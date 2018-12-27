GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
I played this game lefthand/righthand solo.
The first thing I did was to enlarge the original counter set from 1/2" to 3/4" and sleeve the cards.
I set up the Indians in a dispersed fashion within the parameters of the Set-Up rules without having read the game-specific rules, nor understanding the game mechanics yet, nor reviewing the cards. The thought process was that the Indians could react to whichever Cavalry column posed the initially threat.
Re-thinking this for a future game, I would concentrate the Indian forces since that is what I attempted to do on Turn 2 anyway. At another reviewers suggestion, there probably should be a House Rule preventing Indian Camps A, B, and C from combining, and while we are at it, having some sort of divided Indian set-up in or near each Camp. I would also filp over the Indian units to create an even greater fog-of-war, providing the US player with limited intelligence as to the strengths he is initially facing.
Turn 1: (US) Terry Column Advances
I decided to play it safe and bring the Gatling Guns. The column maintains unit cohesion (avoiding the Custer syndrome) and moves 2 spaces forward. The thought process was to narrow the playing field pushing the Indians toward one of the other two columns or forcing them to attack the threat (unlikely at this stage), while being able to react toward either the Black Hills or advance further toward Greasy Grass.
I thought about dividing the command by either using the steamboat to deploy the 7th and two additional units in the heart of Indian territory, or letting the Gatling Guns and Supply unit trail behind the column to allow Terry's Column to advance 3 spaces. Either option would divide Terry's command and invite disaster.
Turn 1: (Indians) Head for the Prairies
I rolled a "6" and concentrated as best I could in the direction of Ft. Fetterman. This is when I had wished I had not instituted an initial scattered Indian set-up. The thought process was to challenge the relatively weak Crook Column (à la Rosebud) and place a concentrated Indian force within easy reach of three of the four Indian objectives.
Turn 2: (US) Gary Owen
Terry's Column and the 7th Cavalry continued forward two more spaces maintaining unit cohesion. Once again, I thought about dividing command and leaving the Gatlings behind in order to steal a march. Thought process: I was still in position to close in on the Indians if necessary.
Turn 2: (Indians) Sitting Bull
Perfect card draw. I was able to complete the concentration of most Indian forces at Ft. Fetterman. The advantage the Indians had in numbers was too tempting to pass up a good fight. The Indians won the initiative and rolled first. Thought process was to destroy at least 4 Cavalry units while hoping to seize one victory space. In the ensuing battle, Crook's Column was wiped out, but not without a hard fight costing the Indians three of their lower end units.
Turn 3: (US) Gibbon Column Advances
In the face of the pending disaster, Gibbons Column broke ranks and advanced in one's and two's depending on each units individual speed. The thought process was to 1) close on the Indians as fast as possible, and 2) invite an Indian attack. A strategy of too little, too late.
Turn 3 (Indians) Tribal Raiding
I rolled a "2" which was all that I needed. I sent one warband off to seize the Oregon Trail and a second warband off to take the Black Hills. Thought Process: With Ft. Fetterman in hand, all the Indians needed were two more victory spaces. Both were within reach because of the Turn 1 strategy to place a concentrated Indian force in the vicinity of Ft. Fetterman and centrally located between 3 victory objectives.
Turn 4 (US) Crook Forges Ahead
Well Crook's Column did not exist any more. I was able to recruit one unit, the 4th Cavalry and sent it off to join Terry's Column. Second thought, I should have challenged the Indian possession of the Black Hills to prevent an automatic victory.
So, I rewound and fought a 1-on-1 skirmish in the Black Hills, the 3-strength 4th Cavalry against the 4-strength Oglala. The Indians won the initiative. Battle went 3 rounds with no one gaining a hit. Then at the start of round 4, the Indians rolled a "5" causing the 4th Cav to panic. Game Over.
Turn 4 (Indians) Indians Leave Reservation
At the beginning of any Indian turn in which they are in possession of 3 of the 4 victory objectives (and also having eliminated 4+ Cavalry units), the game ended suddenly in an Indian victory.
