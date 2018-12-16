GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
Both sides played a cautious game. At the fords between Nabar and Parmenion the units basically just stared each other down after an initial Persian attempt to cross was repulsed.
At the other end of the map, Alexander likewise attempted to cross the river into the Persian lines, but was turned back.
By turn four Alexander was occupied trying to deal with the surge of Persians across the east end of the river and the archers descending from the hills:
From then on the focus was the center of the river and, still, the fighting around Alexander. Macedon lost some middle units on the river, and shifted others east, but the line held.
In the end the Persians, despite losing several weaker units in melees in which the Macedonians only lost a step, won by half a point.
(Note: look closely to see some Vae Victis and Revolution Games charge and disruption counters -- the miracle of interchangeable parts)
