|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
11,767 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
9 Days Left
Support:
Please select a support frequency
-
Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
-
This game has an identity problem.
First game in and while the rules are not that complicated they are dense and contain many exceptions. So while it is adverstised as an easy intro game it has almost no attraction to new wargame players as every page is dumped with a cross of old wargame jargon and newer mechanics with lots of added extra chrome.
ZoC locks movement yes, but while you can not continue ...., it does allow you to go through ZoC’s while going to a ZoC that has a friendly unit that negates it.
Combat advance is ignoring ZoC’s but Combat retreats may NOT be in ZoC’s unless...
You get the picture...
The problem is not the difficulty or exceptions or added chrome with further exceptions... the problem is that the game is simply NOT a good intro game to wargaming.
Reread the above like someone who hardly played a counter hex wargame before. The person will need a firm background already to even understand ZoC’s in their basic forms, let alone apply a few more exceptions to them.
The second problem is that of added card play strategy and difficulty. Yes you can attack, yes you can see the other player put out counters that need extra unplanned attacks IN your turn and he needs to discard a card over it, but yes both sides can play extra cards to interfere all the above.
That kind of interrupted play with added strategy cards is killing another important aspect for beginner wargames: lack of solo play to see the historical operations unfold.
So ... for this version of No Retreat there is still one more layer added to the top of the pyramid: a limited AI play for when the player would win too easely.
Now ... you as a new wargamer get completely scrxxxed. You not only have to absorb a 40 year built up wargame jargon in one rule book ... you need to learn to twist this jargon with an ever increasing mod factors with (card) interrupts and THEN you make the poor new wargamer experiment with dual personality problems ... playing against his own shadow (as if playing solo 2 sides is not difficult enough already).
Sure I can manage this all, ... just... But hey I played wargames for 40+ years, played ASL up to and with Aie rules, we loved 3rd Reich, played solo War in the East for hundreds of hours and could decipher the cards in CoH solo expansion and can now play Enemy Action Ardennes without serious errors.
My score is 8 as a wargame enthousiast. 3 for a newly recruited wargamer.
As a new wargamer I would choose the old new classic The Russian Campaign any time over it.
TRC has 6 pages of rules, wide open map, traditional hex/counter wargame concepts with a refreshing extra mechanised movement and exciting encirclements.
As a seasoned wargamer I do find No Retreat challenging and interesting too, but stay away from it if you are new to hex/counter wargaming
-
-
-
Leo Zappa
United States
Aliquippa
Pennsylvania
-
I think these are valid observations. I'd only add that I don't think this notion that this game was ideal for beginners came from the designer, but rather from other long time wargamers who, as they are wont to do, underestimate the difficulty that newbies will face when approaching any wargame for the first time. Those of us who have been playing these games literally for decades take for granted terms like "zoc". Again though, I don't think Carl ever claimed this was a beginner's game - that idea came from grognards!
-
-
-
Carl Paradis
Canada
montreal
Québec
-
Well... It was never advertised as an easy intro game, and certainly not by me! It’s “medium” complexity on the GMT index.
But it is an easy game to play by people already familiar with Wargaming. And once you get the hang of it it’s easy to play, period: low counter cpunt, fast set-up, low math computations, etc...
The majority of hex-wargames, are not easy to play by newbies. So different from “regular” games! And it’s out-of-stock again anyway...
BTW I would NOT use TRC as an into game: way too many counters, way too long, the campaign game does not work, ahistorical, not that fun.
For this specific topic I recommend, as an into game: Holdfast: Russia 1941-42
-
-
- Last edited Fri Dec 21, 2018 5:23 pm (Total Number of Edits: 5)
- Posted Fri Dec 21, 2018 5:15 pm
-
-
Russ Williams
Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
-
I agree! I have enjoyed my plays of this game (and hope to play it again), but indeed it's got lots of fiddly rule exceptions to keep track of, and various original and unusual not-always-easy-to-grok rule concepts, so I'm surprised how often I see it recommended as a good wargame for wargame newbies -- I've never quite understood that.
(And yeah, it's not Carl himself doing that.)
