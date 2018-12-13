AG97 wrote:

The rules are indeed hard to grasp (and in my opinion they show that there wasn't a lot of play testing), but there is a hidden gem in there.



You can also see that i've asked tons of questions about the raw game in Consimworld, and almost all of them have been answered. The truth is, many of the gameplay doubts are in the rulebook, in the form of a simple phrase, or even in the words used for certain sentences.



I plan on rereading all the questions and upload a more user friendly and complete rules.