Made it out alive through a complete career that featured 25 kills in 67 sorties, prestige level 7, promoted twice, pilot fatigue ON. Tactics used:
* Purchased self-preservation skills as highest priority (landing, parachute, A.C.M., etc.)
* Took a Musik-equipped aircraft ASAP and never flew an aircraft without it.
* Always used Musik from medium range, never close.
* Re-attacked Musik-damaged bombers (after successful wheel around) with forward weapons always from long range, always with extended burst, always aiming at tail gunner.
* Avoided buying skills of "bomber stream" and "navigation" as those yield more chances to get shot at.
Entire career at Dutch bases. Four of five wounds from landing accidents (high fatigue + bad weather = a most undesirable combo platter). Bf-110 through 55 sorties until Jun '44, then to He 219.
Great stuff, Ron. I have had successful careers and use the following:
*Start off by chucking 3 dice (2 d6 for target, and 1 d10 for wx)
*Never use extended burst (not sure why, just don't)
*Grab the landing skill definitely.
*get Expert skill (great one to have!)
*Grab electronics and weapons maint skills for crew.
*Use Schrage Musik when available and (usually) go for close range (unless I have SM skill)
*with SM, always attack with that weapon first, then wheel around if needed.
*With SM, maybe my favorite AC is D0-217 N-2/R22 (other than 219s)
* I use to go for gunner quite a bit, but now concentrate on a wing
*I like the Dutch bases as well
edit: Ha, I keep adding stuff. Anyways, a general gameplay note:
I Like to keep small footprint and stopped using the playmats to mark targets, moon, weather etc. All of that I note on the log sheet. I mark weather g-good, p-poor,etc after target name. I add stress level after sortie number.
I really hope a vassal mod gets made for this awesome game.
- Last edited Sun Dec 23, 2018 1:42 pm (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Sun Dec 23, 2018 1:28 pm
My tactics are essentially identical to Christopher's.
Rarely use extended box - when I do it almost always is in hte very last box.
PILOT:
1. Take landing skill at once;
2. Either Experte or ACM is next depending on aircraft type (i.e., if it is one I plan to transistion out of I go for ACM. (NOTE: I have had little sucess with Ju-88, so I try to get out of that type quickly);
3. I do like bomber stream once I have an a/c with Jazz Musik as that gets you more prestige and you can get advantageous skills quickly.
FUNKER:
1. If Funker is inly crewman, go for Weapon Maintenance first. If not only crew, save experience to get Radar Skill and then Weapon Maintenace (in case of transitoin to HE-219 later on).
2. Then parachute and Situational Awareness (if you live that long ...)
OTHER CREW:
1. Weapon Maintenance first;
2. Situational Awareness (for those darn Moskitos).
Hey guys,
Don't listen to Dennis. He holds the Wound Badge (in Platinum!) lololol
Edit: The wound badge is no longer awarded for injuries sustained during aircraft crashes. You may consider that official errata; just haven't gotten around to posting it yet. A German player found the criteria in a German legal document from back when, which I was unaware of until recently.
Cheers, Greg
- Last edited Sun Dec 23, 2018 2:54 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Dec 23, 2018 2:51 pm
