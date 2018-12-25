

(My first mission with an earlier beta version of this game found my boat disabled. I lost all three engines – two to a random event of bad fuel, and the third one to a near miss by a Japanese bomb only minutes after repairing it from the aforementioned bad fuel. Another PT had to tow the boat at the snail’s pace of two turns per zone. The first step for the next mission was the Malaria die rolls. They were terrible rolls that I incorporated into the above narrative.)