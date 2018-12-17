|
Continuation of an AAR started here:
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/2095733/rookie-report-aar-f...
This is the first time any of the 3 players have played US:E, and two of the players are also new to wargames. So play has been sub-par right through- personally I think this makes things feel much more "historical" or "realistic", and we are all enjoying ourselves immensely.
This is a compilation of weekly e-mails that I sent out to the players. I didn't originally plan on posting it up here, so unfortunately pictures are scarce.
----- 1943 -----
Background:
The Axis armies of Germany, Italy, Turkey, Spain, Hungary, Norway and Finland control most of the continent and the Middle East and are battling the Allies of UK, USSR and USA.
The UK has retaken southern England with the help of the U.S. 4th Fleet. Britain has returned to North Africa and is battling a coalition of Axis troops in Egypt, but the crucial Middle East oil supplies remain in Axis hands.
Germany is battling record cold temperatures and an increasingly aggressive Red Army and have several units cut off along the Donets river.
JANUARY 1943
ALEXANDRIA RE-TAKEN; ODESSA LIBERATED; GERMANS CUT OFF IN USSR
A joint Spanish-German Army Group attacked the Allied positions north of Gibraltar in Spain early in the month, pushing the US task force back with heavy losses.
On the 12th, the BEF launched a series of attacks in Egypt, and pushed back the SPA 2nd & TUR 3rd Inf armies and re-captured Alexandrea.
GER began the year with 2 Panzer Armies and 240,000 men cut off deep inside Soviet Territory at Bryansk and Rostov, and a 140-mile gap between Army Group North & South.
The 2nd Panzer led the GER 18th and 4th west to the critical railhead and supply dump at Dnepropetovsk, breaking out of the cauldron. Meanwhile, the Germans formed a line from the outskirts of Kharkov north through Kursk to Orel and were able to punch some supplies through Soviet pickets.
Sov 4th and 62nd armies counterattacked, smashing the GER 6th Inf outside Bryansk, capturing 60,000 and widening the gap between Army Groups North & South to 175 miles. The Soviet 1st and 3rd Tank and 3rd Infantry armies raced through the gap. The 3rd Tank pinned the ITA 9th outside Kiev, while the 1st Tank made it all the way to Odessa, and the Soviets cut all 3 east-west rail lines supplying Army Group South.
FEBRUARY 1943
STALEMATE IN SPAIN; SOVIET OFFENSIVE
Allied and Axis forces slogged through terrible weather in a strategic stalemate in southern Spain and Egypt.
The re-formed Hungarian 2nd Army, now under General Geza Lakatos, raced eastward to relieve the besieged Army Group South. Meanwhile Guderian moved westward with the 2nd Pzr and 18th Inf, brushing aside several entire Soviet rifle armies along the way, and the two armies broke through the Soviet perimeter at Kursk. The Germans were able to get critical food and ammunition shipments to the ITA 9th and GER 18th armies. However, SOV 2nd Shock and 9th Inf were able to establish key blocking positions and interdicted supplies to the remaining 5 German and 1 Italian army trapped east of the Dnieper.
The simultaneous Soviet exploitation stunned the world with its audacity and displayed that Soviet theories of “deep warfare” from the 1930s were far from dead. Racing around the southern tip of the Kiev salient, SOV forces crossed the Dniester, took Kishinev and then moved north through Cernauti to the key rail junction 75 miles to the north. At one point in mid-month, lead elements of the SOV 1st Guard Tanks were sitting on key supply lines 420 miles to the rear of the easternmost German armies. The bold move was risky, however, as it left those same forces at the end of a tenuous single supply line that snaked some 500+ miles through territory being actively contested by the enemy.
MARCH 1943
GERMAN SURPRISE INVASION CAPTURES LONDON! 2ND PZR SURROUNDED @ KIEV
The 3rd Panzer Army was once again reformed in Germany around the HQ staff of the XLI Motorized Corps, which escaped when the army was annihilated around Bryansk. This time with General Hermann Hoth in command, the 3rd spearheaded what may be the most unlikely surprise attack of the war.
Heavy fog covered most of the English Channel on the night of March 5-6, and combined with the new moon visibility was near zero when the Kriegsmarine sortied from Cherbourg harbor. Light cruisers Koln and Leipzig provided close escort to a convoy of specially-constructed transports carrying the entire 3rd Panzer Army.
