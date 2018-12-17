|
|
|
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
-
I have been playing Cataclysm constantly since I bought it a couple of weeks ago and thought it was about time I posted a session report. I do this for all games that I love and get addicted to. This one will be fun to do. I'll be playing the UK/France defenders in a game of scenario C.2 Days Of Decision. My opponent will be a set of charts that I came up with while I was learning the game.
If anyone is curious, you can find a copy of my "bot" in the thread linked to below.
Solitaire Play With The Cataclysm Bot
The scenario starts with Europe in an uneasy peace. UK/France are starved by flags because of the Status Quo condition. I take a chance and gamble with the UK trying to take a flag nevertheless and I get away with it and don't get penalized.
On the first play of the game Italy and Germany form the Pact Of Steel. And on the second play of the game the UK and France form their alliance. Things are off to a very quick start.
The Balkan pact is formed and France loses its influence in Romania – and 1 VP.
The UK moves the first modern armored division to Egypt ready to punish the Italians in Libya should the war start soon.
The Spanish civil war continues on with all support lent by Italy/Germany and Russia being consumed without return.
The Little Entente occurs in eastern Europe and France now loses their influence in Czechoslovakia and yet another VP. The score is now tied 3-3. Meanwhile German and French forces build up on their shared border. The next VP lost by me or gained by the bot will end Status Quo, which will benefit my side greatly.
The turn marker flips to Sudden Death indicating that the turn might end soon.
The German bot successfully begins mobilization for war hoping to time it so that the turn will end before my Powers can do the same. Status Quo is cancelled and we will begin seeing the benefits of that soon. The German bot places an Offensive in reserve as a threat to me. Any attempt to interrupt
the turn to get a jump start mobilizing on my end will likely be met with the fall of one or two neutral countries in Northern Europe.
On the next play, Germany succeeds with a Diplomatic effort in Austria and the Axis score is above the Allied score for the first time. It's 4:3. Germany and Italy need to double UK/France's score at the end of the game to win. They are off to a good start.
When a power has time to start performing diplomacy for VPs once it's already prepared for war, that is usually a sign for the opponents to get moving quickly before it's too late.
The bot sends Italy's lone air unit down to Libya. I may have tanks there, but now they shift the balance back to the center by taking air superiority in the opening phase of impending conflict.
France's stability is at Wavering and they are trying desperately to get back to Stable before the fighting starts and are failing. This is consuming valuable time and resources when they really should be mobilizing.
The German bot's military makes its first moves and invades Denmark. The defenders give the Germans a bloody nose and cause significant losses, but Denmark still falls. The original German plan was to invade Denmark and then Benelux in quick succession, but the German bot pauses after the fighting in Denmark. Hopefully this setback gives me some precious time. The score is now 5:3 for the bot.
France's government finally stabilizes and they and their citizens can move on to more important things.
Bad news follows. Italy now has also mobilized for war and the 2 bot powers can attack me at any time without fracturing their alliance. Italy being slow to keep pace with Germany offers the best opportunity for the Allies to catch up in this scenario, but that won't be happening here. War is very likely imminent and neither France or UK are ready.
If I interrupt here to play a French or UK flag, the bot has a great sneak attack on Egypt ready to start the war off with, which could be devastating as it leads to 4 quick VPs if Italy can roll through Jordan, Iraq and Syria. So I have to wait for what I need to come out of the cup and stall a little bit.
On the next play a British flag comes out of the cup forcing me to make quick decisions and the UK successfully mobilizes for war! Now only France is lagging behind everyone else.
As a result of that, Germany is provoked and saves a flag to reserve which they use immediately to try some Diplomacy in Hungary. It succeeds and the Axis get another easy VP. It is now 6:3 for the bot. So the Italian sneak attack wasn't really on the table after all. I had forgotten that Germany would get a flag.
Note: I originally felt at this moment that the bot might be a little "broken" and almost stopped the game. I thought the obvious best move to make here was for Italy to attack Egypt – they would probably win – and then hope for Germany's last Offensive of the turn to come out of the cup before France could mobilize. But I kept playing anyways just to see what would happen.
