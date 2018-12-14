GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
July/August
Continued from May/June turn...
As before: Yellow - Ground Strike; Red - Ground Combat; Orange - both
Initiative: Axis - 8(+1), Allied - 10 re-rolled Axis - 7(+0) Allied - 3
Notice that I left the Potez63.1 too far back to intercept in any of the important upcoming air battles.
Impulse 1
Ge - Land
Ground strikes: 1232 gets both, 1131 gets neither
Attacks: 1232 4:1+3 (*/2B), 1131 5:1+1 (*/2B).
Breakout! Allies in trouble.
Impulse 2
CW - Comb, Fr - Land
CW - Decided to abandon Lille as Ge can attack it on 4 sides.
Threw up a line before Paris. Fr having only 2 rail moves sucked, I needed 3.
Impulse 3
Ge - Land
Attacks: 1332 4:1+1 (*/2B), 1230 3:1+1 (*/2B).
HQ-A Rundstedt reorgs 2 Stutkas
Impulse 4
Fr, CW - Land
CW getting ready to bail
Impulse 5
Ge - Land
Air Battle: Paris Fr - Potez63.1 vs Bf-109, 2xStutka: Rnd1 Fr FTR shot down, Ge LND cleared
Ground Strikes: Paris got both; and Metz got one
Attacks: Paris 3:1+1 Assault (-/1), Metz 3:1+2 Assault (1/2)
Guderian reorgs Paris attackers, v.Leeb the Ju88 LND
Impulse 6 (NO Pic)
Fr - Land, CW - Comb
BEF heads for the hills, Paris reinforced
Impulse 7
Ge - Land
Ground Strike: Paris, hit the reinforcement
Attack: 3:1 +1 (1/2)
Called it...Ge - 20, Allied - 1 oops
Final Thoughts
I have tried the Barbarossa introductory scenario a couple of times in the past and it was Ok. After one run through Victory in the West I felt like I am learning the game. This is definitely the preferred intro. Kudos to the German Design Group!
I did not get fancy and was too passive as Allied, but there was no doubt that the Germans had excellent dice rolls most of the time. Also, I was much more focused on the rules than strategy.
I sacrificed the French army for time, but really, losing 3 HQ (9VP) for a chance at another turn (3VP) was a poor trade. It was also pointed out to me that giving up hex W1233 without a fight was a big mistake.
If I get time, I might do this for Guadalcanal but maybe by turn with impulse detail only where needed...
I think I am really going to like this game.
Dan
Congratulations on your succesful scenario!
And welcome to a game that is great indeed, although very cruel more often than not