-
-
- Last edited Fri Dec 21, 2018 5:27 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Dec 21, 2018 5:26 pm
-
-
-
I don't know... I am not a wargamer per say but I still managed to understand the rules and mechanics of No Retreat - the Russian Front as my first wargame.
I mean, before that, the most complex game I ever played may have been Blood Bowl but then, maybe tackle zones helped me understand ZOCs
More seriously, it wasn't easy to understand the rules at first and it took some work but it's been a game I managed to teach myself, when on the other hand I never managed to understand NR - the North African Front.
Of course I didn't dive deep into the best way to play it at first. I remember our first games with friends who were even less experienced than me with boardgames, so wargames were like a total mystery to them: for instance, once, I (as the Russian player) managed to hold on Minsk the first year. When you know how to play this game efficiently it's just impossible to achieve but still we were playing the game according to the rules.
Then I met this seasoned wargamer who offered me tons of opportunities to play on Vassal. He handed me my ass 99% of the time but then I learned the strategical depths.
I learned a lot, thanks to him, and I know now it's a game I can at least try and play against anyone, even if more complex wargames will probably see me lost with the even more numerous details you have to consider.
So to sum up the point of view of a rookie wargamer (I still consider myself being one because NR - The Russian Front is the only wargame I played a lot, and it's not the most complex one), I'd say players interested in this conflict and wanting to discover a taste of the depths wargames can offer should definitely give a try at this awesome game. But in the same time, they should also take a look on the forums for how-to-play advice if they don't have an experienced player to teach them.
'twas just my 2 cts
Cheers !
-
-
-
Cracky McCracken
United States
Ohio
-
No game designer I can think of has spent more time dutifully answering rules questions here on BGG than Carl Paradis.
Anyone with a rules question about an NR game can get clarification in two seconds here at bgg. If not from Carl, than someone smart chimes in.
Don't underestimate today's board gamers OP, they can learn the NRs if they want to.
-
-
- Last edited Fri Dec 21, 2018 6:26 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Dec 21, 2018 6:25 pm
-
-
Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
-
licinius wrote:
Well... It was never advertised as an easy intro game, and certainly not by me! It’s “medium” complexity on the GMT index.
But it is an easy game to play by people already familiar with Wargaming. And once you get the hang of it it’s easy to play, period: low counter cpunt, fast set-up, low math computations, etc...
The majority of hex-wargames, are not easy to play by newbies. So different from “regular” games! And it’s out-of-stock again anyway...
BTW I would NOT use TRC as an into game: way too many counters, way too long, the campaign game does not work, ahistorical, not that fun.
For this specific topic I recommend, as an into game: Holdfast: Russia 1941-42
Well Carl, I think that new wargamers have a much smoother gaming experience in TRC and it is time it gets a reprint by GMT.
TRC's Barbarossa scenario has a very fast playing time. Think about the times you played it in the 80's and how that game grabbed new gamers and old gamers alike.
-----------
I think there is a misunderstanding about the number of units being limited and a map reduced in hex numbers to make games more attractive...
TRC is not exactly a mini monster either but its HUGE wide open map board invites you to think in "breakthrough/mechanised" terms.
---
The "mini solution" for intro games played a negative role in the so called Smithsonian wargames published by AH in the 90's too.
Craig Taylor made some great wargames, but in fact publishing DDay/Bulge games on mini maps and trying to cramp basic rules on one pamflet did not work well either. These games then bombarded the new players with dozens of extra chrome rules in a seperate booklet.
I think - after just 2 solo plays - you made a great game, rating it an 8/10, but I think you missed a chance here with these excellent components and great ideas to craft it as a recruiting tool for wargamers.
I read you are working on a simpler Russian Front game, perhaps that could be closer to the goal of recruiting players.
The most difficulty I had in NR RF was with these counter attacks - both as a result of CRT and/or played by the opposite side. Combined with the solo rules these were rather confusing during the first turns.
For example you can only win as player by having the initiative, but on turn 3 you risk to switch sides and play the Russians... What am I supposed to do then... since it is impossible to win the game by turn 5... as there is no Sudden death check in the upcoming turns/months.
Putting me in a sort of Schizo mode as early as turn 4...
Lots of uncertain things a new player is confronted with and as I said I have a lot of wargaming bagage on my back.