Good news! France rolls a 6 and mobilizes on their very first attempt. At least now we won't be go into next turn at a total disadvantage.
The German bot continues playing its flags that it has been receiving as provocation bonuses for diplomacy on the countries on its eastern border. Austria, Hungary and now Yugoslavia have all fallen under German control without provoking anyone! Another VP and the bot now leads 7:3. The bot has masterfully taken advantage of the vacuum created by the Balkan Pact and Little Entente Crisis events removing France's influence from the area.
Note: Originally I thought that Germany should be performing attacks with those flags, but it's hard to argue with these results.
Italian bot sends a 2nd Army to Lombardy ready to stream across the border into a very lightly defended Provence.
I get a chance to redeploy forces with the UK and I send an air unit down to Egypt and now the Italians have been more or less neutralized there. They were quite scary for a long while.
I also make UK send support to the Spanish civil war using the same Offensive counter that let me redeploy. Democracies can't attack neutral countries at will the same way with those the way the fascists can.
..and that play gives Italy the opportunity to interrupt and start WWII with a saved offensive. The bot performs its logic and finds the most promising avenue of attack. Sneak attack to French North Africa!
They conquer North Africa easily and regroup back to Libya. And now the Italians continue on by attempting to gain an advantage in the air versus my British in Egypt. The bot declares an air offensive but the results are a draw.
Note: I again felt that the bot may be horribly broken at this point. The Axis only gets the surprise attack bonus once per game. Using it for North Africa is a bit of a waste isn't it? That should have been used in France! But I kept playing, just to see how it would play out.
The score is now 8:3 for the bot.
The British and French both make desperate tries at Maneuvers but can't get them, and that opens the door for Germany to draw their last offensive of the turn from the cup. They use it to start out with a large attack into Benelux.
The Germans win easily and score a Triumph gaining a bonus flag.
Next, the German air force attacks France in Paris to try to whittle down my air units. The Germans are forced to retreat with no losses on either side.
The score is now 9:3 for the bot.
France has been waiting patiently for their Fortress to come out of the cup. I was sure I would be able to get it into play before Germany attacked, but now I'm starting to worry. France manages to perform maneuvers and rushes armies to Paris for its defense.
...and then the Fortress came out of the cup and I had to place it into Provence. Not ideal, but at least it will keep the Italians out – probably forever.
With that, an exciting first turn comes to an end. The bot is ahead 9:3 but will probably lose 2 of those points when rolling 2 dice for the effects of Russian provocation at the end of the game. 7:3 is still a bot victory.
Last edited Mon Dec 17, 2018 12:25 pm
Posted Mon Dec 17, 2018 3:56 am
- Posted Mon Dec 17, 2018 3:56 am
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
-
Turn 2 should be a long one with lots of fighting. This is a very big cup. UK, France and Italy all empty out their forcepools and receive almost all of their available offensives. The German bot cashes in a whopping 6 resources. They are able to purchase everything except for 2 Air units and also take 4 War Offensives.
The German bot stores an offensive onto the reserve and begins the invasion of France before anyone else can do anything. They strike into Lorraine with an augmented attack. The French air force is forced to retreat and then the German armies score a Triumph against the French defenders. I roll 2 stability tests for France and pass both of them to avoid disaster.
At the end of the last turn, the UK had to perform a Home Front check after the turn was ended so I took the opportunity to move a fleet into the North Sea to threaten the Germans with invasion. Because of this, the German bot decided to regroup back to Benelux to maintain contact with my UK forces.
The score is now 10:1 for the Axis bots.
The UK interrupts next and, along with its French allies, attempts to take the Italian navy out of the game with an augmented attack at the Rome ports. The Italians win the battle 6:3 and destroy a British fleet while the French retreated back to Provence. That was very nearly 2 disasters in two consecutive battles.
