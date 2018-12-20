|
Tor and I had the first-ever game of this at Ares Oslo last night. I think he liked that the map scale is that of SPI War in Europe, which he and the other resident grognards have been playing every other week.
He wanted to be the Germans, and seemed to enjoy the extra operational movements for the 2 "offensive" turns. The game started differently for a Moscow game. Tor punched through the strongest Russian forces facing Smolensk only with difficulty, and I was thus able to keep a cohesive line in the north and center. There was no surrounded pocket, this time anyway.
However, in the south Yeremenko's tank group was destroyed on a 33% chance, and the way was open all the way up to Tula, which he got to, but not fast enough to attack the 1-factor garrison yet.
The abstract air war went against him. I actually knocked 2.Fliegerkorps - which was supporting Guderian in the south - out of the game until it is to be withdrawn (to the Mediterranean) anyway.
I deployed my Maskirovka/deception/dummy units, but they didn't seem to divert relentless Tor from his major axes of advance.
13. Army survived in the south for 2 turns - a month, tying up German units there, until it was finally eliminated. However, as happened historically, in 2 turns I was able to evacuate 50. Army all the way back to Tula where it then joined the defending garrison.
Before that happened, I counter-attacked Guderian's units around Tula with the Guards korps (tanks), 4. Parachute Korps, and both Katyusha/rocket regiments, all of which start on Moscow.
What is more, in that first turn I sent Reiter's tank group to cut the Guderian group's supply line road and attacked with that advantage, threatening (after Disrupting the leading 4.PzDiv and 24.Pzkps) to eliminate the retreated units by isolation.
And so with 39. Army entering east of Tula as a replacement, I had stabilized that flank, also putting in a weaker replacement army in Voronezh, so that if he never took Moscow, he couldn't pull a drawn game by taking V.
2nd and 3rd turns were Mud, and Tor made slow but steady progress in the north and center - while he cleared his supply line by wiping out Reiter and recovered his panzer units down around Tula - and I pulled my units back to the (Kalinin-Volokolamsk-)Mozhaisk(-Kaluga) Defense Line. Panfilov's division (as historically)and an army were even in Volokolamsk ready for any attack. Things were looking good, and my Maskirovka units made them look better.
Then came the second offensive turn in November II with its hard frost - good - weather. I soon realized I had over-manned Mozhaisk with 2 armies and the Siberian 32. Rifle Division, because Tor shifted his attack to the Old Moscow Road leading up from the west-southwest. (I should label that.) And I also realized that my Maskirovka markers there had deceived ME: Kaluga was defended only by 5.Parachute Korps which had started the game there, and the Old Moscow Road hex north was defended only by one of my weakest armies.
So 5. Para was eliminated and Kaluga taken, and the 33. Army was pushed back up the road toward Moscow 2 hexes! This was the German 4.Army's intended route historically, and here it was in the *game*, making real progress toward Moscow, which I had brilliantly garrisoned with just its garrison and one of my now-accursed Maskirovka pieces!
In his 2nd, offensive operational movement and combat phase, Tor eliminated that retreating Disrupted army and advance to a position *adjacent to Moscow*.
Worse, with that 2nd operational phase, he charged down the Tula-Voronezh road and laid siege to Voronezh, defended only by one of my weakest armies as well. He had a 10:3 attack going, and then threw in 8.Fliegerkorps to make taking Voronezh and preventing my victory if I held Moscow a 5:1 certainty. I threw in Bryansk Front aviation - a 1:2 chance of success - and knocked out 8.Fliegerkorps, so Tor had to make the 3:1 attack straight which was a 33% chance of succeeding ... which he then did.
When it was my player-turn in the bottom of the 4th turn, I brought up some of the units defending Tula and hit his thrust toward Moscow on their southern flank, greatly complicating any future attack there. I also was redeploying some of my Mozhaisk units back to try to defend Moscow.
We had gotten a late start and had had a political discussion while learning this new game, so since it was getting late and didn't look like Tor was going to take Moscow in the Snow - especially with the Siberian shock armies about to arrive risk-free - we called the game a draw, thanks to his 11th-hour taking of Voronezh.
Tor seems to like the game a great deal and wants to play it again, and I'll probably be the Germans next time.
I really like the map and unit scale of this Moscow game. I/we discovered a few rule corrections needed - I've just made those - but it seems ready for general free print-and-play consumption now.
For experienced players playing the full 8 turns if the Germans don't take Moscow beforehand, my 120-minute estimated playing time seems exactly right.
***
I should add that Tor did not use the Press Your Luck combat odds expansion option. If necessary, I probably shall.
|