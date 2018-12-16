GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
Resurgence has the seventh and fifth largest battles (Lützen and Bautzen) published so far in the library series, so I thought I would start with Luckau, the third smallest published battle (after Champaubert and Vauchamps). And why not begin with the Approach to Battle – which led to the surprise of finding this was a completely different map and battle.
Hoyerswerda was essentially a raid by the Prussians on the French, a raid which historically did not go well. Falling back a week later the Prussians met the advancing French at Luckau. So we have two small maps and one Corps on each side. In Hoyerswerda the French get VP for each turn they hold Bergen, Neuwiese and Hoyerswerda.
Hoyerswerda setup
Flat, wooded and damp would be a good description of the map, with the eponymous town roughly central. Oudinot’s XII Corps is split between Bergen and Neuwiese, with 14 Division at Hoyerswerda itself. Bülow’s IV Corps enters in two groups from the north and north-west. Oudinot started by ‘waking up’ (he has a mandatory Late Start) and ordering 14 Division to march to Naedt, south-west of Neuwiese. Bülow’s and Borstell’s Division entered from the north, advanced on Bergen and were then pounced on by the French 13 Division. Driven back against the carp ponds the Prussians were routed and Bülow himself disappeared in the confusion, presumed dead.
To the south Thurmann’s Division pushed the Young Guard out of Nardt, but were then driven back by the 14th Division and retired rapidly. With 12 SP of Prussians eliminated for no French losses it was an undoubted French triumph.
Hoyerswerda – 3pm Prussian disaster.
A week sufficed to bring the Prussians back up to full strength. Not having had time to make a Boyern [4] replacement leader counter for Bülow I used Scharnhorst as the Prussian leader at Luckow.
Here the terrain is more open. Luckau sits in the middle of the map, a walled town so treated as a chateau. Marshes guard the south, to the north the Perste stream joins other streams. Behind the town lies a hill with a windmill and the suburbs of Sandoer Vorst and Sando. The Prussians set up on map; mostly around the town but advance posts at Cahnsdorf and Freesdorf. The French all enter from the south-east. The VP locations are Luckau and the windmill to the west of the town.
Luckau setup
The French quickly overran Rembow’s brigade at Cahnsdorf, the Prussian cavalry in the south pulled back across the streams. The appearance of Sebastaini’s II Cavalry Corps was bad news for the Prussians, followed by worse as Victor’s I Corps was also sighted. Having formed up and set the town on fire, at 3pm XII Corps launched itself across the Perste stream, driving the Prussians back routing Thurmann’s infantry and taking the town. The arrival of Borstell’s division and a late counter-attack did not change the result, although the Young Guard did see some hard fighting at Wierigsdorf when facing Thümens Brigade before driving them back; Sebastiani’s cavalry and 13 Division’s infantry drove Borstell’s men back to the north. 22 Prussian SP lost as opposed to 12 French and all VP locations captured – a clear strategic French victory.
The advantage of a small game is it is easy to set it up again, so I did, this time with Bülow as CinC. The battle opened as before - Caahnsdorf overrun and Oppen’s cavalry pulling back over the stream. This time there were no reinforcements for the French. By 2pm XII Corps was ready and attacked.
Luckau French attack
Luckau fell, but the 13th Division’s attempt to cross the stream further north was foiled. A second attempt saw Thümens Brigade and the French artillery fight to the death; Mailott’s brigade crossed the stream, but was routed when attacked both frontally and with the Cossacks harassing their rear.
Around 4pm a thunder storm broke over the battlefield. The Prussians pushed the French hard, Pourailly’s brigade also being routed when taken in the rear by the Cossacks.
Luckau Prussian pressure
In the south Oppen’s cavalry burst into the French rear - the Bavarian and Wurttemberg cavalry watching them were too concerned with keeping their horses under control in the storm [failed their initiative rolls]. An attack on the Corps artillery and Oudnot was repulsed; the Prussian cavalry then crossed at Cahnsdorf to threated the French northern flank. Oudinot pushed more troops to the north – 13th Division survived a concentric attack buy the Prussians. As the storm continued Prussian attacks all along the line were thrown back. As the weather cleared Oudinot concentrated his men round Luckau; but the Prussian pressure told and as night fell Homberg’s men finally retook the town.
This time 15 French SP were lost and no Prussians (all losses rallied by nightfall). With all VP locations in Prussian hands it was a Strategic Coalition Victory. Berlin was safe for now.
These two small battles are interesting as they remind us of one of Napoleon’s strategic objectives – take Berlin. Had that happened the Autumn 1813 campaign – if indeed it happened – may have been very different. Small battles like this have the disadvantage that one good or bad die roll can determine the result. But this is also an advantage – replays are unlikely to follow the same course. And with the monster of Bautzen in the package a mini campaign with two battles that can be played easily in an evening and will give repeat fun is excellent value. So on to a mini minster – Lützen.