The Italian bot wastes no time trying to exact revenge and counters with a Base Capture operation at Malta with naval and air superiority.
The Italians win but the British fleet manages to retreat to Provence. Italians then redeploy and post a fleet in the Tyrrhenian Sea and Egypt is cut off.
The Spanish Civil War drags on and the UK's support was wasted and lost.
The first Crisis event occurs and the French now lose Poland's support. France has now lost all of their controlled countries in Eastern Europe. Another VP is lost and the score is now 10:0 for the bots.
Germans on the attack again. The bot decides that he is too weak to try for Paris at the moment and launches an augmented Air Offensive towards Paris instead. One of the two French Air is forced back to Brittany, but there were no losses.
Germany has now used 2 of its 4 Offensives and Paris is still standing. I also passed the French Home Front test which had come out in the meantime. I have succeeded at 3 straight French Stability tests with one die. All Powers are currently stable.
Germany draw another offensive right away and attempted the same Air Operation again, this time inflicting two losses. The French air force takes a loss and is forced to retreat again.
One German Offensive left in the cup. The Allies are barely maintaining air parity at the moment.
Germany deploys a new Army to the Ruhr and the first tank formations seen in Western Europe appear in Benelux! Now, the Germans will definitely have a try at Paris if the last German Offensive is drawn soon.
A French offensive appears and they attempt to liberate (undefended) Lorraine by striking out of Provence with 1 army. The Germans have air superiority however and manage to help the intrinsic defenders repulse my French.
NOTE: I read the dice results wrong here and gave the Germans a 4:3 victory rather than the French. Argh!
The Germans deploy their first subs to the Western Approaches. They won't really be able to cause any concern until they either take Norway or Paris to gain some additional U-boat bases. The first seems unlikely and the game will probably end if the Germans take Paris.
A UK offensive is drawn and I try again to cause some damage to the Italians and attack Libya from Egypt.
The Italians score a 6:1 victory in the air combat and destroy the UK Air Unit and I get ready to expect the worst. In the Land Combat however. I score a 8:4 victory and destroy the Italian army for a Triumph/Disaster!
The Italian bot passes its stability test. All of the 1 die Powers are passing their stability checks in this game!
NOTE: Looks like I may have missed the out of supply penalty for the UK in Egypt here.
The 2nd of 3 Crises passes uneventfully.
All sides now receive and deploy reinforcements while waiting for the next big attack. The French are setting up for another attempt to retake Lorraine which is still empty because the Germans are trying to keep an eye on the British across the channel. The Germans are also waiting for their chance to unleash their Panzers on Paris and hopefully end the war.
Germans deploy their second group of subs to the Norwegian Sea, but the allies still have tenuous lines of communications to North America and the Med through the Arctic Ocean.
The Germans receive their Offensive and launch an augmented attack towards Paris. They have armor superiority but air superiority is questionable, This could end the game.
Each side loses one air unit and no-one will have air superiority. The Land combat results in a 6:6 tie and the Germans have to retreat with only 1 French army left to hold Paris.
The UK sends a fleet to the Med in preparation for an attempt to remove the Italian navy and send air units to Paris to help the French.
The 3rd and last Crisis of the turn passes uneventfully. We are now in Sudden Death.
In a surprise development amidst all the fighting, the UK burns a flag to conduct a low probability Diplomacy attempt on undefended Denmark. And it succeeds! If we can shift land units over there quickly before the Germans can react, this might be big!
The score is now 8:2 for the bots.
The British manage to garrison Denmark almost immediately with a Land and Air unit. Meanwhile, the French feeling some new confidence now, send their Fortress in Provence back to the turn track to open up some space for attacking possibilities.
Right before the expected end of turn, the French launch an augmented counterattack against lightly defended Lorraine in a 2nd attempt to liberate it. The German air forces beats back the combined UK/French air units, but the French Armies win a 7:3 victory in the Land Combat. A triumph for France and a first disaster for Germany. Lorraine is liberated!
Germany fails its stability test and is now Wavering along with the UK. France and Italy are stable.