Nevertheless I am looking to play it against a friend next month and we will see how it works out as a 2 player.
Happy hollidays.
-
-
-
Cracky McCracken
United States
Ohio
-
Check out Absolute War!: The Attack on Russia 1941-45 OP. It's Carl's East Front WW2 game intended for beginners. Add it to your p500 list
-
-
-
Bryan Felsher
United States
Rancho Palos Verdes
CA
-
I think it depends on what one considers as in "intro" game, and what one considers as a "newbie".
As a first time wargame for someone. No way. Way too complex. This is not a good "intro" wargame. I agree that The Russian Campaign isn't either. I still get confused as hell when complicated situations develop regarding Railheads in TRC. For a good "intro" East Front game, I'd recommend either Holdfast:Russia or 1941 by GDW (though 1941 isn't very good unless one applies some houserules, in my opinion). I never played Battle for Moscow, but reading the rules- that would probably work also.
But for someone who has already played wargames for a year or so (and I think this is still considered a "newbie"), and played 3 or 4 different wargames including some standard hex and counter games, I think No Retreat the Russian Front is just fine.
So...I agree 100% NOT a good Intro game, but I think it's a very good Newbie game.
Either way, it's in my top 3 East Front games along with Sturm Nach Osten and Eastfront by Columbia games.
It's unfortunate that so many people have described this as a good intro game. But I see stuff like that all the time on BGG.
-
-
-
Spyros Gkiouzepas
Greece
THESSALONIKI
-
For me it was the first hex and counter wargame where the counters did not represented platoons or squads.
On the other hand I have played Europe Engulfed, FAB, CC:E and Columbia blockgames before, and Normandy 44 and others later.
The most difficult for me was the constant updating of the counters at the later parts from the game when Russian units begin upgrading and the card play. Later games reducing the card count to 55 did a very good job I think.
I do believe that the playbook does an excellent work explaining the reasoning behind the mechanisms and that helped enormously.
I am looking forward to Absolute War although as I understand it it is NOT a simpler game, maybe shorter.
Also of someone want to try introduction wargames Columbia hex wargames or simpler CDGs like Washington's war or Twilight Struggle
-
-
-
Martin McCleary
United States
Huachuca City
Arizona
-
I've been gaming for more than 40 years now.
I've got about 9 ftf plays now, 1 of them the first scenario the remainder the Citadel scenario playing both sides.
It is not an introductory game in the sense that a new gamer shouldn't cut his teeth on it solitaire. It works if you have one fairly experienced player introducing(i.e. actually teaching it, not just using the other guy for a quick kill) it to a newcomer - but that's true of most games.
The GMT physical treatment is terrific and I like the low unit count and large counters. I don't think you could ask for a better looking game physically.
The rules need some reorganization and in some cases more comprehensive examples/clarification: counterblow being the main issue. I still have absolutely no idea what the high tide marker is useful for in a scenario.
It's nuanced and fiddly. If you and another player put the effort into getting a good grip on the rules it's a good game but not a great one.
I will keep my copy for a bit longer but I have no desire to experience the system beyond NRTRF.
-
-
- Last edited Sat Dec 22, 2018 5:29 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Dec 22, 2018 5:28 am
-
-
Robin Reeve
Switzerland
St-Légier
Vaud
Looking for a game session in Switzerland? Send me a pm!
-
Ben_Bos wrote:
This game has an identity problem.NR is not meant to be an intro wargame.
... the problem is that the game is simply NOT a good intro game to wargaming.
... The second problem is that of added card play strategy and difficulty.
... lack of solo play to see the historical operations unfold.
The cards are a real asset, offering variety of play and interesting decisions.
NR is not meant to be solo friendly - but there is a variant in the Files section which allows to play solo.
I find quite strange that you impose requirements on this game, which are not part of its DNA.
As you introduce those expectations, you cannot avoid a tension between your wishes and reality.
The "identity problem" is an artificial diagnostic, generated by that tension which you generated yourself.
If you take NR for what it is - a medium complexity, two player wargame, where card play does have a significant weight - you will find that it has a clear identity.
-
-
- Last edited Sat Dec 22, 2018 8:47 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Dec 22, 2018 8:46 pm
-
|