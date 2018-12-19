|
Welcome to the first report from the Great Galactic Journey Playthrough!
Galactic Journey is a day-by-day 'zine, written from the point of view of a bunch of gaming SF fans living 55 years ago (as I write this, it is currently December 18, 1963).
Now that Avalon Hill has released more than a half-dozen "war games," some of the more bellicose of our group have taken it upon ourselves to thoroughly playtest these simulations and see what they have to offer.
First up:
D-Day (1961)
This is, we believe, the very first game to employ the innovation of a hex overlay for the game map, which allows units to move equidistantly in any direction (as opposed to squares, where moving diagonally traverse more distance per square traveled). I chose "Perfect" John as my opponent as we have extremely similar play styles -- fast, methodical, defense-minded. We played with the very original rules though, even by 1963, there have been two rules updates.
The nifty thing about D-Day is no game starts the same. The German sets up trying to cover all of the seven possible Allied invasion beaches, some of which are more convenient for the invaders than others. As a rule, the closer the beach is to England, the more units can invade on the first turn and can storm the shore after the beachheads have been established.
Playing the game
Unfortunately for John, this first time out, the one beach with a weakness to invasion happened to be Pas de Calais -- by far the most favorably situated stretch of coast for the Allies. The result? John's forces were immediately cut in two. And because rivers block zones of control, it was not difficult to burst inland and bring in massive reinforcements.
Within a few turns, it became impossible for John's southern forces to bother the beachheads. Moreover, my overwhelming number of units was able to surround and eliminate the northern defends.
On Turn 9, I chose the North Sea for a second invasion, wiping away any remaining resistance. By turn 10, a number of my units had already crossed the Rhine, and since German replacements don't appear until Turn 16, there was nothing he could do to stop them.
Analysis
What we learned from this first outing is that if the Allies can get ashore in the north, it's game over for the Germans. It's just too quick a jump across the Rhine, and most of the Krauts end up bottled up in the south where they can't do anything. It was about as ignominious a defeat as could be imagined.
We resolved to play again, taking on the same sides...and the next game was going to be an entirely different kettle of fish.
Bill Eldard
United States
Burke
Virginia
-
Quote:
Lesson learned -- the hard way.
John Griffey
United States
Houston
Texas
Fun game. Germany likely to win if he leaves Southern Framce. Bay of Biscay and Brittany completely undefended, piling his forces up in the other four land zones. He should leave his fastest forces furthest west, and fight a slow withdrawal using as much doubling terrain as possible, and waiting for his replacements to kick-in.
There should be a penalty against Germany for failing to garrison parts of France, because partisan risings would have been fewer resources for Germany.
United States
Vista
California
Without giving too much away, the second game, John did pretty much that. I made Marseilles the invasion beach and managed to get a wedge in before he closed the door.
I made the second beach Normandy, which was a mistake because it meant he could pile on his defenses knowing where I wasn't coming. It turned out to be a very near thing relying on a bunch of 50/50 die rolls, and even in the end, I might have won as the Allies, but I just wasn't having fun anymore...
Bill Eldard
United States
Burke
Virginia
South France as the first invasion is not a strong move. Under the original rules, units coming up from South France couldn't stay supplied and reach Germany without a supply chain to a source like Antwerp. Making the second landing at Normandy was ideal for the Germans because they could concentrate on delaying the advance from that area by reallocating the mobile units in the Pas de Calais area (Keep the static divisions in the Channel fortresses -- they're not much use elsewhere, and they make it difficult for a quick Allied airborne assault to capture them without a fight).
Lee Trowbridge
United States
Tennessee
Not quite correct. Neopeius and friend are playing with the 1961a rules.
The 1961 rules ("61a" and "61b") did not have any length limit for supply lines. The 1965 rules, "Tournament game" had a 17 hex supply line limit which did prevent units brom being supplied directly from Marseilles into Germany.
(This was a little nonsensical historically -- as much as 1/3 the Allied armies in Western Europe were supplied from Marseille toward the end the war, all the way into Bavaria and Austria)
Bill Eldard
United States
Burke
Virginia
I stand corrected.
