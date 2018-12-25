GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
For those who don't know, Panzer Attack is a kickstarter game that funded successfully but was in danger of cancellation. Jonathan worked hard and delivered a game that is a different take on a familiar subject. I received my core game set in the mail a few days ago and here are some thoughts.
First off, components. The cards are fairly stiff but not linen-finished. Some of them are slightly off cut and some of the corners are jagged. This didn't affect game play for me at all and I just consider this a cosmetic issue. The faces are well laid out and I like the historical photos used for most of them.
The rules are probably the worst problem I have with the game. The pages aren't bound together and were mis-printed. The turn sequence is really bad and the combat procedure can take a few readings to suss out. Jonathan has been open about his mistakes regarding this and has stated he will make a pdf available of a cleaned up rule set.
Jonathan did send some kickstarter bonus items out to everyone as a thank you. The German space weapon card is my favorite. I'm not sure if these will be available later on but they were a nice touch. The box the game came in did a good job of protecting it during shipping but is kind of useless for storage.
As for game play, I have only played one game so far but it is very fun and different from other wargame/card game hybrids I have tried. There are no dice rolls and after memorizing a few icons combat goes pretty quickly. The game is very abstract but does give the player a good sense of how each side fought the war. The territory cards and frontline system successfully streamline movement and encirclement rules to a minimum. The players can play with historical decks or mix and match for a pickup game. There are over 150 cards in the core game, some of them are event cards that can be played by either side.
Planning ahead is important and a bad move can sink you quickly. The game can be static for a few turns as players trade blows. Breaking a stalemate can be tough and the game hinges on taking enemy factories rather than defeating armies. There will always be more units available to each side but where and when those units come into play is the key. Highly effective units can only be brought into play by combining weaker units in a territory.
All in all I think Panzer Attack was worth the wait. Aside from a few production errors the game is well made and I haven't seen any glaring imbalances. It has an old school card game charm that goes well with the realistic wargame theme. I hope to get the improved rule-set soon and hope Jonathan is able to enjoy his game.
Thanks for the review, Adam! I think this is an absolutely fair and accurate assessment of the game and its components, and you highlighted two of my main areas of concern: The current state of the rule set, and the game box.
The rule set will definitely be addressed soon in an update, but I'm waiting on an initial round of player feedback before making major structural changes to them.
The box, however, was my big regret with the campaign, and one I never found a cost effective and satisfactory answer to. In future, if I do make subsequent 'core box' releases it will likely be in a deck box format for storage purposes, and in 72-card tuck box packs. But as for the Kickstarter version, I do acknowledge that the box as produced is not what I would consider a totally workable storage solution in itself.
I'm really looking forward to hearing more details once you have a chance to play a few more games, and can't wait to incorporate your (and other) feedback into the rules and scenarios!