Just before dawn on March 6, the air over London was split by the sound of massed ME-109 and FW-190 fighters. Vice-Marshall Park’s 11 Group sortied 2 wings of Spitfires to intercept, but this was no ordinary fighter sweep, as the German fighters were protecting nearly every Ju-52 transport the Luftwaffe could still muster. The 1st Fallschirmajager Div. descended en-masse around the RAF Station at Baggin Hill and the London Docks, quickly taking both uncontested.
Meanwhile, the German Navy achieved complete operational surprise, and sailed unmolested straight up the Thames river, calmly arriving at the East Docks where Panzer III and IV tanks unloaded directly onto the causeway. The UK 56th Infantry Division immediately counterattacked to disrupt the landing and set up strongpoints in surrounding streets. However, they only had a single company of 2-pdr anti-tank guns and despite fighting bravely all afternoon, were overwhelmed by Hoth’s Pzkpfw IVs and Panzergrenadiers. By nightfall, the Germans had complete control of the city and the Baggin Hill airfield, which they later used to rebase the 3rd Luftwaffe.
Panic spread quickly across southern England and Wales, as inhabitants remembered the vicious battles across the whole of southern England that had finally ended only 11 months previously. Accusations and recriminations flew back and forth over the radio and in the highest levels of government: everyone seemed dumbfounded that England could be invaded a second time in a year.
For some, the axe of blame fell swiftly. Major-General Eric G Miles of the London garrison of the Home Guard was court-martialed at 5pm. General Kirke, GHQ Home Forces committed suicide around sunset. A.V. Alexander, First Lord of the Admiralty, was arrested while having dinner at Brook’s and charged with dereliction of duty. Several Liberal MPs called for a Motion of No Confidence in Churchill’s government, although no such motion could be immediately put forward because the House of Commons and most of the Members of Parliament were in German captivity! Churchill himself and most of the members of his War Cabinet were able to escape to Oxford, and in a radio address on the night of the 6th, Churchill again admonished all English citizens to remain calm and “withhold all succor from the invader until our armed forces can drive the enemy from our isle”. BBC announcer Alvar Lidell, whose voice had by now become synonymous with the reading of the news, delivered a shocking and unprecedented editorial during the evening news broadcast on the 7th, asking why the Allies have any armed forces abroad at all when they cannot even protect London from the enemy. Lidell was fired an hour after his broadcast.
On the 20th, the 3rd Pzr easily repelled a weak attack by scratch forces, and otherwise focused on creating a strong perimeter, limiting partisan activity and shipping in fuel and ammunition stocks.
Elsewhere, US & British forces are bottled up in Gibraltar by 2 full German field armies, 3 Spanish garrisons and the Luftwaffe 2nd Air Fleet. Speculation abounds that the GER 11th will soon be sent back to the Eastern Front, perhaps as early as May.
In the Middle East, the UK recaptured Port Said on the 23rd, while the Italian fleet withdrew to Suez.
In the USSR, see-saw battles raged across 250 miles of Russian Steppe in the South. The Soviet’s Grand Encirclement forced Army Group South to continue attacking westward. The Germans, however showed they are still the masters of armored maneuver on the open plains. They took the key railway junction north of Cernauti and cut key Soviet supply lines east of Dnepropetrovsk, while Guderian’s 2nd Panzer Army held the important communications hub of Kiev. This forced the Soviets to swing back to the East and abandon their positions deep in the German rear taken in March.
Soviet forces surrounded Guderian at Kiev with 1st Guards Tank and 3rd and 5th Tank Armies, punishing the 2nd Pzr with brutal assaults lasting over a week. The Germans, however, fought back tenaciously. Forward elements greeted Soviet assaults by smoothly withdrawing through prepared screens of anti-tank guns and minefields. Meanwhile, the 3rd and 9th Panzer Divisions formed a strong mobile reserve, breaking the back of the two significant penetrations by Soviet lead divisions. Despite this masterly defense, however, the Soviet overwhelming superiority of numbers caused large numbers of casualties, and Guderian ended the month with 60% of his tanks inoperable and little hope of breaking out of the encirclement on his own.
Significantly, 3 German field armies surrendered during the latter part of the month, decimated after months of operations with little or no supply.
