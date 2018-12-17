----- 1943 -----

The Current Outlook July 31, 1943

England is finally (again) free of a German Invasion force and Allied Forces have split Spain asunder. Finland has collapsed, and Egypt is free of Axis troops.

However, the German economy has finally finished transitioning to a “total war” footing, and the Allies do not appear to be anywhere close to securing the vital Middle East oil sources. The emerging Soviet juggernaut has turned out to be a brittle colossus, and the outcome of the entire war hangs in the balance.

Pravda recently reported that Soviet Foreign Minister Molotov has been placed on a “temporary assignment overseeing agricultural production in the east”. Rumor has it that Molotov suggested to Stalin that the USSR should approach Germany with a cease-fire proposal.

The Current Outlook: Dec 31, 1943:

The Western Allies have finally retaken the Middle East oil fields, but a hard fight looms ahead to defend them against a renewed assault by significant Italian and Turkish forces.



Both Finland and Spain have collapsed, but Germany, Italy, Turkey, Norway and Hungary continue to have the upper hand in both the East and the West. In the west the Axis continue a successful defense in the hills of Spain. In the east the German Army Group South is significantly understrength due to the punishing summer offensives, but overall the German position is strong. The USSR is grimly holding on, but it will take brilliant generalship and some luck to turn the tide.