Arian Musa
Germany
Neubiberg
Bayern
Hi all,
We are back. Before we get into the AAR, a quick reminder of what questions are currently 8still) bothering us.
Q1: Can tanks support an attack over a river?
Q2: can a unit retreat into a hex with no step loss, if in the hex is a friendly unit?
On to the AAR:
June 8
Weather & Air:
Heavy Overcast is confirmed.
Forecasts:
June 9: Heavy Overcast
June 10: heavy rain
June 11: Partly Cloudy (new!)
-1 Interdiction on Map A (Peninsula)
CW Mulberry at 7, US at 10
British AOR
6th AB is rounded up, a total of 8 steps still fighting. Pegasus Bridge was blown and 21st leaves behind a screen.
PzLehr and 12th SS arrive in CEAN. 3rd Canadian and British make contact with first German elements of 716th that block defends the road about 6km north of CEAN.
21st settles in vic CREULLY
Omaha & Bayeux
Entrenchment completed at TRÉVIÈRES.
HvyFlakBn at Omaha held out.
Elements of 29th start to develop west. GRANDCAMP is pressured.
Utah Area
CARENTAN keeps getting pressured, III./6 FschJg holds.
243rd Infantry streams through VALOGNES.
4th US InfDiv develops against QUINÉVILLE, while elm 82nd AD remains at MONTEBOURG.
Elm 82nd AD remains passive in the PONT-L'ABBE Delta.
Have a great Christmas time you people!
Chris Friend
United States
Sierra Vista
Arizona
Q1 Yes. But there can be no Combined Arms DRM and the armor unit can't advance after combat.
Q2 Yes. If it doesn't violate stacking.
