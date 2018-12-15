|
Perry Pender
United Kingdom
Helston
Cornwall
-
Right, first off I want to say I do not play Pacific theatre ww2 games, except a few ASL scenario & the G&T CG. Also I have never until now bought or seen in the flesh a game by Compass Games, so this review is completely un-biased in every way.
Overview:
Saipan the bloody rock is Compass games recreation the of June to July 1944 invasion and securing of the Island of Saipan in the Marianas Island group in the Central Pacific area. The full Campaign game (CG#5 The Battle for Saipan) runs from 0700hrs June 15th 1944 until Night II, July 19th 1944, this gives you over a month of full on carnage.
Map: 2 x 22' by 34' sheets thick semi gloss paper.
Quit simply put the map is gorgeous, simple as that. The way compass games has made the island look tropical with the various sea hues around the island, and the look of the vegetation, from brush to cultivated through to marsh is very easy on the eye, and just looks right.I particularly like how the various zones for the amphibious landings is set up on the map and how they aid in game play (more on that later). Elevations are easy to pick out, However, the elevations are also my only gripe/point about the map I sort of dislike, I would of liked to of seen slopes, picked out in a stronger way such as Steep slopes have been, maybe normal slopes with a series of etch marks sort of like ASLs slope icons maybe, but all in all this does not distract from the whole visual beauty of the map. Caves that are in place are easy to spot and as you move up a unit/s to tackle one you begin to wonder how much this one is going to cost you, especially as most of the caves are mutually supporting!.The various terrain types are designated not only by a visual graphic but also by a series of coloured center dots and outlines so there is no ambiguity as to what a certain hex is. All in all Compass Games have done a superb job on the Saipan map.
Counters: 5/8' double sided.
At six counter sheets and over 1,056 counters Saipan is no light weight in the counter world, there are a lot, However, it must be pointed out that a little over 2 and a bit counter sheets are unit counters and the remainder are system/game markers. Visually they are very nice looking, the right amount of information on them, the font is easy to read and the graphics add to the flavour of the game. I found once I had punched and clipped mine (2mm corner rounder) they looked even better. A typical marine division (in the game the US has 3 Divisions, 2 USMC and 1 US Army) has 29 Marine Rifle Companies, 3 Marine Engineer companies,29 support platoons (flamethrowers, Bazooka, Light AT guns, HMGs & Mortar) and 4 Artillery Battalions (the arty is in battalion units for the main for the US side), also a varied number of Truck platoons and Tank platoons to attach to the Rifle companies (more on support wep attachments later). Loads of system/game markers, these add so much to the ease of game play, and again are very well executed. Compass games have really made the counters shine. The only thing I would say is that if the did the counters the same as L'n'L I.E slightly thicker and pre-rounded that would make them to my mind all but perfect.
Player Aids: A4 size card stock, Divisional tracks TEC.
Again, Compass Games have in my humble opinion raised the bar, the player aids are simply awesome, and help so much in organising your various divisions and their losses and attachments as the battle rages on.I found that I was pondering over the Divisional play aids more and more as the battle progressed, just because I liked the finished results so much.
Rule book & Scenario Book: RB 47 Pages long, SB 38 Pages long.
Both the Rule Book & the Scenario Book are no gloss/shiny and have a matt finish, both again are printed on good quality paper and are both in colour. The layout is sublime, well executed and intuitive, I personally found reading the rules a relaxing affair as opposed to some rules systems. Nice big font, well spaced out and placed rules explanations and all the detail easy to locate. The Sequence of play is again very well designed over 1 & 1/2 pages of the RB and is easy to understand and implement.
The scenario Book is visually stunning IMHO, nice scenario introductions, easy to follow and understand scenario special rules and visually pleasing scenario Orders of Battle.
Game Play:
Saipan is a chit pull game, with every Division & sub unit (Formations in the game) having a chit that you must purchase with Dispatch points (you earn through a D10 roll off against your Divisional Dispatch rating).
So say you have 6 Dispatch points at the 0500hrs turn at the start of a new day and you wish to add 2nd Marine Division chit (2 Dispatch points) and & 2 & 6 Marines (1 DP each) to the chit cup that would cost you 4 DP in total, this also helps to make you think ahead on how you are going to proceed as the day progresses with your attacks and such like. As you commit Divisional Chits the Division gains fatigue, resting a Division by not putting its Chit in the cup helps lower Fatigue.
I have so far played Scenario# 3 'Dog Day' which teaches you a lot of the rules, and you also understand by the end of the day that taking the island is going to be a hard slog.
You start with a series of air Raids (the US is the only side with air power in the game) and a massive pre landing bombardment, the result of these 2 waves will depending on the CRT results (the CRT has 3 lines broken into 6 segments 3 x non hard= small arms/High Explosive & Indirect Fire and 3 Hard Target lines = Small Arms/ High Explosive & Armour Piercing) generally be a form of Disruption or DG in game terms, Suppressed or S in game terms or a route or R in game terms or a possible elimination or E in game terms, or you may get a combination.