The score is now 7:3, which would be a likely win for me after Russian provocation is accounted for, but it's a very slim lead.
...and with that, the 1939-40 turn ends.
The Italians fail the Home Front check which failed to come out during the turn proper.
The bot came very close, but I think the tide has turned.
Last edited Thu Dec 20, 2018 1:53 pm
Posted Mon Dec 17, 2018 4:35 pm
- Posted Mon Dec 17, 2018 4:35 pm
-
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
-
I love turn 3 in this scenario. You have to be prepared for the game to end on any pull from the cup with no warning. It really amps up the tension if the score happens to be close like it is here. And even after the game ends there's still more tension because Germany has to make a roll (usually 2 dice) and will lose VPs according to what the roll is. It's that last roll that usually decides things.
France gets to replace 2 Air Units that it lost last turn and will also have all of its flags and Offensives to work with.
Italy has a totally empty force pool but only collects 1 resource and takes an offensive.
Note: It looks like I may have shortchanged Italy by not claiming their single war offensive. You really notice a lot of little mistakes when you replay a VASSAL log file.
UK rebuilds an air unit which was lost and takes two offensives since the only other unit available is a fleet and its too late to build those. They also get a war offensive.
Germany still has quite a lot of stuff to build, but they only collect 2 resources this turn. They use all of the resources for unit builds and have only 2 war offensives to work with this turn. I wonder if that will be enough for them.
The cup is going to be pretty small this turn. Most of the Powers cashed in the temporary resources last turn and built out most of their units. We're back to just basic resource allowances, for the most part, this turn.
France is the Power which is putting the most into the cup this turn. 10 chits versus only 6 for Germany.
The German bot starts out with an armor upgrade in the Ruhr and now has two tank groups side by side on the map – one threatening Paris and the other threatening to knock the British out of Denmark.
Note: I'm still not sure if this is the right play. I would have been tempted to start things off with an offensive, but Bridger in his videos kept mentioning how often he has gotten screwed by upgrades never coming out of the cup in time. If you don't like this move, blame Bridger.
France has an offensive stored in the reserve and they use it straight off the bat for an Air Operation in Benelux augmented.
No result as the Germans force the French air back.
The Italian bot plays an Offensive from the reserve and sends it's army on the move for the first time in a while. They attack Greece from Albania with 2 Armies and win, losing 1 of their armies.
VPs are now 8:3 for the bot.
First draw from the cup is a French Offensive and we repeat the air offensive against Benelux again with each side losing 1 air unit. Germans are down to 2 air units on the board. UK has 3 and France has lost all of its air force.
Next draw from the cup is a British offensive and they also play an Air Offensive from Denmark to the Ruhr augmented. No losses, but the German air unit gets knocked back to Berlin.
The Germans draw one of their 2 offensives and attack into Lorraine again with one of their actions.
The Germans lose their air unit, but the lone French army is forced to retreat into Provence and the Germans take Lorraine for the 2nd time.
I take the stability test for France and pass it again! France has been an absolute rock when taking Home Front and Stability tests.
VPs are now 9:2 for the bot.
With their 2nd action, the bot places an Air Unit into reserve to try to get their airforce back to an effective state.
I decide to be more aggressive and play UK's flag from the reserve. I think I have to start aiming to get 1 VP per turn for the next little while.
The German bot's move into Lorraine has left its front line very thinly stretched so I attack from Denmark into the Ruhr.
No losses for either side as everyone moves back to their start locations.
Germany now can interrupt to place their Air Unit which is sorely needed.
France places their Fortress back into Provence again.
The first of 3 crises come out. French Labor Unrest, but they have nothing in reserve and there's no effect.
German bot passes its Home Front check and redeploys an air unit forward. The bot might still get one more good crack at Paris.
The 2nd Crisis comes out and it's Chinese resistance which has no effect. We are getting closer to sudden death and I'm still very much in a losing position.
France draws a flag which it saves to it's reserve and then draws one of it's Offensives.