APRIL 1943
GUDERIAN BREAKS OUT; SOVIETS DIG IN; CANADIAN ARMY DESTROYED
General Guderian began the month in Kiev with his 2nd Panzer Army completely surrounded by powerful Soviet battle groups, over 100 miles east of the nearest Axis railheads. Aided by the GER 18th Inf, he was incredibly able to break out to the west, using his single remaining battalion of the new Pzkpfw VI “Tiger” tanks as a spearhead. The SOV 3rd Tank Army was prepared for the attack, but the Germans used the superior 88mm guns on the Tigers to great effect, successfully engaging at ranges of over a mile and routinely knocking out Soviet T-34s at ranges well over 1,000 yards. With the GER 18th Inf. blocking retreat to the west and north, the SOV 3rd Tank Army was decimated. Following up on the successful breakout, the Wehrmacht was somehow able to re-take Cernauti and form a line from SW of Kiev north to the Pripyat marshes, while the GER 3rd Garrison recaptured the undefended towns of Kishinev and Odessa.
The Soviets counterattacked at several points along the line and the 4th Tank Army and 4th Guards Inf pushed into the 70-mile gap between the GER 3rd Garrison in Odessa and the 2nd Garrison south of Kiev. Soviet forces pulled back in the North, forming a clean defensive line from Leningrad to the forests east of Smolensk under General Vasilevsky.
In England, the 1st Canadian Army was undergoing final training in Newcastle when the German attack on London hit. They were immediately ordered south to take up blocking positions, but their commander General McNaughton was trapped in London with his entire HQ staff and most of his senior officers. In the chaos that ensued when London fell, orders to resupply his Sherman tanks with fuel and ammunition never made it to the logistics arm. The junior commanders felt great pressure to make an immediate impact and ordered their divisions forward without the tanks. Thus the Canadian 1st Combined Army was effectively reduced to a single rifle Corps by its own commanders. Hoth’s 3rd Panzer easily smashed through their impromptu defenses, scattering the army into company-sized units and capturing over 50,000 men.
Other theatres were largely a stalemate in poor weather that continued most of the month, the combined Spanish-German army group keeping the Allied bridgehead in Southern Spain contained and the BEF contained in Egypt.
MAY 1943
MOSCOW CAPTURED! ADVANCE IN SPAIN; SOVIETS TAKE VYBORG IN FINLAND
The US Mobile Task Force finally gained some hard-won breathing room in Spain, advancing 30 miles against stiff opposition from Franco’s forces. The BEF continued to fight battles of maneuver against the TUR 1st Inf and SPA 2nd Inf for control of the Suez Canal, attempting without success to gain the upper hand despite being outnumbered 2 to 1.
In England, Germany was able to land a full Infantry Army to support Hoth’s 3rd Pzr in spite of the Allies’ best efforts to prevent it. Hoth withdrew to join the reinforcements and formed a defensive line on the South bank of the Thames river, with UK troops lining the North bank. The Kriegsmarine was, however, unable to fully supply the 120,000-man force, which will hamper Hoth’s ability to maneuver.
In the USSR, Generaloberst Ruoff led his 4th Panzer Army on a daring raid of epic proportions. After brushing off a combined assault by the SOV 12th, 44th and 45th armies, Ruoff counterattacked along the Dnieper river and at the junction between the 45th and 12th Inf. Employing 3 battalions of the new Tiger tanks, he pushed the 45th back across the headwaters of the Dnieper and destroyed them in detail outside Rzhev. Vasilevsky, the commander of the Smolensk Front, had made a major blunder in allotting only two divisions to general reserve, and with clear road ahead, Ruoff raced 140 miles east to capture Moscow before Vasilevsky could react. It is unclear whether Ruoff was following an overall exploitation plan for Army Group North, or whether he simply drove onward, daring the rest of the Army Group to follow.
In any case, follow they did, and Army Group North commander Wilhelm von Leeb managed to punch no less than 4 full armies into the Smolensk gap, widening it to a catastrophic 70-mile breach in the Soviet lines and keeping Ruoff’s 4th Pzr fully supplied throughout the month. For the first time since the initial attack in 1942, a Front commander was court-martialed in the field for treason, and Vasilevsky was removed from command the same evening that Moscow fell.
