further on your post because this is so mind-boggling to me.
I have certainly married up! I only recently introduced her to the game, and she really likes it - which is odd for her, since she usually prefers cooperative games like Pandemic or Flash Point: Fire Rescue
