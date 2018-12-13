|
I am a long time board wargamer that for one reason or another never connected with WiF although I did own the game (Deluxe) for a few years, 2003-2007 and had tried the Barbarossa scenario. Spotted the rules online, liked them, and rectified that lack with a Super Deluxe CE purchase.
(Attn. Harry having the rules available on line made a customer out of me!)
Being new to this game I was interested in AAR's for the Introductory Scenarios. I did not see any for Victory in the West, so I will attempt an Impulse by Impulse run at it using the Vassal CE beta for any other new people. I will also attempt a JPG for end of each one. Any game veterans that take the time to look in, please freely point out any rules errors, or bad strategies.
Used Harry's Classic Setup as given in the Vassal Beta, left all of the CW fleet at Scapa Flow.
1D10 Combat Tables
Rules Mistakes
- Ger initiated naval cbt with the NAV in a Land Action and searched each impulse, (should have turned it face down to search; did use an air mission). It would have able to do one legal search when the TRS's put to sea. Missed first couple of impulses and found once.
- when CW fleet dropped one sea box the flipped TRS should not have joined them. It can only return.
- HQ-I v.Leeb reorg 2 LND in a Land Action, could have been only 1.
- BUT, I rolled for only one unit per hex when Ground Striking rather than all occupants.
- Attack on Metz could have been a Blitz because I also attacked non-fort hexsides too so terrain in hex rules.
I used the Vassal disorg setting to show flipped but at Impulse 5 started showing the flips instead. Starting in J/A turn realized that I should show combat odds (with mods).
Setup
Put the battleships to North Sea at set up (drops down to 2 Sea Box)
- The one (illegal) Navel Combat was fun, barely surprised and AA reduced the NAV A2S factors to zero.
Screen shots are as of the end of an impulse.
*** Used Yellow circle to show Ground Strikes. Red for Ground Combat. Orange for both in same hex***
Impulse 1
Ger - Land. Declare War on Belgium and Netherlands - Align to CW
Belg placed MIL in Brussels, Neth placed MIL in Amsterdam
Ground Strikes: Amsterdam (miss), 1434 Belgian FTR, 1333 French ARM, 1232 MIL Dakar (miss).
Attacks: Brussels (*/2S) w/Paradrop, Leige (*/2S), Amsterdam (-/1)
Flipped HQ-A v.Bock to reorg three XXX at Amsterdam
Impulse 2
Fr- Land; CW - Comb
French HQ-I Preletat to Paris then flipped to reorg ground struck ARM and MIL.
CW TRS to North Sea 2 box with 8th MECH aboard.
Later drops it at Antwerp F/U (joins Belg II INF) and TRS flips
Another TRS p/u II INF and to North Sea 1 box.
CW IV and XIV INF to 1434 where Belgian FTR is
I now have a F/U double stacked line except Fr ARM at 1333
CW VII INF out of HQ-I Gort supply range but Ok through Antwerp port back home
Impulse 3
Ge - Land
Attacks: Amsterdam (*/2S) blew away Neth FTR, Antwerp (-/1S) CW 8th MECH to Prod Circle
HQ-A Runstedt reorg 4 XXX; HQ-I v. Leeb reorg 2 LND
Impulse 4
Fr- Land; CW - Comb
CW dropped II INF in Calais, XIV INF and HQ-I Gort to Lille. Cannot bring IV INF back into France due to Foreign Troop Commitment rule. Shields Lille and 1333 where it is at.
Fleet drops to North Sea 1 box
Impulse 5 (now showing flips not disorg)
Ge - Land
Attack: 1434 (*/2B)
HQ-A Guderian reorgs LNDs
French border, now down to business...
Impulse 6 (No screen shot, oops)
FR, CW - Land
Gave Fr ARM(1333) and VII(1231) each a second unit in hex and put a blocker in 1332 and 1433.
Rebased FTRs to put north end of line in interception range
Impulse 7
Ge - Land
Goes for 1333 (Fr ARM and X INF) anyway
Air battle Fr FTR MB-152, MS-406; MB-174 LND vs. Ger FTR Bf-109 E1 + E4, Ju88 LND, Ju87 LND
Rnd 1 - Fr LND shot down, Rnd 2 - Fr MS-406 FTR shot down, Ju 88 cleared. Fr - Aborts
Ge rolls (*/2B)
Impulse 8
FR, CW - Land
Reinforce north end of line
Impulse 9
Ge - Land
Only enough unflipped units for one attack; can go for 1132(woods) from 3 hexes or 1232(clear) from 2 hexes. Decided 1132 from 3 hexes then 1232 from (what will be) 3 hexes next impulse if there is one.
Success (half flip -/B), but did not do the breakthrough will attack 1232 and try for a B there and be on Paris's doorstep.
Ger rolls end of Action Stage with a 1. Oh well. (Actually I said "Oh !*%@@")
Production
Ge - 14 (2xINF, 2xGAR, CAV, Save 1BP)
Fr - 6 (INF, Save 3BP)
CW - 6 (INF, save 3BP)
Victory Points.
Incomplete Conquest Belg and Neth - England new home
Axis - 7 (2 - Amsterdam, Brussels, Fr ARM; 1 - Antwerp)
Allied - 0
I assume one does not count shattered units.
Ge moved first and last so Initiative drops from +2 Axis to +1 Axis.
There is the turn, Thanks to all who made it this far. Stay tuned for the July/August turn.
Bruce Jurin
Thanks Dan!
Tremendous detail! I haven't looked trough it yet, but I did want to mention that you weren't wrong about Metz - regardless of the forts, you can't call a blitz against a hex with a city.
Bruce Jurin
I looked a the game in a little more detail. I think the Allied player made some mistakes. I guess to some degree I don't agree with Harry's set-up!
I would start with Pretelet in a position to reog if needed but in the line in case it is needed there, in a safer hex like W 1132. I would clearly start the 7-6 ARM in a forest like 1230, from there it can easily get to anywhere it needs in the line and it makes it harder to be ground-struck.
On the first Allied impulse, (impulse 2), I would probably have fought for the key hex to defending France, W 1233. Giving up that hex really allows the army to be flanked. If you hold that hex you can't be attacked by more than 2 hexes.
So even with the ARM and the MIL flipped, consider moving the MOT and the 5-3 Inf there. Here you can see why it would be good to have Pretelet in the line, but you can still cover the key hexes with 2 units. Then consider having the CW cover W 1335. You now have a solid line.
Anyway, this is a great after-actin report! Looking forward to the rest.
Thanks for looking in. Yes Metz IS a city, so I accidentally done it right.
As an experienced gamer, I should know better to watch for keys like hex W1233. You know, it looked like an eyesore when I was gaming it but never twigged as to why. Thx muchly.
Have the rest done, just need time to enter it.
