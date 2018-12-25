|
I didn’t know what to expect as the C-47 skidded to a stop, sliding through the mud oozing through the PSP runway at Rendova. I was pretty proud of my dress whites, with the new Lieutenant bar; yet I quickly saw it wouldn’t survive the jeep ride to the commander’s office at “Todd City”. I was told the base was nicknamed that in honor of Ensign Leon E. Todd, Jr., the first PT-Boat crewman from the base killed in action back in July 2, 1943. Arriving at the receptionist’s desk, the yeoman announced my arrival to Commander Kelly. I was perturbed at the way the petty officer spat out the initials “J.G.” at the end of the announcement, but I didn’t have time to think about that offense.
The Commander told me I was taking over PT-509. The boat had just lost its C.O…. not to wounds, but to incompetence. There was no wiggle room for inept skippers and I could not be inept. My boat was undergoing repairs, and in addition to myself there would be five new sailors joining the boat. Not because the former crew had suffered wounds but because they had come down with malaria.
(My first mission with an earlier beta version of this game found my boat disabled. I lost all three engines – two to a random event of bad fuel, and the third one to a near miss by a Japanese bomb only minutes after repairing it from the aforementioned bad fuel. Another PT had to tow the boat at the snail’s pace of two turns per zone. The first step for the next mission was the Malaria die rolls. They were terrible rolls that I incorporated into the above narrative.)
The first night there was no mission, but then came the assignment, a day before the New Moon – deliver supplies to a Coastwatcher. Once the supplies were safely stowed aboard we slid into the darkness, with PT 411 riding shotgun to starboard.
Into the First Zone: A week ago the boat had been jumped by a Jap plane waiting for Devil Boats to enter the Solomon Sea. Tonight it was quiet, with good weather and Sea State 1.
Second Zone: Good weather holds and Sea State 3.
Third Zone (Yellow): Clouds and rain. We miss all those stars, but the clouds and rain will help us hide.
Fourth Zone (Yellow): Through the Ferguson Passage. We leave the squall behind, as we slide between islands and reefs. No encounters.
Fifth Zone (Yellow): In the Vella Gulf. More rain to help hide us as we plan our approach to that confidential location on Japanese held Kolombangara Island. Still no encounters (or Random Events).
Sixth Zone (aka Red Zone 3): The Poor weather continues and the Sea State is now at 4. Too rough to make the landing. No IJN air contacts, no surface contacts, no shore guns. I can abort the mission; but I remember Commander Kelly’s comment about inept skippers not lasting long, so I decide to pull back and sit idle for a while in hopes that the conditions improve.
Back in the Vella Gulf (Fifth Zone): Still poor weather. Still Sea State 4. No contacts.
Returning to Red Zone 3: A break in the weather! Clear conditions and Sea State 2. We slowly approach the rendezvous and still no contacts…reefs avoided… Delivery made! Mission accomplished.
Leaving Red Zone 3: As another squall rains on the deck we have a radar contact. From the size of it could be a merchant vessel or a destroyer. Radar reports a second contact. With our primary mission finished it is time to go hunting. We slowly begin our approach.
At long range we are undetected. The silhouette is the Teruzuki, a Akizuki-class destroyer. The second ship is an older Mutsuki- class. We’re going to put all four fish into the first DD.
Mid-range and we are still undetected.
Short-range, and still we’re undetected. (Great die rolls, but that will change soon.) Torpedoes away! PT 411 also launches all four of her fish at the Teruzuki and we turn tail, firing some passing cannon shots (doing only one superficial hit). One explosion… and that is all. How could seven out of the eight torpedoes miss? What is worse, the destroyer seems unfazed as every gun onboard her opens up at the two evading PT Boats. We lay smoke and speed off into the night, also evading the second destroyer.
(Ooc: At Close Range and being undetected the die modifiers were great. Out of the eight torpedoes, six hit the target, but the dice turned against me and five were duds. The one that did explode had a terrible damage roll.)
Back in the Vella Gulf (Fifth Zone): Bad weather. Sea State 4. Now the sea could be a more dangerous enemy than the Japanese.
Fourth Zone (Yellow): Reentering the Ferguson Passage. We leave the storm behind, as we slide between islands and reefs. No encounters.
Third Zone (Yellow): Poor weather. Sea State 4. No contacts
Second Zone: Good weather. Sea State 3. We are cruising along smoothly when the engines start running rough and die. The frustrated Engineer reports that it is the same problem they faced last mission - water in the fuel. (Random Event) He’ll get on it right away. A couple hours later the rain starts again, helping to hide our idle boat from the Japanese aircraft. Finally two engines cough back to life.
First Zone: Poor weather. Sea State 4. No contacts.
Rendova: We dock and head for bed just as the sun rises over the Solomon Islands.
Lt. Les Brown, (jg) USNR, commanding
PT-509
Rendova PT Boat Base - Lumbaria Island “Todd City”
Well done, sailor!
Excellent. Thanks for sharing.
I've completed 16 missions now, and still no destroyer encounters yet...
