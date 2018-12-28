|
Battle Pack IV 1916 is an expansion for the In The Trenches series. It is not a complete game in that no rules are included and counters from one of the base games will be needed.
What do you get: There is an excellent video that shows the contents but to summarize you get 3 counter sheets, a turn record track, a scenario booklet, and 3 maps. All three maps cover 13 x 19 hexes.
If you have played any of the other games in the series you can jump right in and start with the games as anything new is discussed in the operations. There are 6 operations (games) which include a variety of units. British, German, Russian, Polish, Hungarian, and French-Canadian units are included which lead to a variety of different combat situations.
The army units are all included in the countermix; what I found that was required from other games were information counters. As a note one of my sheets was badly misprinted. The countries are identified by a small flag in the upper right corner. The Hungarian and Polish units are the same color and in the printing that I received the flag was above the cut line making it very difficult to tell which country was which. Making the problem worse is that both of those units are used in the same scenario.
For the scenarios I will give the starting conditions, units used, and any special rules. I will also include a short description of the games that I played. I played each scenario at least twice to get a better idea of the games.
Operation 6: Bangers and Mash
The game last 7 turns with the British having to control 3 strongpoints and exiting a unit off of the map. This is a large scenario with the British starting with 36 rifle platoons (RP) and 3 machine guns while the defending Germans start with 12 RP, 5 MG, 1 flamethrower, 2 mortars and 25 wire hexes. The British start with a saturation bombardment and and place a mine in one German trench hex. The mine destroys all units in the hex and attacks all adjacent hexes.
After 2 plays of the scenario I hade better success if I tried to get the breakthrough on the south edge of the map while taking the strongholds in the north. Since the scenario takes place in 1916 for the bombardment only a "6" does damage. This means that if the player gets a poor bonmbardment his/her job is going to be very tough.
Operation 7: Storming La Boisselle
This scenario lasts 12 turns and assumes that Operation 6 did not achieve its goal. This scenario takes place at night which means doubling the activation costs. I did not find any information about any other changes because of night visibility. The scenario used only a portion of the same map so it is a smaller and shorter one. The British have 24 RP to take 4 village hexes from the 8RP and 3 MG of the defending Germans. The British have to capture 4 villages hexes in column 'C". I could not find any village hexes in "C" so I assume the objectives were what looked like ruins in row 17. Also nothing is mentioned about wire so I assumed that it was not used. If I was attacking the right hexes I found that this was an easy scenario to win as the British due to having 3x the number of platoons as the Germans, even though they hade to atack up hill into trenches.
Operation 8: Polish Hill
This scenario lasts 15 turns and has the Russians attacking almost the entire length of the map to take a hill defended by the Polish. To make matters harder for the Russians the shortest way to the hill is by a village defended by the Hungarians. The winner is the side that
controls the most hexes of the hill at game end. The Russians must attack uphill through trenches to achieve victory. The Russians start with 36 RP, 3 MG, 1 horse transport, and can place 12 scrapes to help in their advance. Helping is that the Russian RP are shock troops. The Polish defend the hill with 18 RP and 1 MG while the Hungarians have the same amount to defend the village.
I found this to be a very difficult scenario for the Russians. They are attacking trenches with only a 1:1 ratio of units. Their MG never made it into battle. By the time they starting attacking the trenches uphill they had less units than the defenders so I could not come close to having the Russians victors in this operation.
Operation 9: Counterattack at Polish Hill
This scenario has the Russians defending the same hill from a Polish counterattack, so the Russians must have be able to take the hill. This is a night scenario lasting 15 turns. The Russians set up on the hill with 18 RP and 2 MG while the attacking Poles have 18 RP. Again the Russians are shock troops.
I had little success with the Polish attack. Again attacking up hill into trenches with parity in the units seems to be suicidial.
Operation 10: French Canadians at Regina
The Canadians must capture 1 of 2 key trench hexes from the Germans in 12 turns. The Canadians must traverse no man's lands to attack a trench defended by 24 RP, 3 MG, and 13 wire markers. The Canadians are attacking with the same number of units, making success difficult. They do get a preliminary saturation bombardment with siege artillery.
I played this scenario 3 times. If you get a below average bombardment you might as well start over as there is little chance of getting to the trench lines through MG fire and wire. One game I only remover 1 wire counter and 1 trench hex and a slaughter occured to the Canadians.
Operation 11: Second Shot at Regina
The Canadians this time must capture both key trench hexes and exit one unit off the map. The Canadians have 15 turns to achieve this attacking with 24 RP, 3 MG and 1 aircraft. The aircraft can attack 1 German hex once in the game. The Germans defend with 24 RP and 3 MG again making this a unit parity attack.
The first 4 turns occur at night. Again a lot will depend upon the preliminary bombardment. I was able to get a breakthrough one time when 2 adjacent hexes were destroyed plus removing 5 wire counters.
Is this a game for me? If you enjoyed any of the other games in the series then you will enjoy this one. There are a variety of units and situations for the player to experience. The only thing that I have difficulty with is attacking with an equal number of units since in the players notes at the end of the rule booklet there is a discussion of what a ratio is needed to take a fortified position. I don't see how success can be achieved attacking an equal number of units that are defending trenches with machine guns. Otherwise highly recommended.
Thanks for the commentary, much appreciated.
The only thing that I have difficulty with is attacking with an equal number of units since in the players notes at the end of the rule booklet there is a discussion of what a ratio is needed to take a fortified position. I don't see how success can be achieved attacking an equal number of units that are defending trenches with machine guns.
In all these cases, the key is concentration at the point of attack. The defender has no choice but to defend his entire line since he does not know where the main thrust might fall. So, the defender must spread his forces. The attacker, on the other hand, can concentrate at the one area where he intends to break into the enemy line. The attacker can therefore leave large lengths of his line empty, but under the watch of his machine guns. In that sense, the attacker's machine guns are defensive weapons since they are well suited to covering large sections of his empty trench line. Attacking infantry then gang up on the narrow axis of attack.
