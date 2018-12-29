|
July/August.
Western Front.
France reenters the war on July 1st. Formal declarations of war are delivered to the German, Austrian and Ottoman ambassadors in Paris. The Central Powers have expectetd this. France calls out all reserves and takes a land action in the first impulse, luckily the Allies go first. Offensive points are spent on Foch to support an attack west of Brussels. This first assault is a success, 1 Ge corps killed and the rest shattered for no French loosses. But no advances are made. In their first impulse, Germany attacks further east, where French preparations have been neglected. A French Corps is killed SW of Metz, no German losses.
The Cw and Us send substantial forces to France to support the French and once again strike at the Germans where it matters. It will take some time to get all forces into position however. A German assault two hexes west of Metz is repulsed, but in late August Germany manages to capture the important French fortified position just west of Metz, and advance and destroy the fort. A few days later, a Us assault commanded by Bullard and supported by Ops retakes the hex and its valuable resource. But France has got a brutal second baptism of fire at the hands of the battle- hardened and well prepared German army.
Middle east.
The Cw launces attacks on both Amman and Baghdad. Despite the surrender of some of the defenders of Baghdad, the remaining units repel the attack, and the assault on Amman is also a costly failure. The Cw advance is bogged down.
Balkans.
Nothing happens, both sides shuffle units to get into better positions. This suits the Central Powers.
Russia.
The civil war rages. The whites got the upper hand initially, but Russia is big, and red partisans pop up behind white lines, cutting the shipment of resources. But in the Far East, Japan attacks communist held Vladivostok and quickly takes the city.
At sea.
German subs fail to find convoys. But two surface raiders manage to slip past Allied fleets in the North Sea, Faroes Gap and Bay of Biscay and are out in the open, ready to attack weakly protected sea areas.
September-October
Western Front
Germany strikes again at the hex west of Metz. A us Motorized Corps is killed in a sucesful assault, but no advances. The French get a beating trying to attack the hex west of Brussles again. Us and French forces move to fill the line west of Metz, but are killed in another succesful German attack, only a French div survives and is sent to the production circle. Germany still makes no advance into the vacated hex.
In October, the Us and French launch a joint attack on the exposed German position in hex 1029, once again supported bu Bullard and Ops. The assault is a disapointment, one unit killed on each side.
In late October, Germany once again assaults the resource hex 1030, west of Metz. A Us Inf and a Fr Eng are killed for 1 German div, and Germany advances into the hex, hoping the turn will end, which it does.
Middle East:
Nothing to report. The Allies must bring in more units to get momentum to this theatre.
Balkans.
Nothing to report. More shuffling.
Russia.
The whites attck a Partisan in Perm an kill the unit. The reds clear out some of the White strongholds near Moscow and also take a resource hex west of Astrakhan. A white assault on Barnaul ends in disaster after one of the attcing units defceted to the reds, 2 white and one red unit killed, the reds hold the city.
At sea
German subs find their targets in September, as a large wolf pack attacks convoys in the Faroes Gap. 2 Cw and 1 Us cp are sunk, along with a German sub. Austrian subs also sink 2 and abort 2 other Cw Cps in the Central Med, but loose one sub. In late October the German surface raiders sink another Cp in Cape St Vincent.
Germany once again tries to send out a surface raider group, but the task force is found in the Bay of Biscay. One of the raiders is sunk, the other manages to escape back to Kiel past the blockade.
November-December.
Western Front.
In snow, Germany attacks the lone Us HQ in hex 1129, blasting it back to the force pool. The British launch their first attack in the west since 1916 at Ostend, one Inf killed on each side, and a German bomber shot down. Germany asaults hex 1129 again, now filled up with French units, and kills a Mil and shatters a div, loosing one inf themselves. A joint Us/Fr assault on hex 1029 ends in failure and another French Mil killed. The year ends with another German attack on a lone, FD French Inf in hex 1129, which is sucesful, the Inf killed.
Middle east. More units are brought in, but no attacks are made. The British units outside Beirut finally move out, in an effort to join the units around Amman.
