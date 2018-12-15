|
Letter from 8th Army Airforce airbase, dated 21st October 1943:
Dearest,
Regrettably, I cannot tell you the exact details of where I’ve been and what I’ve been doing, but if you’ve been reading the paper you may have an idea of what’s going on over here. I’ve been spending a lot of time milling around the airbase socializing, reading in my little bunk all bundled up in a blanket, and seeing some picture shows in town. I bought you a great big tablecloth decorated with hand-sewn roses and vines, I hope you don’t mind. I’ll try to have it mailed as soon as possible, and with a little luck you’ll get it before christmas. I also received a new replacement airplane that I’ve affectionately named after one of my most favorite of your features. What else, what else? I received a new replacement crewman named Arthur Dziedziak. He’s a Polish fellow from Chicago, and quite young at twenty-two. Good luck trying to pronounce that last name! Oh, and I finally got my Goldfish Club membership! What could that be, you ask? I’ll tell you all about it when I’m home. I know the wait is hard and tiresome, but it will make my return so much more special when I finally get to embrace you in my arms again and show you what you’ve been missing.
Write you soon,
-Bernie
390th BG, 570th BS, 8th Airforce
AAR of "Ginger Sweetheart", SN: 42-30478
Mission #12 (This Bomber: 1)
Mission Date: 23rd October, 1943
Target: U-Boat Pens at Lorient, France
Payload: 2x 2000lb General Purpose M66 Bombs
Bomb Drop Percentage: 0%
My crew and I attended a damp early morning briefing and breakfast at 0620 for an attack on the Lorient Sub Pens, where apparently the 2nd and 10th U-Boat flotillas are stationed. Light rains during the night made the engines on our new ship slow to start up, but eventually they did and my flight took off and assembled at 0912 over Framlingham to join the rest of the group. Our P-47 escort rendezvoused with us over the channel at 22,000 feet and from there we were off to the target.
Very little was seen outbound. Our P-47 escorts kept some distance from our formation, and they seldom crossed over the top of our group. Uncontested skies and clear weather allowed us to fly quite steadily in formation, though the cold was horribly bitter. As we got closer to the IP our escort turned back for home to refuel and we were left alone for a little while. As sub pens are typically heavily defended, I ordered my crew to don their flak vests and helmets.
”Flight lead to all crews, new heading is TWO-NINE-EIGHT. Get ready for the bomb run.”
I handed over the controls to 1st Lt. Hernandez when heavy and accurate flak opened up on the formation, starting below us and then climbing into the middle of the box and following us all the way to the target. Ginger Sweetheart shuddered through the vicious defense, and it wasn’t long before the Germans scored a hit on us. The shell exploded some 20 feet above the astrodome, sending debris through the nose which tore through the bomb controls, and a large hunk of shrapnel through the starboard tailplane, scarring the ship with a large six inch hole.
1st Lt. Hernandez expressed concern over the accuracy of our bomb run. A thick smoke screen was laid over the target, and the flak made it doubly difficult to spot the pens. He dropped on the lead ship’s signal regardless, and we began to turn for home when another shell exploded underneath the ball turret as the bomb doors began to close. The whole structure of Ginger Sweetheart raised slightly, and after I asked for a damage report I received the awful news that S/Sgt. Walker had been killed when a piece of shrapnel passed through his head. The radio room had also been damaged by the burst, but it only amounted to superficial damage and an uncomfortable amount of wind that would circulate through it for the rest of the mission. I requested that Walker’s body be moved to the radio room, but no one wanted to be the one to handle the corpse and be exposed to the gore, so I let it go and allowed for him to remain in the ball turret. The heavy flak followed us for some minutes away from the target and damaged most of our ships in the group.
The flak ceased abruptly, though, when a force of some 40 FW-190s and ME-109s descended on the formation. A 190 at 6 o’clock high singled us out and began lining up a shot when the tail and top turret guns opened fire at the same time. Both F/O Cook and Sgt. Dziedziak claim to have lit up the bandit which quickly lost its port wing after shedding debris and corkscrewed towards the ground with no chute spotted.
Shortly after our encounter with the German interceptors, a new formation of P-47s joined us and chased the bandits away. Some nasty weather began to form when we cleared France and were over the channel. By the time we were nearing the English coast, 10/10 storm clouds shrouded the island which put us behind schedule by some 30 minutes while the lead group struggled to find a landmark to put us on the map. We did eventually get our bearings and found ourselves circling Framlingham battling the ever unpredictable storm winds. Once it was my turn to land, I kept my eyes glued to the windsock and brought Ginger Sweetheart down onto the especially slick runway with 2nd Lt. Brooks’ help in keeping course against the wind, and we taxied to our hardstand safely and got the ship under a hastily erected tent out of the rain.
S/Sgt. Walker was taken away by a hospital Studebaker, but I couldn't bear to see the body. I'd like to be present at the funeral, if possible.
-Bernard Allen
Captain
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Crew List
Captain Bernard 'Bernie' Allen, Pilot
2nd Lieutenant Lawrence Brooks Jr., Copilot
1st Lieutenant Charles Hernandez, Bombardier
1st Lieutenant Clyde Smith, Navigator
Flight Officer Robert Cook, Engineer (½ E/A Destroyed)
Staff Sergeant Francis Cooper, Radio Operator
Staff Sergeant Clifford Walker, Ball Turret (Purple Heart) (KIA)
Staff Sergeant James 'Jimmy John' Johnson, Port Waist
Staff Sergeant Floyd Mitchell, Starboard Waist
Sergeant Arthur Dziedziak, Tail Gunner (½ E/A Destroyed)
Another gem of an AAR, Add Man!
-
