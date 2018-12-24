|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
13,533 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
5 Days Left
Support:
Please select a support frequency
-
Mark Hunter
United States
Palm Harbor
Florida
-
Spacecorp is good, but not exactly what I was expecting. Don’t read anything negative in that statement.
This is a euro pure and simple. And, as a euro it is very well done. The card play, engine building, low player aggressive interaction is all there. My wife will play and love this game. This also means the theme is there, but not terribly strong. The cards for example are nice, but honestly what the cards portend to do is meaningless. You’re only really looking at the big green move, or orange build boxes, what the card is saying or titled is not really relevant. It has no effect on gameplay. This could easily be spice trading in the Mediterranean. Same for the infra cards placed in your HQ. It is supposed to be technology infrastructure upgrades, but honestly it doesn’t feel or certainly doesn’t “sim” that way. It is just a euro mechanism for engine building. The Corp you are running is supposed to be developing “profits” in talents, but once again it is just euro VPs. Except in few cases where you can convert talents into build points, it doesn’t feel like a corporation building a financial empire. Contracts? Really just a VP point salad. “Be the first to do this...” or, “have 3 tokens in three different locations.”
In the end, where the game is enjoyable and certainly very playable it is not particularly deep. It is a wide game, but not a deep one. The corps are all the same without any starting distinctions between them. Players will make different choices in building their Corp engine especially with breakthrough cards or adaptations but once again these usually are just added move, or build values so the theme gets lost in the mechanics.
If you’re looking for a casual game it is well done. Just don’t expect to delve into a deep financial space simulation or losing yourself in space.
-
-
-
Ron Gilbert
United States
Florida
-
Thanks for the review and your thoughts pretty much match mine except for the theme part. Granted, it's not High Frontier from a theme perspective, but I do think it does a really good job of creating a "semi-plausible space exploration" theme. For me, theme-wise I'll give it an 8 (as opposed to 10 with HF)...but, to each their own
-
-
- Last edited Wed Dec 26, 2018 1:58 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Dec 26, 2018 1:58 pm
-
-
Steve Carey
United States
West Coast
-
I hear what the OP is saying, and thank him for sharing his lukewarm thoughts.
However, a strength of the game (for me) is how accessible it is to get on the table, with the multi-player game being layered, rich, and tense. The solitaire game can be somewhat of a chaotic 'go along for the ride' experience, but it plays reasonably quickly and offers a significant challenge.
I really like High Frontier and Leaving Earth, with SpaceCorp deftly filling in the final spot of the space race trilogy. I'm very happy to own all three games, and predict that SpaceCorp is also going to be a big success for GMT; it is exceedingly well-designed and well-developed, accomplishing exactly what it set out to do.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Dec 26, 2018 6:28 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Dec 26, 2018 6:23 pm
-
-
Mike Frantz
United States
Wenatchee
Washington
-
I don't think what you are saying is at all at odds with the OP. This is not a "heavy economic space game", it's really a pretty darn light/casual euro. It's basically a step up from Quest for El Dorado....and I really like it for that. I think it might end up being a bit of a sleeper hit for GMT if it can find its audience. I really hope it does because the core engine here is ripe for expansions that might take it more towards that heavy economic game if they do it right. I'd almost like to see a different designer come in and layer some things over it if John B. is moving off into other projects. The really heavy economic ideas might be tough to implement solo though, and clearly much of the design was driven by that solo experience. Maybe they could keep the solo game streamlined with this base game and beef up the multi in expansions, or better yet, have two different expansion modules, one for multi and one for solo.
-
-
-
Mark Hunter
United States
Palm Harbor
Florida
-
chuckles2000 wrote:
...because the core engine here is ripe for expansions that might take it more towards that heavy economic game if they do it right.
I agree with this. As it is the economic aspect of the game is so abstracted it makes for a more shallow experances than it might have been. No trade routes or exciting synergies between monopolies of materials discovered. The corps are never under capital constraints of any kind. I guess in the future markets only go up and capital investment never hit the bottom line. Outside of a few “matching” benifits for bases, there is no actual use for the materials found in space. Turning a discovery tile should be exciting as you reveal something that might play into your cosmic market, only there is no real cosmic market developed in the game. In most cases the base built is pro forma to the material found. After playing several more times I have to honestly say it doesn’t hold up particularly well as the routine of play become repetitive.
-
-
|