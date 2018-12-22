|
I like this game and I want to play it again just to see if I was just lucky this time--
Dittmer started in Dijon flying Dorniers. Had nothing his first month. (two inconclusive interceptions) except a trip to the hospital for 2.5 weeks with a SW (the only combat injury of his career, though).
September was slighly better with three kills (and enough experience to pick the Bomber Stream skill, which stood him in very good stead). He did lose his Funker, Oberfeldwebel Friedrich Bonhaus (KIA in the plane), the first of three he'd lose. This also saw him upgrade to the Do 217 model and he got his Iron Cross 2d and 1st class.
October was his breakthrough month. Nine kills total including five on one sortie on a raid against Kassel. Another 12 in November (including six on one sortie vs. a Dusseldorf raid--which would remain a personal best for him). With 24 kills, he got the German Cross in Gold, the Operational Flying Clasp in Bronze, a promotion to Hauptmann and a coveted transfer to 1/NJGI, where he would spend the remainder of the game.
As a player, I think I had trouble adapting my tactics to the new He 219 models. With the Dorniers, I could be in a bomber stream and let a plane go if I didn't get a crippling blow because I had plenty of ammo. I suspect I may have been more persistent with the Heinkels because I didn't have ammo to waste-or perhaps my luck turned.
Dittmer had transition problems with the A-0 and A-2 models. In December, he only had three kills and was shot down twice. January saw him get shot down a third time with only two kills and he only had two more in February. Those last two brought him up to 31 and his Knight's Cross, however. This permitted him to experiment with the A-5 models. I don't have precise records, but I liked him best with the R2 because of its unlimited cannon ammo supply.
The spring was far better for him, with seven kills in March (including his first Mosquito bomber) and two to start April with. These last brought him to 42 and his Oak Leaves. Coming back, he switched into the A-7 models he'd use thereafter. April saw 15 total kills but Mar-Apr months also saw him get shot down twice more and forced down once with a fuel leak. It also saw him lose his second and third Funkers. Wilhelm Goos, who had transferred with him from Dijon. Goos was badly shot up and would need four months of rehab. Erich Miersch was his short-lived replacement. Badly shot up, he didn't survive the ejection from the plane. Dittmer still made Major.
The last three months were slightly trickier as Allied jamming improved but Dittmer got eight kills in May (his 60th and 61st, both Halifaxes raiding Dortmund, got him his Swords. He only got four kills in June and five in July. He got promoted to Oberstleutnant.
Total kills--70
Shot down--6 times
Rough landings--3
Crash landings--0
Funkers KIA/WIA--3
Kills by month and assorted stuff
Aug 43--0 (WIA)(Wound Badge in Black)
Sep 43--3 (Funker KIA)(EK2, EK1)
Oct 43--9
Nov 43--12 (German Cross in Gold, OFC in Bronze)
Dec 43--3 (shot down twice)
Jan 44--2 (shot down once)
Feb 44--2 (Knight's Cross)
Mar 44--7 (shot down once, forced landing once, Funker WIA)
Apr 44--15 (shot down once, Funker KIA)(Knight's Cross w/Oak Leaves)
May 44--8 (Knight's Cross w/Oak Leaves & Swords)
Jun 44--4
Jul 44--5 (shot down once)(OFC in Silver)
Heya,
That's a VERY good score. I'd say you were lucky, especially considering as many times as you were shot down, lol.
Looking forward to hearing how you fare the second time
Cheers, Greg
D-oh!!!
I just saw the erratum regarding group damage to the Starboard Wing. Worse, I hadn't looked closely at the Port Wing and just assumed it was 2xWing as well.
Especially once the pilot started using SM, that would've bumped his score!
Frack.
For what it's worth--my second game playing all the rules correctly (I hope!) was much shorter. I tried landing in bad weather (no plane damage) and got a crash with a pilot KIA with only 4 kills. Serves me right--starting with 1 XP, I could've brought the landing skill.
Last edited Sun Dec 23, 2018 5:14 pm
Posted Sun Dec 23, 2018 3:58 pm
Hey Bill,
Yes, the group damage to either side is identical, other than one is port, the other starboard. But that single digit was a typo, which sadly, does affect game play. To be honest, I'm surprised it didn't strike you as odd earlier The errata as posted currently is up to date, except for the addition of "landing injuries do NOT result in a Wound Badge."
However, I think you're misreading the errata. BOTH sides now give x1 wing hit, NOT x2. This would not have raised your score, if anything, it would have lowered it.
Landing skill has turned out to be more popular than I thought it would be, lol. I really didn't intend for it to be a "no-brainer" but it's a popular starting choice, shall we say.
Regardless, glad you're enjoying it!
Cheers, Greg
Last edited Mon Dec 24, 2018 1:41 am
Posted Mon Dec 24, 2018 1:38 am
Right, I meant that my misreading of it raised my score. I'm dismayed I didn't notice it earlier. Just wasn't a close read on my part (I was so eager to get into play--I think I read the Starboard Wing damage, noticed that that there was a Port Wing column and just assumed it was the same, except for applying to the port side) without really reading it).
Still, plenty of opportunities to enjoy it properly--and my next 70-kill ace will mean that much more!
Last edited Mon Dec 24, 2018 2:52 pm
Posted Mon Dec 24, 2018 2:00 am
