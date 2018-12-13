|
I've owned this game for quite a while, and i have discovered that it is indeed an uncomplicated system that allows players to experience a complete global WW2 experience, but has recieved little attention, so, i've decided to write a short session to, hopefully, help a little bit.
This is a play of the Midway short scenario: It lasts only one season, and the winner is determined by points: 1 VP for each hit on Carriers, and 1 VP for the Japanese if they manage to take Midway.
It's summer, 1942. The Japanese have 4 Aircraft Carriers and some battleships (2 CV & 2 BB units) in Tokyo ready for the invasion. There are additional surface vessels in Truk (2 BB units), along with about 3 marine divisions.
The US is in bad shape. They have 3 Carriers in Pearl(2 CV counters, one flipped), some aircraft in Midway, and more planes in Hawaii, along with some infantry divisions that Washington won't let leave the archipelago. To make things worse, there are reports of Japanese submarines north of Midway. The brass decided to counter this by sending US submarines to patrol around the Island-base.
Japan impulse 1: The operation is given green light. The marines in Truk, along with tons of supplies they'll need for the landings, leave to the Marshall Islands, from where they will set sail when the route is clear.
The Japanese fleet in Tokyo leaves port to Midway, but stops north of occupied Wake island to wait for the Midway Support Force out of range of the US aircraft and submarines in Midway. These reinforcements arrive from Truk with no problem.
The submarine unit north of Midway moves south-east, determined to intercept any fleet the US may send from Hawaii.
With all pieces in place, the Japanese wait for the attack order to be given.
US impulse 1: After recieving reports of suspicious Japanese movement, the US Navy decides to dispatch the 3 Carriers, in two separate Task Forces, to Midway. The Japanese subs between that island and Hawaii force the carriers to make a detour, but the are not gravely delayed and arrive in time. Planes based in Hawaii are transferred to Johnston island to take care of that issue.
Japan impulse 2: Midway is protected by air units, a sub unit, and two carrier Task Forces whose positions are unknown (they are undetected). Yamamoto regrets the stop they made earlier. The Support Force is sent first as a diversion: When the Americans attack it, they will reveal their position.
The Americans, with all the units they have in place, immediately detect the Japanese Task Force (on a roll of 4, +2 d.r.m), but they don't fall in the Japanese trap, and now know the position of one third of the invasion fleet.
The Japanese admirals can only hope that the US forces won't detect the exact position of the main fleet now, and advance, but their hope is shattered as they are spotted by US scout planes (on a roll of 5, + 2 d.r.m).
Right before hell is unleashed upon the 1st Carrier Striking Force
The Japanese are in a though situation. The enemy knows the location of their entire fleet, and they don't know where the enemy carriers are. But the first attack won't come from those carriers, but from the submarine unit the American high command decided to put in those waters.
The American Sub unit intercepts the Japanese main fleet. The Japanese have tactical advantage, as the Carrier Air Groups make the submarines more vulnerable. The US rolls a 6 (-1 d.r.m), and the Japanese a 4 (+ 5 d.r.m): The Soryu is sinking! can be heard inside the surviving submarines.
Now, the detected main fleet is intercepted by the land-based aircraft from Midway. They roll a 6! (+ 2 d.r.m), and the Japanese a 2 (+ 3 d.r.m). The attack has disastrous effects: The Kaga is lost, and half of Akagi´s and Hiryu's planes are destroyed or too damaged to fly. And there is still no trace of the American carriers.
That was precisely the moment when carrier-based aircraft appeared in the horizon. The Japanese don´t know the exact location of the US carrier that launched the aircraft, so they can't send their own bombers.
The US CAG rolls a 5 (+ 3 d.r.m), flipping the CV unit. The surprise contact prevented the Japanese to even get on their planes again in time. The American pilots return with minimum casualties to their CV, reporting the sinking of the Akagi, but now the Japanese know the location of one of the Amercian carriers, the Yorktown, as the attack revealed its position.
The 1st Carrier Striking Force won't be able to attack this impulse after being intercepted 3 times, and now that the Americans know the position of the Midway Support Force, their carriers can and will avoid combat with them (Carrier supremacy). The Japanese marines in Kwajalein decide to postpone the invasion for the next impulse, as 2 of the US carriers are still undtected, and pose a great danger to their transport boats.
US impulse 2: The enemy already know the position of the Yorktown, so the next attack will come from the Enterprise and the Hornet. Again, the target is the Main Fleet, and again, the Japanese are taken by surprise. The US rolls another 6! The Hiryu is sunk before any considerable amount of planes could do anything, along with a fourth of the remainig vessels. The US pilots return practically unharmed again.
Away from Midway, the planes from Johnston island conduct Anti Submarine Warfare, inflicting heavy loses on the Japanese sub force north of there (1 hit on a 6).
The aftermath of the battle
With all Japanese carriers sunk, the remaining battleships and cruisers are useless, as the US forces know their location and won't place their carriers within firing distance from them. The submarine and air force in and around Midway only make continuing the battle a less convinient option. The locations of the US carriers is finally known, but that information is now useless. Yamamoto calls off the attack, and the US wins a strategic victory.
It was imposible for the Japanese player to win: The US had 4 VP, and capturing Midway was imposible for him.
As can be seen, this little scenario, that played in less than 20 minutes takes many things in account. Obviously, things as ship names are not featured in the game and were added for flavor, but aside from that, everything is there, specially, in this scenario, the important role of information on the location of enemy vessels, and the advantage of carriers over battleships.
So, i hope this might help in picturing what this game is capable of, when fully played, as a global WW2 experience.
Wow! Thanks so much for doing this. I have the game, and, though I find the rulebook difficult, I am convinced there is an excellent game in there. You have helped a lot.
I’ve also been watching Arthur Dieterly’s effort over on Consimworld, but he has added tons of rules and made the game more complex.
http://talk.consimworld.com/WebX/.1ddc47b6/867
I find that interesting, but I really want to play the game RAW first.
The rules are indeed hard to grasp (and in my opinion they show that there wasn't a lot of play testing), but there is a hidden gem in there.
You can also see that i've asked tons of questions about the raw game in Consimworld, and almost all of them have been answered. The truth is, many of the gameplay doubts are in the rulebook, in the form of a simple phrase, or even in the words used for certain sentences.
I plan on rereading all the questions and upload a more user friendly and complete rules.
Edit: If you have any doubts regarding the session (d.r.m, Carrier rules, etc.), just ask.
AG97 wrote:
The rules are indeed hard to grasp (and in my opinion they show that there wasn't a lot of play testing), but there is a hidden gem in there.
You can also see that i've asked tons of questions about the raw game in Consimworld, and almost all of them have been answered. The truth is, many of the gameplay doubts are in the rulebook, in the form of a simple phrase, or even in the words used for certain sentences.
I plan on rereading all the questions and upload a more user friendly and complete rules.
Yup. I have downloaded the “big dump,” and am going through it all. Oddly, as you say, most of the questions are actually answerable from the rules as written. They are poorly organized, but the information is in there.
I got this in pap from pangenre before it went boxed etc and indeed I think it is a gem. I have it in the wings waiting to bring it back to the table. Now if I can just find where I stored the Pacific map...🤭
|