In the far North, the SOV 3rd Shock went on the attack, pushing the N. Fin garrison back 70 miles through dense woods and captured Vyborg.
In the South, Marshal of the Soviet Union Zhukov continued his extremely aggressive war of maneuver. The 1st Guards Tank took Kiev while the Sov 9th and 11th Inf recaptured Odessa. In a classic breakthrough maneuver, the 3rd Guards and 5th Guards Tank armies then raced through the Odessa-Kiev gap and recaptured Kishinev in Bessarabia. Based on intelligence reports of only 2 weak garrison units approaching from the west, he sent the 4th Guards Inf to recapture Cernauti and the rail junction north of the city, severing communications and supply to the entire German Army Group South. However, the intelligence turned out to be faulty, as it was actually two full German Infantry Armies advancing, and the 4th was left in dire straits, likely to be trapped between the hammer of the reinforcement armies arriving and the anvil of the rest of Army Group South.
The war in the East has become unpredictable. Massive gaps of 70-100 miles exist in both Soviet lines in the North and the German lines in the South, with breakthroughs developing in both areas. Viewed on a map, the Axis and Soviet armies appear to be locked in a bizarre clockwise dance. This situation cannot endure.
Britain appears to have the invaders pinned south of the Thames, and has done so without recalling any armies from the field, although at the cost of one full army.
The Allies are on the attack in both Spain and Egypt, but Franco’s veteran forces are so far holding them in check.
JUNE 1943
CAIRO LIBERATED; SOVIETS PUMMELED; MANNERHEIM POISONED
In Egypt, the BEF won a pair of stunning successes outside of Cairo, decimating first the Spanish and then the Turkish armies and effectively regaining control of Egypt. The famous Long Range Desert Group played a pivotal role, cutting supply lines and harassing the Spanish forces before and during the attack. Lead elements of the BEF marched into Cairo as the Egyptian National Band played God Save the Queen and Egyptian shopkeepers across the city rushed to replace signs in Spanish reading “Franco, Franco, Franco!” with signs in English reading “God Save the King”.
In Spain, the UK 8th Tank pushed the SPA 1st into the mountains of Morocco, but Spanish and German forces otherwise continued to keep the Allied Bridgehead contained.
On the Eastern Front, the Germans continued to show their mastery in fluid battles of maneuver in dry weather. The 4th Pzr counterattacked West, and Von Leeb pushed forward with the 6th Army while holding the line with the 9th and 19th and decimating 3 Soviet Armies. In the center, the GER 20th got to the rear of the 2nd and 8th Guards, cutting them of and pinning them in the woods West of Bryansk, and blowing away the SOV 23rd Army. In the South, the 3rd Guards Tank held on to Kishinev, and the 5th Guards Tank held the Kiev-Odessa Gap against Guderian’s 2nd Pzr. However, the 4th Guards Inf was trapped between the GER 18th Inf and reinforcements from the west could not escape the pocket. With the 1st Pzr approaching the outskirts of Kishinev and 3 full field armies moving east, the Kiev-Odessa Gap now looked like much more of a liability for the Soviets than an asset.
In all, the Germans decimated 5 full Soviet Armies, killing or capturing over 400,000 men, with few losses in 3 weeks of fierce fighting. Making things worse, all 5 armies were newer, so-called “elite” armies, which were supposed to be able to fight the Germans on equal terms.
In the North, the brilliant Finnish General Carl Mannerheim died suddenly while eating Mustikkakeitto soup in the Galleria-Ravinolta. Poisoning by Soviet agents is suspected. His replacement Gen Karl Oesch had long been an outspoken opponent of Mannerheim’s defensive strategy. Now Oesch saw his chance to show how his aggressive offensive strategy could carry the day, and with thoughts of his name writ large in history he immediately embarked on an ambitious plan to re-take Vyborg.
Unfortunately for the Finns, the plan involved shifting the Army of the Isthmus away from holding the front against the SOV 22nd, leaving only a covering force of 2 divisions and an artillery regiment manning the defensive line opposing the entire SOV 22nd Inf Army. Oesch insisted that an elaborate deception plan would keep the Soviets entrenched in the defensive positions they had occupied for months. However, the ambitions Gen Yershakov of the 22nd immediately spotted the ruse and just as immediately attacked. Brushing aside the token covering force, Yerashakov’s 22nd Army raced westward, covering 180 miles through dense woods in just 16 days, finally bumping up against local garrison forces on the banks of the Oulu River just east of Oulu and cutting the country in half north to south. In just 3 weeks of operations the Finnish front went from stalemate to looming disaster for Finland.
