I just completed my 6th or 7th game of Pavlov's House. I have played only Solitaire and have used none of the Tactical or Operational Cards yet. Here, in no certain order, are things I really like about the game.
1. The counters are thick, big, and sturdy. Thank God they don't need to be clipped.
2. The board is visually stunning.
3. The game doesn't have a huge footprint.
4. The Player Aid Cards are organized in such a way that a person can unbox the game, punch the counters, and begin playing almost instantly.
5. The Rule Book is clear and concise.
3. The box is the best looking box of any game I own.
4. The scope and scale of the game is unlike any other I've ever played. This particular combination of operational and tactical levels is quite unique (or at least I haven't seen anything like it).
5. There are so many options for how to play. I've noticed already on BGG that various players are advocating specific strategies for how to win, but It seems to me there are numerous ways to win.(Spoiler alert: I don't see much path to victory without strong air defenses).
6. The Game doesn't take forever to play. I don't mind games that have to be played over a series of evenings but I definitely like some games that are more compact in space and time spent.
7. The designer has been open to those on this forum who've suggested a tweak in the rules here and there. Such as allowing allowing Storm Groups to attack even if there are Wermacht counters present on the target track with the tradeoff being a reduction in dice for each German unit. It seems to me this is the way games improve is through constructive comments being met by a flexible designer.
8. So much of playing board games and what people like is strictly a matter of preference. I love the circular markers in PH because they (to me) make the game experience more thematic. The image of the Anti-Aircraft gun does way more for me than a generic cube. So...I much prefer the counters.
If I had to criticize anything about the game, these would be things I wish were better.
1. The cards are a bit thin. I wish they were more like the cards in Fire in the Lake or Combat Commander Europe.
2. I wish the shield markers were smaller so they fit on their spaces better. I could use the green cubes...but I still like the circular markers better.
3 I agree that the weapon graphics on German units would look better if they were "more realistic". Having said that, there's nothing wrong with the counters as they are.
4. I should have backed this on KS. I'd like to have had the themed dice and companion book.
I love games that tell a compelling story. I'm not sure I have a game that does that better than Pavlov's House. In one game I'd assume that if it had been the actual historical event, the character Chechov would have been awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union. He killed every single German unit he fired at after being brought in on the first Soviet card draw. In another game, after killing 3 German units, a German sniper killed him. In another game, the Luftwaffe hit 2 Volga Crossing spaces while they were filled with ammunition and food. Thus...I ran out of ammunition and food. Every game has a narrative that makes me either want to play one more turn or after the game is over, reset and start over.
Much congratulations to David Thompson and everyone else who had a hand in producing this magnificent game. It goes right alongside Fire in the Lake, Combat Commander Europe, Empire of the Sun, and Commands and Colors Napoleonics as the 5 games I'd take if stranded on a desert island.
Last edited Sat Dec 29, 2018 7:45 am
Posted Fri Dec 28, 2018 12:16 am
