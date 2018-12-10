GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
I had not seen many comments about this possible invasion so I decided to give it a try. There are several changes to the 1940 scenario. All units start on their reduced side if they are 2 step units. The Germans use the counters from the Polish game. The minor allied countries are neutral. There are no pre-game secret plans or sudden death. Not all of the IM markers can be used making the available ones being used almost every turn. Since there is no sudden death replacing the French leader will depend upon the card draw.
Pregame analysis: The Germans will have to be careful to keep losing units due to an exchange or retreat in an Allied ZOC. Will try to make only large enough attacks to minimize this possibility. As the Allied player delay, delay, delay.
Turn 1: The glider unit takes out Liege. Luxembourg and Eindhoven captured. 2 Belgium and 1 Dutch unit eliminated. French and British take up forward positions in Belgium. Score map points 2, event point 1
Turn 2 : Germans slowly move through Ardennes. Rotterdam and Antwerp taken. French launch an attack eliminating a German panzer.
MP 6, EP 2
Turn 3: Germans capture Amsterdam and Bruxelles. MP 10, EP 2
Turn 4: British stance changes to careful tactics. They can be ignored for a while. Germans destroy the northernmost fort. French pull back to Lys river. MP 10 EP 3
Turn 5: British stance flipped. Bad weather. Lost 1 mobile unit to Fall Gelb card. Took Chaleroi and Ghent. MP 12 EP 3
Turn 6: Took Dunkirque MP 12 EP 5
Turn 7: Capture Lille and Metz. MP 14, EP 7
Turn 8: After attacks MP 14, EP 7
Turn 9: French fliped leader card to Weygant. Took Calais and Nancy.
MP 16, EP 7
Turn 10: Took Amiens MP 17, EP 9
Turn 11: Took Dieppe MP 18, EP 9
Turn 12: Took Rouen MP 20, EP 9
Turn 13: Took Troyes MP 22, EP 9 Total 31 automatic victory.
Final German line stretched from the north to Paris along the Seine-east to the Marne, south almost to Dijon. Many of the available cards were used to rebuild units. The French needed the units to form their defense while the Germans wanted to reduce the victory point loss for eliminated units at the end of the game.
Final analysis: Belgium and Holland fell easily. This seems to be a better solo game then 2 person as the Allies could make few attacks as they were concerned about losing units. I hope that I played the game correctly and did not make any gaming changing mistakes.