JULY 1943
CORUNNA LANDINGS; GIBRALTER FALLS; GERMANS ADVANCE IN USSR; FINLAND COLLAPSES
The Allies mounted another amphibious landing in Spain on July 10th, this time in the city of Corunna in the Northwest. The invasion fleet was split into 4 groups that each traveled different routes from SW England to avoid detection by the German Fw-200 Condor long range patrol aircraft that scour the Bay of Biscay looking for exactly such a fleet. In a masterful display of maritime coordination, all 4 fleets arrived on target at exactly the same time, and Royal Marines swept into Corunna unopposed. Churchbells rang across England to celebrate, as this marked the first Allied incursion onto the European Continent (other than the small beachhead around Gibraltar) since the fall of France in 1940.
However, the celebration was short-lived, because the coordination between the UK and US forces operating in southern Spain suddenly completely faltered. First the USAAF 9th Air Fleet abandoned the trial program to coordinate directly with ground units of the UK 8th Army, citing “unsolvable complexity” in coordinating requests for ground support across two different command-and-control hierarchies. Unofficial reports from several subordinates indicate that personal animosity between Lt. General Brereton of the US 9th Air and Gen Montgomery of the 8th Army was significant and may have played a part in the decision.
To make matters much worse, just 3 days after the brilliant Corunna Landings, it was discovered that Gen Clark of the US 5th and Lt-Gen Auchinleck of the UK 8th each thought the other had left several divisions behind to defend Gibraltar. Apparently there were so many versions of various plans to break out of the bridgehead over the last 4 months that each commander was actually working off a different plan! The end result was that Gibraltar town was left completely undefended. The two general staffs realized that they had left the town completely undefended exactly 40 minutes after reconnaissance teams from the GER 15th Inf concluded the same thing, and the 15th Inf swept into Gibraltar unopposed!
In Finland, Gen. Oesch quickly sent the N. Fin Gar back north, but it was too late, as the SOV 22nd kept up its lighting strike attack and swept through Oulu and then Vaasa, spreading panic and fear. With the country split in half and every major city save Helsinki in Soviet hands the Finnish government effectively lost control of the armed forces and the country. Finnish soldiers abandoned their units in droves hoping to avoid the inevitable purges and reprisals that will surely descend once the USSR completes its drive on Helsinki. President Risto Ryti resigned, and Parliament appointed Lt General Askel Airo interim President and directed him to negotiate a peace settlement with the USSR.
On the Eastern Front, the German Army launched their largest offensive since the initial attack on the USSR. The Soviets, short 5 armies from the decimating battles of June, were completely unable to contain the German forces, and well-coordinated attacks all along the front broke the back of the Soviet line in three places and threw the Russians back on their heels in a replay of the early desperate battles of 1942.
The 4th Pzr and 6th Inf, trapped in a pocket around Rzhev, broke out to the west, crushing the 5th and 7th Guards Inf along the way and creating a 75 mile gap between Leningrad and Velikiye Luki. Meanwhile, the 20th army met the 6th in a reverse pincer and punched a similar gap in the Soviet line around Bryansk on the 20th.
And still the onslaught continued. The Army Norway trapped the SOV 1st Guards Inf in the Prypet Marshes, cut off from all supply. In the South, 2nd, 18th and 1st Panzer trapped the 3rd Guards Tank and 6th Guards Inf in a pocket around Kishniev.
The Soviets regrouped as best they could but had to resort to 1942 tactics of throwing half-formed reserve units into the line. The USSR has lost an estimated 600,000 troops in the last 8 weeks. Zhukov has been recalled from the Front and reassigned as assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Stavka.
The Current Outlook July 31, 1943
England is finally (again) free of a German Invasion force and Allied Forces have split Spain asunder. Finland has collapsed, and Egypt is free of Axis troops.
However, the German economy has finally finished transitioning to a “total war” footing, and the Allies do not appear to be anywhere close to securing the vital Middle East oil sources. The emerging Soviet juggernaut has turned out to be a brittle colossus, and the outcome of the entire war hangs in the balance.
