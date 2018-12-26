|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
13,533 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
5 Days Left
Support:
Please select a support frequency
-
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
-
Following the suggestion* that I might like GMT’s COIN series, I recently acquired Cuba Libre…
Unboxing…hmm, nice, but not exactly “Euro pretty”…and what are all these flow charts for?
Tried reading the rules…”2.3.6 Launder. Whenever a 1st or 2nd Eligible Faction pays Resources to execute an Operation (including a Limited Operation, 2.3.5) but…{eyes begin to glaze over}…executes no Special Activity, it may remove a Cash marker that it owns (4.5.2)…{ trance sets in}…to immediately execute an additional, free, Limited Operation of any type except Construct (3.3.5)….{I enjoy the best night’s sleep I’ve had in decades}.
Refreshed and undeterred, I set the game up and, lacking three clones, sit down to the solo experience…
…and so my journey into asymmetry begins…a very odd experience. I (eventually) worked out how to move pieces and do “stuff”: despite reading like a statute, the rules are clear. The problem was, I just couldn’t see how to actually play the game.
I’m used to “Euros”, where it so often seems to be about finding the resource/VP engine and getting it running. While by no means the best, I can usually figure out how to do it, and sometimes even win.
But Cuba Libre…eh? What do I DO? Every faction has a different set-up and victory condition?!? And, WTF, the Event cards keep mucking everything up!!!? And, hang on, there are DICE????!!!!
And, I got there…stumbled through a game playing one faction and let the “bots” guide me as to what to do (and Good Lord Above, using the bots: does it say “PhD required” somewhere in the small print?)…lurched through another game playing all four factions (much easier and so much more enjoyable)…watched some excellent strategy videos…sort of got it…played again and…
…suddenly…it clicked…
…what an amazing game!
I love its generosity…you want to Rally some forces? Go ahead and Rally right across the board; you want to take a bit of your turn, do a special op, steal a few resources and then finish what you started: go ahead, it’s allowed. Don’t like that pesky guerrilla base, heh, heh…just slip someone a bribe and “ping” it’s gone.
And, I love the oh-so-complicated decisions it engenders: do I take the event? Oh, it’s so tempting, but wait, look what’s coming next…arghhh…I should pass…NO, I need a bit of Terror or the Government might actually win for once…double arghhh…when is that Propaganda card coming up…it’s been ages…urrghh…I want my MUMMY!
And, I adore the asymmetry… so many games I play are symmetrical: everyone starts the same, plays the same, wins the same. And yet, life just isn’t like that. Who ever went to a job interview where every candidate was the same; ran a business where every company had the same skills, resources and products; fought a war (hot or cold) where the sides were equal and identical…conflict arises from difference (he states boldly…but doesn’t it?)…life is asymmetrical, why isn’t gaming?
And so, suddenly, all the symmetrical games I’ve been so enjoying seem somehow more abstract than before. Cuba Libre is messy, it’s confusing, it involves randomness; just when you think you’re about to win, the game changes everything; games end suddenly and unexpectedly, or they roll on for ages and end with no clear victor.
In short, Cuba Libre, like life, is fascinating.
______
And...Oh…look how many more COIN games there are…Pendragon? No way! A simulation of 5th Century British politics…I love 5th Century British politics…
______
*And finally, thank you for the suggestion, Mitch, spot on, as ever.
-
-
-
Fred J
Netherlands
Wassenaar
-
Amen Brother!
-
-
-
Mitchell C
Australia
Perth
-
This was a joy to read! Glad my suggestion worked out.
Now, all you need to do is teach me one of these games!
-
-
-
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
-
midasiam wrote:
This was a joy to read! Glad my suggestion worked out.
Thank you.
midasiam wrote:
Now, all you need to do is teach me one of these games!
Your wish is my command...I reckon Cuba Libre 2P would be good.
I'm just playing Pendragon solo for the first time...OMG, I'm glad I started with CL!
-
-
-
Jay M
United States
Greenville
South Carolina
-
Welcome to COIN!
-
-
-
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
-
Race Bannon wrote:
Welcome to COIN!
Thank you. It's nice to be here.
-
-
-
Jay M
United States
Greenville
South Carolina
-
Best if you can find a group of 4. I feel Fire in the Lake is the greatest achievement in the series, the "best." I think Falling Sky is the most "fun" in the lighter sense.
-
-
-
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
-
Race Bannon wrote:
Best if you can find a group of 4.
Agree. I've found a group locally who regularly play these games, which is great.
And, I'm really enjoying playing them solo as all four factions...not something I could imagine doing with a symmetrical Euro. I find myself committed to getting the best for each faction, and the asymmetry really helps keep that interesting...there's nothing like stabbing yourself in the back
-
-
|