As units collect DG results they lose fire power & movement numbers also the higher the DG you also lose Troop Quality, so for instance a result of 3DG means your company now is at Disorganised level 3, also it has lost 2 to its firepower and has lost half its movement ability, also it has lost 1 to its troop quality number.Once a hex has accumulated 4DG, any DG incurred above 4 results in the elimination, not routing, of a unit (thus, a hex with 3DG which receives a 3DG result would raise the DG level of the hex to DG4, and then eliminate two units for the remaining DG results). Routing only happens if the CRT result includes an "R" (and even then, DG levels over 4 still eliminate units - the survivors then make the rout check) so it pays to either pull back units with a high DG chit number or spend an action reducing that DG level.
Units are either deployed (in a combat posture with no movement ability) or in column, so they can move (but are then more exposed and can get hurt really badly if you are not careful). You change this stance at the start of a Formations activation, along with moving leaders to where you need them and allocating Support Weapons from the Divisional information track, you have two boxes on your track, Reallocating Support Weapons Box & Available Support Weapons box, Basically if a support weapon is in the Available box you simply move that piece to where you need it as long as there is an unbroken route to the unit that needs the support Wep and Regimental/Divisional Hq, the SW then stays with that unit until you recall it to the Divisional information track, it then sits in the Reallocating box for a turn and is then moved to the available box, this simulates SW moving from Hq holding areas up to the front line units when requested and moving back to the Hq holding area when the job is done, simple, yet elegant.
You also get Leaders & Heroes units, Leaders are in the fight until you win or they die and they are then flipped to their replacement side, they effect combat and Troop quality to various degrees, and can help you out no end. Heroes appear as an reinforcement and their use is different for each one, Japanese Heroes appear as a random event and do pretty much the same.
One aspect that I have not yet faced is a 'Banzai' charge, the mechanics make it look pretty scary, I am nearing the 1st Night turn of Dog Day and I am preparing myself for one as the Japanese South east of Charon Kanoa Airstrip are massing and it is not looking good. Overall Compass games have written a set of rules that are easy to understand, easy on the eye, and very well presented, they should be applauded.
Summary:
Although I have only played almost all of Scenario#3 and nothing else, I like this system very much, I like how Compass Games have presented this game and the clear effort to attain good quality. I feel they have made a very well produced game, and the value for money is I feel more than worth it. I hope that Compass Games takes this system all the way, More pacific modules (Guam & Tinian are on my to buy list) Guadalcanal/ Pelelui, maybe a monster game for Okinawa etc, More ETO, Aachen, Arnhem, operation Goodwood etc and some Russian front. But that is up to Compass Games, but I would for my 2 pence worth like them to expand this series much more.
As I said, I am not by interest a PTO fan, my arena is normally the Russian Front. However, I think I have found a new Theatre to have some fun in.
all the best
Perry
Last edited Sat Dec 15, 2018 11:11 pm
Posted Sat Dec 15, 2018 1:10 am
- Posted Sat Dec 15, 2018 1:10 am
Scott Gudmundson
United States
Winchester
CA
-
Nice review , thank you.
Anthony Breen
United Kingdom
Reading
Berkshire
-
Thank you, Perry, for your concise & helpful explanation of the Compass CSS rules. Much appreciated.
Matthew Filla
United States
Hales Corners
Wisconsin
-
Proff3RTR wrote:
Units if they reach a total of 5 DG are removed and placed on the Divisional record track as routed, these may return at a later date next to a Hq and be used again
This is not correct. Once a hex has accumulated 4DG, any DG incurred above 4 results in the elimination, not routing, of a unit (thus, a hex with 3DG which receives a 3DG result would raise the DG level of the hex to DG4, and then eliminate two units for the remaining DG results). Routing only happens if the CRT result includes an "R" (and even then, DG levels over 4 still eliminate units - the survivors then make the rout check).
Last edited Sat Dec 15, 2018 4:43 pm
Posted Sat Dec 15, 2018 4:42 pm
- Posted Sat Dec 15, 2018 4:42 pm
-
-
Perry Pender
United Kingdom
Helston
Cornwall
-
mjfilla wrote:
Proff3RTR wrote:
Units if they reach a total of 5 DG are removed and placed on the Divisional record track as routed, these may return at a later date next to a Hq and be used again
This is not correct. Once a hex has accumulated 4DG, any DG incurred above 4 results in the elimination, not routing, of a unit (thus, a hex with 3DG which receives a 3DG result would raise the DG level of the hex to DG4, and then eliminate two units for the remaining DG results). Routing only happens if the CRT result includes an "R" (and even then, DG levels over 4 still eliminate units - the survivors then make the rout check).
Glad we cleared that one up I have added the above to my review so as any ambiguities are dispelled. And I am resetting 'Dog Day' to replay as we speak/type.
Last edited Sat Dec 15, 2018 10:14 pm
Posted Sat Dec 15, 2018 10:01 pm
- Posted Sat Dec 15, 2018 10:01 pm
-
