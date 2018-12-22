|
Back to Friedland, space to lay two maps end to end and so finally to the Approach to Battle, the AAR which means I have written up all The Coming Storm scenarios (well, we all need an objective as well as a hobby!).
As you can see we have the Elyau map joined to the Friedland map to give 68” of map. The French are in march order. Ney and VI Corps in the foreground with the Guard just on map, Davout and III Corps centre map with orders to Konigsberg and so heading off map off north (left) and Napoleon and VIII Corps transiting Elyau eastwards. And ahead of them Lannes and the Reserve Corps. Barely visible top right are the only Russians on map – a Cossack corps with orders to march north-east.
Strategically both sides are marching away from the bloody battle of Heilsberg (not one to recreate as a game – French banging their heads against Russian fortifications – Borodino without the success!) the forces separated by the River Alle. Of map to the left (north) is Konigsberg, the last bit unconquered Prussia. The Russian aim is to stop the French getting there.
Friedland Approach to Battle setup
Note – I used the (at the time of writing) the new artillery rules which were under test – a revised artillery table and a ‘Defender bombards’ phase before each attack phase. Hence some of the artillery damage inflicted by defenders before an attack went in. Kevin will make the final decision if this become part of the official Library rules, but I think they work well – especially for artillery heavy armies like the Russians.
The French spend most of 13 June marching in the rain. III Corps heads off towards Konigsberg [they have a fixed march order which will only change if the Russian appear on the Elyau map]; Lannes heads for Posthenen. Mortier’s VIII Corps and the cavalry with Napoleon head by the south road and tracks towards Merlensdorf and Ney, the Guard and Victor’s I Corps are sent to Georgenau, where Napoleon can direct them as he sees fit. On the other side of the river the Cossacks march off map. Galitzen and his advance guard arrive and by 3pm are crossing the Alle at Friedland. The rest of the Russian army has been delayed by some three hours and Constantine’s Guard Corps are so delayed they never arrive.
At this point as the Russians I have to think - how can I win, or perhaps not lose this badly? All the VP locations (Freidland, Posthenen, Georgenau, Sortlack and Heinrichdorf) are north of the river. So staying south and hoping the French attack will not get anywhere and historically it will mean the French take Konigsberg. If the Russian cross the river and try to fight around Elyau there is a good chance they will be bottled up and chewed up piecemeal. However I noted that if the Russians march off map using the road that runs north-east ish from Freidland, they will get VP for each unit marched off. So a plan formed – cross the river, bat the French left wing aside, hope to inflict enough damage to counteract the effect of losing the VP hexes and head off map.
As the day wore on Cossacks spread across the plain while Lannes and the Reserve formed up around Posthenen and waited for the rest of the army to arrive. Napoleon directed Ney’s Corps to Hansfelde, east of Bothkine wood. The Cavalry corps extended Lannes’s line to the south and the rest of the cavalry arrived near the Ale and headed for Grunwalde where, at dusk they clashed inconclusively with the Russians. VIII Corps was spread out to the south of Domnau, while the Guard and I Corps made a column some 20 kilometres long; the head of which was just arriving at Georgenau. For the Russians the Advance Guard was across the river, Essen’s 8th Division just crossing and Sacken’s 3rd Division hurrying up.
Friedland dusk on 13 June
In midsummer dawn comes early in Poland and at 3am the soldiers wearily took up their places again. The first few hours consisted mostly of marching; the main combat was the Russian cavalry driving the French cavalry back from Grunwalde. Ney’s men formed up and pushed back the Cossacks as they advanced to Heinrichdorf. The French Guard arrived behind the Reserve with I Corps following and VIII Corps, ordered to Sortlack (south of Elyau) reached the edge of the woods. Meanwhile the Russians had placed one pontoon bridge south of Elyau, the other north of the town at Kloschenen, where the road swung close to the river. Across this came Sacken’s 3rd Division, followed by Osterman’s 2nd, while Sedmaratzki’s 6th crossed at Friedland, followed by Dochturov and his 7th Division. [Note the actual commanders of 3,6,7 and 8 Divisions were different, but until I make replacement leaders I’ll settle for the names on the counters.]
Friedland 14 June 5am The Coming (Russian) Storm
The fighting opened around 6am as the Russian artillery bombarded the French cavalry, forcing them to retire. Noticing the build-up opposite his left flank Napoleon ordered Lannes to shuffle his corps northwards. But the Russians attacked, eliminating two French brigades for the loss of one of their own, driving back Ney’s men and taking Heinrichdorf. The Guard and the Reserve’s 2 Division tried to strengthen the French line north of the stream, but the Russian artillery inflicted losses and to the north Ney’s men were driven back and back. The French fortified Hansfelde and held it against one assault, but a second saw the village fall and Ney found unconscious by the Russians on the battlefield. To the south the Guard drove back the 2nd Division.