Pravda recently reported that Soviet Foreign Minister Molotov has been placed on a “temporary assignment overseeing agricultural production in the east”. Rumor has it that Molotov suggested to Stalin that the USSR should approach Germany with a cease-fire proposal.
AUGUST-SEPTEMBER 1943
GERMANS CRUSH SOVIETS; STALEMATE IN SPAIN; STRATEGIC BOMBING CONTINUES
Reports from the USSR have been spotty for the last two months. It is clear that the Germans continued their vicious assault on the reeling Soviet forces, pushing the Red Army back 130 miles or more across the entire front and eliminating an incredible 13 full field armies in two months. Panzer spearheads cut communications and shattered the Soviet command and control apparatus, sowing confusion all along the front. Again and again, forward units found themselves surrounded and cut off in pockets that the Germans refer to as a “kessel”, or cauldron. Although many Soviet units stubbornly resisted for weeks, the German Infantry proved they have mastered the task of reducing these pockets quickly and effectively.
By some estimates almost a million Soviet troops were captured or killed during the worst 2-month period of the war for the beleaguered USSR. By the end of September, the Soviets had reached the very end of their massive reserves of manpower, the last few units getting called up consisting of youths under 17 and men over 40.
US Ambassador William Standley returned to Washington on Sept 19th and advised Secretary of War Henry Stimson that the USSR was on the brink of collapse and could not possibly fight until the end of the year.
Meanwhile, in Spain the Allies pushed the GER 15th Inf out of the town of Gibraltar, and the Spanish army hiding out in the hills of Morocco ran out of food and surrendered. The Germans shifted forces to contain the Allied bridgehead at Corunna, and the UK struggled to keep the 1st Canadian fully supplied in the Spanish hills.
Bomber Command and the US 8th AAF continued to pound western German cities and industrial areas, although without appreciable effect on the German war economy.
Sir Arthur Harris gave an interview with the Times of London in which he described the new policy of ‘area bombing’ and claimed that the combined forces of British and American heavy bombers would be able to bring the war to conclusion by early 1944. "The aim of the Combined Bomber Offensive ... should be unambiguously stated [as] the destruction of German cities, the killing of German workers, and the disruption of civilised life throughout Germany ... are accepted and intended aims of our bombing policy. They are not by-products of attempts to hit factories."
OCTOBER 1943
FIGHTING SLOWS IN USSR; BEF MAKES FOR IRAQ
Heavy rains arrived on the Eastern Front, and the Germans dug in for the winter along a line Bologoye - Rostov, with defensive works on the western banks of the Oka and Donets rivers. The Soviets scraped together every half-trained and half-equipped division they could muster to match this line, with newly created units filling in gaps all along the front. Averill Harriman was appointed US Ambassador to the USSR, arriving in Moscow on the 23rd to find the Soviet leadership shaken but grimly determined to hold on at all costs.
Four Axis armies have pinned the Allies in Corunna, and Spanish Garrisons continue to hold the line around the Gibraltar bridgehead. The Germans now have over 400,000 troops supplementing Franco’s Spanish forces.
The UK shifted the former Malta Garrison (now a Rifle Corps) to Egypt, and they took up holding positions in Jeruselam against Turkish armies moving south while the BEF raced through Trans-Jordan toward Iraq. Meanwhile, the Italians landed several divisions in Tobruk, threatening the British rear.
NOVEMBER 1943
TEHERAN CONFERENCE; SPANISH GOV’T COLLAPSES; ITALY CONQUERES LIBYA; SOVIET RESERVES EXHAUSTED;
At the beginning of the month, the leaders of “The Big 3” and their planning staffs met in Teheran in Persia. Stalin hammered away again and again at the urgency of securing the middle-east oil, or at least denying it to the Axis powers. The US agreed to increase Lend-Lease aid, including materiel earmarked for Iberia, in an effort to prop up its failing ally. Churchill and Roosevelt, meanwhile, privately agreed that they should consider a negotiated peace settlement with Germany and Italy if the USSR was unable to continue to offer resistance through the winter.
Having re-established a solid position for the winter, the Germans launched yet another offensive, designed to further grind down the USSR’s ability and will to continue fighting. Army Group North finally pushed the 4th Guards Tank Army out of Bologoye. Army Group Center, lead by the 5th Pzr took Kursk. And in the South, the ITA 11th Inf traversed the Crimean Peninsula in just 3 weeks to storm Novorossiysk unopposed.