I put a French air unit into the cup and support the Spanish civil war which currently has no support from anyone. Any cheap trick to get a VP.
Italy bot draws Il Duce and uses him to bring Stability back up to stable. He was at a risk of collapsing on an unlucky Home Front roll.
The Spanish civil war ends decisively for the anti democrats and my earlier French gambit fails to get a VP.
UK gets an Armor Upgrade into Denmark and now are a serious threat to get into the Ruhr.
German draws its 2nd fleet and they now have a chance of trying to knock my British fleet out of the channel.
The 3rd Crisis comes out. There's no effect, but we're now at Sudden Death with about 20 chits left in the cup.
France draws an offensive and I perform a very aggressive preemptive attack into Lorraine augmented. We are outnumbered here, but I am hoping to just damage the Germans a little. I'm sensing that the cup is in my favor right now and I might be able to attack Germany a few times before he gets his next offensive.
And we retreat with no losses on either side.
Italy pull their Home Front and roll a 1 on the check. Since they are mobilized, their stability drops 2 levels. They would have collapsed if the bot hadn't played that Propaganda with Mussolini a few chits ago.
Note: The bot is an absolute genius at this game.
France uses a saved flag to try to pressure the UK and fails. I was hoping to get the Denmark Ruhr attack in before the next draw. Every cup draw has me a little on edge right now.
Germans pull a flag and cautiously use it for Propaganda. They are at Wavering and their Home Front came out a little while ago. With 3 dice, they're not really in any danger of collapse, but the bot always wants all of its Powers at stable when they're at war. That's super high priority.
...and they fail their roll miserably.
France draws their Home Front. I've been killing these checks all day, but now I roll a 1 and France drops 2 levels. Luckily they were stable otherwise that may have been a game ending event.
France and Italy are now on the verge of collapse or worse.
There are 2 UK and 1 German Offensives left in the cup.
UK and Germany both get Land reinforcements that move into the line.
We get the 4th crisis marker and there's a check for end of turn. No. France and Germany still have more than 3 counters in the cup. There are 14 counters total left.
UK draws an offensive and British forces in Denmark finally strike into the Ruhr. The attack is augmented.
The UK knock the German air units back and win the Land Combat 7:3 for a Triumph/Disaster!
UK gets 2 flags – one for the victory on German soil and one for the Triumph. One of the flags gets placed into reserve.
Germany has to roll 2 Stability tests with 3 dice – one for the disaster and another for losing a home area. They fail the first one and fall to unstable! On the verge of collapse.
...and in the heat of the action, I now see that I forgot all about doing that second test.
No matter. The UK is now in the Ruhr in force. Berlin is empty. And we have a flag in reserve. We have this!!!
VPs are currently 8:3 for the bot.
Germany draws an air unit that goes to Berlin to help the intrinsic defense.
I interrupt to play UK's flag and roll 3 dice for maneuvers....and fail.
And the next cup draw is the purple offensive that signifies Pearl Harbor and the end of the game.
That was a great game but it's not over yet. Fascists lead 8 to 3 but now they roll for the Russian provocations they received earlier and may lose points. If they roll 9+, they will lose 3 VPs and I win – otherwise I have lost to a bot.
They roll 9!!!
Bot VPs drop to 5 and with the final score 5:3 I manage to prevent the bots from winning!
Last edited Tue Dec 18, 2018 3:57 am
Posted Tue Dec 18, 2018 2:22 am
- Posted Tue Dec 18, 2018 2:22 am
-
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
-
If anyone wants to try to learn the bot the VASSAL logs for this game are in my Dropbox foldet in the "Sample Game 2" subfolder. The files are heavily annotated and I go into a lot more detail in those logs about how the bot is making its decisions.
I might post one more session report for this scenario where the sides are switched. Finished the game yesterday and it was more exciting than this one and I think it might even be error free.
Doug Cooley
United States
Portland
Oregon
-
Really great report, and I’m looking forward to trying the bot out. Here’s some GG for all of your effort!
|