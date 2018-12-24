GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
13,533 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
5 Days Left
Support:
Please select a support frequency
-
Jonathan "Spartan Spawn, Sworn, Raised for Warring!"
United States
Sellersburg
Indiana
ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ
"By the power of truth, I, while living, have conquered the universe."
-
This was one of the awesome batch of games I received from my Solo Secret Santa!
First play through of this neat little modern combat game. None of these adjectives are an insult to this design. Really enjoyed this design, not only is the subject matter unique (This is the ISF forces retaking Ramadi in 2015 from ISIS, not the US lead coalition from the older Iraqi War) but the design is incredibly effective.
My favorite part is how easily the designer incorporated command rules with zero extra over head. You can stack 2 units max, when attacking you designate a lead unit, the 2nd unit can only add up to the lead units combat value. EG if you have a 3 strength unit as lead and 4 strength unit underneath, that 2nd unit can only add +3 (Not +4).
Insanely simple and effective command rules for the combat system in the game. However, if you take 1 casualty that lead unit is the one to go. So do you risk being very effective in combat but losing a superior strength unit or do you lower the combat effectiveness in a hope to push forward later with that stronger remaining unit.
Establishing mutually supporting LOC's is key here as ISIS will attempt to sever them to make you lose points as cut off units cannot claim VP hexes. LOC's are also the most effective way to bring up unit reinforcements.
More than once I felt like I was banging my head against a wall, accurate to any book I've read on modern urban warfare. Given that this is playable in 45 minutes to an hour, not an issue and accurate.
End results below of my first game, 31 ISF points to ISIS' 37, the ISF was able to carve out the middle fairly well but little head way was made in the west. The Government complex is required for victory as well as a point lead unless the ISF manages to capture every named locale on the board, a tall order for sure.
-
-
-
Norman Smith
United Kingdom
-
The game does a good job in showing just how hard securing a city is and that a claim of victory or win, might not actaully look like such on the ground!
My impression is that the ‘demands’ of the Government building within the time frame allowed will almost certainly see other parts of the city fall away from the gamers focus.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Dec 26, 2018 8:47 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Dec 26, 2018 8:47 am
-