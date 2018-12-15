mjfilla wrote:

Proff3RTR wrote:

Units if they reach a total of 5 DG are removed and placed on the Divisional record track as routed, these may return at a later date next to a Hq and be used again

This is not correct. Once a hex has accumulated 4DG, any DG incurred above 4 results in the elimination, not routing, of a unit (thus, a hex with 3DG which receives a 3DG result would raise the DG level of the hex to DG4, and then eliminate two units for the remaining DG results). Routing only happens if the CRT result includes an "R" (and even then, DG levels over 4 still eliminate units - the survivors then make the rout check).