The Balkans.
Still no action. Bad weather and rough terrain make any allied offensive here difficult. A Us HQ is on the way however, and will join Allenby and Venizelos and hopefully bring some offensive power.
Russia
Both sides struggle with production, as most rail lines are in the war zone and few resources may be shipped to a factory. The whites try to asault Khabarovsk, but all attacking units defect. The reds then take the resource hex next to Vladivostok. Japan later attcks them and takes the hex. Another white offensive outside Moscow fails, and in the following Red counter-offensive, the Ivanov HQ is eliminated, despite one of the attacking red units defecting to the whites.
At Sea
Germany sends out another surfce raider group, but the task force is found in the Bay of Biscay. One of the raiders is sunk, the other damaged, and manages to escape back to Kiel. German subs have no luck this turn, but the German surface raiders sink a Us cp in Cape St Vincent.
And nothing at all happnes in Denmark, apart from some shelling by the Americans.
First French offensive, Summer 1918
Western Front January 1919
The Middle East, January 1919
The heroic effort of the Ottoman Merchant Fleet. The civil war makes it impossible to trade "red"resources in the Caucasus to Germany by land.
Balkans, January 1919
Persian Gulf, January 1919
Japan takes Vladivostok and presses the reds in the Far East
Russia, January 1919
Central Asia, January 1919
German raiders found in the Bay of Biscay, late 1918.
Convoy battle in the Faroes Gap, autumn 1918
Morale, Nov/Dec 1918. The Ottomans on the verge of collapse. France back down the ladder, now at 9. The Us, having done most of the fighting in France this period, has dropped to 12. It hurts when all land units have double impact for morale.
- Last edited Sat Dec 29, 2018 1:35 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu Dec 27, 2018 8:49 pm
Andrew Rader
United States
California
-
Seems Germany is still winning in France in 1918 and AH is hanging in there. Very unlikely for the Allies to turn it around in the last few turns, but I hope you play it out nonetheless.
Fascinating game report, thanks!!
Looking forward to the concluding report. I agree the Allies have their work cut out for them, but we will see what the objectives count ends up looking like.
Thanks for detailing your game Jon.
- Last edited Sat Dec 29, 2018 1:55 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Dec 29, 2018 1:54 am
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Ashwin in front of Tiger 131
Bought this and now looking through the rules.
With only 3 turns remaining, I will play this one to the end. But it will be very difficult for the Allies to win this war. I expect the Ottomans to fall before the game ends. Austria-Hungary will be harder to bring down, now that there is no real military pressure on them. But maybe some heavy investment in subversion may help. And by the way, a nationalist Czech partisan popped up in the last turn, and more of that could be difficult to handle. But Austria has had the time to garrison key locations, so no resource or factory was affected by the partisan.
Germany gave the Allies a nasty surprise during the summer and autumn of 1918. Instead of pushing Germany back into Belgium, the Germans were able not only to hold their line, but also to advance and take a French resource. The Us did most of the offensive actions for the Alllies, and also took most losses when they could to reduce the morale strain on France. But that came at a cost, in Sept/Oct the Us dropped 2 levels. France dropped one level each turn and is now at 9. They will not collapse during the remaining 3 turns, but their army is once again in a state where it could suffer from mutinies. The Allies will have to try to at least tkae some more objectives and do what they can to defeat the Ottomans and Austrians, then they may have a chance to win by objective count, but it will be tough. The Reds are getting the upper hand in Russia, and apart from Japan's effort, there are no other allied units present to support the Whites.
Ashiefan wrote:
Bought this and now looking through the rules.
That's the best part of buying a new wargame. Apart from actually playing it of course. Hope you'll enjoy it as much as I do!
Herbert Gratz
Austria
Vienna
Unspecified
Don't Forget that you can get rid of PART via Political Points/Actions.
herbertgratz wrote:
Don't Forget that you can get rid of PART via Political Points/Actions.
I think all partisans that have appeared in this game have been removed by playing this option. It's a useful way to get rid of partisans in hard to reach places.