In the centre Russian artillery inflicted losses on Grouchy’s men, eventually dispersing his brigade. The pontoon bridge over the Alle south of Friedland was dismantled and moved to cross the Millstream, so allowing Russian artillery to cross without having to go via Friedland. At Sortlack Mortier’s VIII Corps approached, then dithered. I Corps attacked the Russian advance guard, but were repulsed. The cavalry had better luck – Nansouty’s heavies capturing Bagration as they drove in the Russian advance guard.
At 10am Napoleon, seeing a weakness in the Russian centre between 2 and 8 Divisions ordered I Corps forward, as French cavalry and VIII Corps attacked around Sortlack. 8 Division was overwhelmed, the Russians around Sortlack surrounded and eliminated, and the pontoon bridge over the Millstream captured. By noon the Poles of VIII Corps were in Friedland itself.
Friedland 14 June 10 am French attack
But to the north things had not gone so well. An attack by the Imperial Guard and the Reserve at Heinrichdorf resulted in Les Grognards being thrown back by the Russians, spreading general alarm through the French army. As Russian reinforcements appears from the north-west, the 3rd Division, having eliminated the last of VI Corps slowly pushed through the Bothkine Woods towards the unprotected French supply lines and as massed Russian guns eliminated Gerard’s Brigade, demoralizing I Corps Napoleon decided to pull back.
The Guard managed to get to Georgenau before the Russians, followed by the survivors of the Reserve. They were slowly reinforced by as Lebrun, now in command of VI Corps, rallied the survivors and fed them back into the fight. The Russian attacks were piecemeal and the Guard regained its reputation by inflicting heavy losses on the Russians in the woods.
Around Posthenen the French pull back was closely followed by the Russians. Around 4pm, as the Russian reinforcements from the east arrived on the battlefield and began to threaten the left flanks the French cavalry tried charging the Russians. Initially this was a failure, and Latour’s men were broken. But Nansouty’s Cuirassiers charged again and broke Sakolmelski’s cavalry and Sukin’s Infantry Brigade; a counter-attack by the Russian Guard cavalry was driven off. A further attack by VIII Corps routed two brigades of the 14th Division.
Friedland 14 June 5 pm French counter attack
As dusk brought a very long day [17 turns] to and end both sides held their ground. The French army was out of supply – Cossacks were raiding their supply lines – the Russians exhausted.
Adding up the casualties both sides had suffered. The French had 70% of their surviving units reduced, the Russians 57%. But the Russians had lost more SP – 74 to the French 34. With five demoralised Divisions as opposed to the French one Corps control of most of the battlefield was not enough and with 20 to 14 VP (after card play take in into account) this was a slightly surprising French Marginal Victory. Perhaps in view of this Alexander will push for more concessions to the Prussians when the Emperors meet in a few weeks time.
Quite a variation of fortune; at one point it looked like a French rout, but by the end I was not sure the Russians would actually win. The French afternoon counter-attacks into the woods and around Posthenen inflicted a lot of Russian casualties and pulled a tactical, or even a marginal Coalition victory back to a marginal French one. And the French losses were earlier in the game and so became eligible for reorganisation sooner. Had the Russians been content to hold the ground seized by mid-afternoon – and then to have marched off to Konigsberg overnight, the day may have been theirs.
So what of The Coming Storm as a boxed set of games? I think they are very good value. Jena is hard for the Prussians to win, but it is easy to see why when you try playing the Prussian army. Pultusk-Golymin and Eylau are battles that can go either way; in my four playing’s of each game I’ve had 50:50 French:Coalition victories. At Friedland the French have some advantages – but I have certainly seen the French badly discomforted. All in all the great French victories of 1806-07 are much harder to achieve that you may imagine – and of course you have the nightmare of Elyau; perhaps one of the few battles in history where no one really knew who had won then – or now. So a game well worth buying - although as it is out of print and judging by the price history in the Geek Maketplace it is a rare and much sought after commodity. Certainly my copy is going nowhere other than back in the game cupboard – in the space made by taking Napoleon’s Resurgence to the wargames table.
With the entire series gracing my game shelf, TCS is absolutely my favourite... thanks for posting these!
Clint
Thanks for your detailed reports.Currently playing a campaign of this and Eylau is about to hit the table. Puktusk-Golymin was a total mud bath which ended with two turns of snowstorm....lovely weather.
