GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
11,767 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
9 Days Left

Support:

Recommend
6 
 Thumb up
 Hide
2 Posts

The Battle for Normandy» Forums » Sessions

Subject: VASSAL Full Campaign Game 2018 June 8 rss

Your Tags: Add tags
Popular Tags: [View All]
Arian Musa
(Fulgrim1991)
Germany
Neubiberg
Bayern
flag msg tools
mbmbmbmbmb
Hi all,

We are back. Before we get into the AAR, a quick reminder of what questions are currently 8still) bothering us.

Q1: Can tanks support an attack over a river?

Q2: can a unit retreat into a hex with no step loss, if in the hex is a friendly unit?

On to the AAR:

June 8

Weather & Air:

Heavy Overcast is confirmed.

Forecasts:

June 9: Heavy Overcast
June 10: heavy rain
June 11: Partly Cloudy (new!)

-1 Interdiction on Map A (Peninsula)

CW Mulberry at 7, US at 10

British AOR

6th AB is rounded up, a total of 8 steps still fighting. Pegasus Bridge was blown and 21st leaves behind a screen.

PzLehr and 12th SS arrive in CEAN. 3rd Canadian and British make contact with first German elements of 716th that block defends the road about 6km north of CEAN.

21st settles in vic CREULLY


Omaha & Bayeux

Entrenchment completed at TRÉVIÈRES.

HvyFlakBn at Omaha held out.

Elements of 29th start to develop west. GRANDCAMP is pressured.



Utah Area


CARENTAN keeps getting pressured, III./6 FschJg holds.

243rd Infantry streams through VALOGNES.

4th US InfDiv develops against QUINÉVILLE, while elm 82nd AD remains at MONTEBOURG.

Elm 82nd AD remains passive in the PONT-L'ABBE Delta.



Have a great Christmas time you people!


7 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
  • [+] Dice rolls
Chris Friend
(friendc)
United States
Sierra Vista
Arizona
flag msg tools
Avatar
mbmbmbmbmb
Q1 Yes. But there can be no Combined Arms DRM and the armor unit can't advance after combat.
Q2 Yes. If it doesn't violate stacking.
 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
  • [+] Dice rolls
Front Page | Welcome | Contact | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Advertise | Support BGG | Feeds RSS
Geekdo, BoardGameGeek, the Geekdo logo, and the BoardGameGeek logo are trademarks of BoardGameGeek, LLC.