In his first meeting with Ambassador Harriman, Stalin insisted that the Soviet Union “would fight to the last man”. In his telegram back to Washington, Harriman noted wryly “Stalin’s statement would be more heartening if their last man were not already on the front line.”
Meanwhile, the ITA 10th Army joined the 2nd Gar in Libya and captured Benghazi, completing the Italian re-conquest of Libya. The Allies reinforced their position in Africa with the US 1st Army, while the BEF moved eastward through Syria.
The lone bright spot for the Allies was in Spain. First the veterans of the Maltese Rifle Corps (the former Malta Garrison) beat back 4 attacks by the GER 11th Army and 7th & 8th Garrisons, inflicting serious losses on the 8th. Then on the 23rd, the UK 8th Tank Army landed in Valencia. With mounting losses and every major city save Barcelona occupied by either the Allies or Germany, Manuel Azana led a largely bloodless counter-coup that toppled Franco’s government and ended direct Spanish participation in the war.
DECEMBER 1943
BEF TAKES KUWAIT; CORRUNA FALLS TO AXIS; DASH FOR DNEPROPETROVSK; US 15th AAF OPERATIONAL
The BEF recaptured Kuwait unopposed, while the US 1st Army landed in Egypt to reinforce the UK Garrison there against the dual threat of the Italian army in the west and two Turkish Armies advancing through Palestine.
In Spain, the GER 19th mounted a surprise attack against the dug in former Gibraltar Garrison at Corunna, completely smashing it and taking the city. The US 8th Fleet set to sea and rebased to Cork, while the 2nd RAF flew south to Gibraltar in disarray.
In October, Stalin had turned to his most brilliant general Zhukov to formulate twin strokes to turn the tide in the East, and the first of these played out in December.
Exploiting a gap around the Southern end of the German line near Rostov, the SOV 5th Guards Inf slipped past the recce units of the 1st Panzer undetected and, in the now-famous “Dash for Dnepropetrovsk”, raced 120 miles west in just 7 days to take the city unopposed. The move unhinged Army Group South and threatened supply to the entire Army Group.
Although it left the 5th Guards in a vulnerable position well to the rear of the main German line, the Germans simply did not have enough units to both hold the main line in the South along the Donets River and simultaneously contain the threat to their rear. Army Group South pulled back to a line just west of Dnepropetrovsk, manned mainly by garrison troops but anchored by the 1st PZR just NW of the city.
The US 15th Air Force began operations, carrying out heavy bombing raids against Dusseldorf and Bremen with B-17 Flying Fortress bombers. The 15th joins the US 8th AAF and Britain’s Bomber Command, the 3 representing the largest concentration of heavy bombers the world has ever seen. Gen Spaatz and Sir Arthur Harris said this force would be able “to produce in Germany by April 1st, 1944 a state of devastation in which surrender is inevitable”. Reuters notes this is the third time that Sir Harris has claimed to be able to end the war in months with strategic bombing alone.
The Current Outlook: Dec 31, 1943:
The Western Allies have finally retaken the Middle East oil fields, but a hard fight looms ahead to defend them against a renewed assault by significant Italian and Turkish forces.
Both Finland and Spain have collapsed, but Germany, Italy, Turkey, Norway and Hungary continue to have the upper hand in both the East and the West. In the west the Axis continue a successful defense in the hills of Spain. In the east the German Army Group South is significantly understrength due to the punishing summer offensives, but overall the German position is strong. The USSR is grimly holding on, but it will take brilliant generalship and some luck to turn the tide.
Salvatore Vasta
United States
Woodstock
Virginia
Thank you for another great read
Mark Dey
United States
New York
Such a great read! I can picture the mess of German and Russian units, each outflanking the other, with commanders on both sides cheering or grimacing at the cruel throws of the dice.
-
Aaron Thorp
United States
Rochester
New York
Thanks!
mark dey wrote:
I can picture the mess of German and Russian units, each outflanking the other, with commanders on both sides cheering or grimacing at the cruel throws of the dice.
Yeah, that was a hot mess for a while. We both learned the meaning of “overextended”. Apparently we are slow learners though, because we each needed a couple of lessons.
|